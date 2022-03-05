Statement by SBA Administrator Guzman on Today’s Strong Jobs Day Numbers

Credited with the greatest year of job growth in American history, 7.4 million jobs have now been created under the Biden-Harris Administration, including in the small business economy

Washington, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman , head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 32.5 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, issued today the following statement after the release of strong jobs data showing 678,000 jobs were added in the last month and unemployment down to remarkably low levels at 3.8 percent:

“Today’s jobs report confirms what we’ve seen on the ground in cities and towns across the country – our economy, under President Biden’s leadership, is back on track, and America’s small businesses, our nation’s job creators, are helping to lead the way. Thanks to the American Rescue Plan and the President’s comprehensive vaccination strategy, businesses and schools are open and more Americans are safely returning to work. This is especially critical for our small businesses that need a strong workforce to reopen and ready their businesses to thrive.

“As the Biden-Harris Administration focuses on Building a Better America, we are working every day to ensure we have a level playing field for our small business owners so we can strengthen supply chains and open doors of opportunity so they can keep doing what they do best – creating good paying jobs and powering the strongest economic growth our nation has ever seen.

“The SBA is also focused on rebuilding our manufacturing sector and strengthening our supply chains to help make our companies more competitive. That is why I’m especially enthused by the robust development we’ve seen in the manufacturing area, including the creation of over 36,000 manufacturing jobs in February alone, bringing us to more than 423,000 manufacturing jobs created since President Biden took office – and more than any administration since 1994.

“Small businesses are a critical part of the American story. As small businesses continue to recover, pivot, and grow, we’re committed to helping all our entrepreneurs access the resources and capital they need to succeed. I look forward to continuing to work with President Biden and the rest of the Biden-Harris Administration to keep small businesses at the heart of our economic comeback and do all we can to help lower the costs of goods for our small business owners and their families so that every American can benefit from this historic growth.”

