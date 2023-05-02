Statement by SBA Administrator Guzman on Senator Ben Cardin’s Retirement Announcement

WASHINGTON, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s 33 million small businesses, issued the following statement on the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, Senator Ben Cardin’s retirement announcement:



“I am proud to recognize Senator Ben Cardin’s decades of service in the United States Congress and his record of accomplishments. Senator Cardin embodies what it means to be a public servant and a statesman. As Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, he has worked to build consensus in support of small businesses in Maryland and across the country while always prioritizing the needs of small business owners from historically underserved or overlooked communities.

His steady leadership served our Nation well when the pandemic ground our economy to a halt. Senator Cardin helped author the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), protecting employees’ disrupted livelihoods. He additionally leveraged existing disaster programs like the COVID-EIDL loans to help employers keep their businesses afloat. Senator Cardin’s innovative ideas rescued some of the hardest-hit sectors in our economy and kept the doors of American small businesses open.

Beyond his contributions to pandemic recovery, Senator Cardin has an established record of bipartisan accomplishments, including creating pathways for increased business ownership and expanding the Women’s Business Center network. Chairman Cardin’s important legacy for small businesses is far from over, and I look forward to continuing our successful partnership on behalf of America’s 33 million businesses in the remainder of this Congress.”

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

Story continues

CONTACT: Press Office U.S. Small Business Administration press_office@sba.gov



