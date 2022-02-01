Statement by SBA Administrator Guzman Observing Black History Month 2022

Washington, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 32.5 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, issued the following statement to commemorate Black History Month:

“Black business owners and entrepreneurs have long faced historic inequities and systemic barriers to capital and resources needed to start and grow their ventures. Those challenges have grown during the past two years as our country has battled a pandemic that has hit Black communities and other communities of color hardest. But the entrepreneurial spirit continues to thrive in the Black community, and Black businesses are helping to revive our economy and put us back on track. At the SBA, we remain committed to breaking down barriers to accessing capital, networks, and markets and to bringing new investments and resources to Black communities across this nation. We’re working each day to level the playing field for business owners who have been underserved and overlooked far too long. That work is ongoing, and under President Biden’s leadership, we’re working this Black History month and every month to close gaps and build a better America that lifts more Black-owned businesses, entrepreneurs, and innovators. As we celebrate their contributions, I want to thank them for the work they are doing each day to build our economy and power local communities. Our doors at the SBA will always be open so we can continue to help their businesses grow and thrive.”

