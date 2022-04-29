U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,257.25
    -26.25 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,790.00
    -38.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,286.50
    -168.25 (-1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,912.10
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.16
    -0.20 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,904.30
    +13.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    +0.16 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    +0.0024 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8630
    +0.0450 (+1.60%)
     

  • Vix

    29.99
    -1.61 (-5.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2488
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.4850
    -0.3520 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,840.02
    +297.83 (+0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    923.86
    +12.01 (+1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.19
    +83.58 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

Statement By SBA Administrator Guzman on White House Report Showing Small Business Boom Under Biden-Harris Administration

United States Small Business Administration
·2 min read

Washington, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 32.5 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, issued the following statement on the new report published by the White House highlighting the strongest recovery for Main Street, in part due to the American Rescue Plan and the equitable implementation of emergency relief program.

“America is experiencing an unprecedented wave of entrepreneurship and new business creation under President Biden and Vice President Harris. Their leadership and focus on building equity and opportunity for all Americans has brought millions of new and aspiring entrepreneurs off the sidelines—with more Americans applying to start a new business in 2021, than in any other year on record—delivering on their commitment to build a better America, with small businesses leading the way.

“During President Biden’s first year, the SBA secured more than $450 billion in financial relief for small businesses under the American Rescue Plan. As a result, mom and pop shops in communities across the country were able to keep their doors open, protecting millions of jobs and stabilizing countless local economies. Based on this report, we know it did even more—enabling millions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners to regroup, reinvest in themselves and their businesses, and build the next chapter of their American dreams.

“At the U.S. Small Business Administration and across the Biden-Harris Administration, we will continue leveraging every tool we have—including access to patients, affordable capital, business mentoring, professional networks, technical training, and digital support—to power this entrepreneurial resurgence and build lasting, sustainable growth under President Biden’s four-pillar economic strategy to lower costs and level the playing field for families and small businesses, and ensure that this entrepreneurial boom continues for years to come.”

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov

CONTACT: Press Office United States Small Business Administration press_office@sba.gov


Recommended Stories

  • Biden says he's considering forgiving student debt, but not $50,000

    "I'm in the process of taking a hard look at whether or not there will be additional debt forgiveness," the president said.

  • U.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer Picture

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. economy shrank for the first time since 2020, reflecting an import surge tied to solid consumer demand -- which in turn suggests growth will return imminently.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PicturePutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on

  • Stock of SPAC buying Truth Social jumps after Trump posts for first time in months

    "I’M BACK! #COVFEFE," Trump posted on Truth Social on Thursday afternoon, with a photo of himself at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

  • China’s Sudden Currency Plunge Raises Risk of a 2015-Style Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- When China’s tightly managed currency depreciates dramatically against the dollar, it can be hard to stop.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureStocks Surge Before Amazon Casts Shadow Over Rally: Markets WrapA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsMore than six years after China’s shock 2015 devaluatio

  • FDA Advances Ban on Menthol Cigarettes

    The agency unveiled proposed rules for menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars that could sweep from the market more than a third of all cigarettes sold in the U.S. The plan wouldn’t take effect for at least two years.

  • Micron sued for alleged patent infringement

    The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court contends that Boise, Idaho-based Micron is using without authorization a process for making semiconductor devices developed and patented by Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Bell Semiconductor.

  • Pelosi and Schumer Discuss Legislative Moves to Cut Gasoline Prices and Tackle Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer met to discuss possible legislation to reduce gasoline prices, according to a Democratic aide, as inflation poses an increasing political threat ahead of the midterm election.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgari

  • FDA issues plan to ban menthol in cigarettes and cigars

    The U.S. government on Thursday released its long-awaited plan to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, citing the toll on Black smokers and young people.

  • Former CIA Director Warns Of Putin's Next Move In Ukraine

    The Russian president knows his invasion plan has "completely collapsed," said former intelligence chief John Brennan.

  • EU Tells Gas Companies Not to Bend to Russia’s Demand for Rubles

    (Bloomberg) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned companies not to bend to Russia’s demands to pay for gas in rubles, as the continent scrambles for a united response to Moscow’s weaponization of its energy resources.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demand

  • Why neither Russia nor Ukraine wants to discuss the mystery explosions at strategic Russian facilities

    Why neither Russia nor Ukraine wants to discuss the mystery explosions at strategic Russian facilities

  • Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that countries he terms "unfriendly" must pay for gas in roubles or be cut off. Under the new Russian payment system, buyers are obliged to deposit euros or dollars into an account at Gazprombank, which has then to convert them into roubles, place the proceeds in another account owned by the foreign buyer and transfer the payment in Russian currency to Gazprom.

  • Don't Buddy Up to PayPal Just Yet

    The payments facilitating firm PayPal has been in a decline since July and the selloff does not appear to be over just yet. In this daily bar chart of PYPL, below, we can see that PYPL remains in a downtrend and trades below the declining 50-day moving average line. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of PYPL, below, we continue to see a bearish picture.

  • Putin would prefer nuclear strike to defeat in Ukraine, says Russian state TV chief

    "Either we lose in Ukraine, or the Third World War starts. I think World War Three is more realistic, knowing us, knowing our leader."

  • Putin natgas cutoff shakes up Europe at little cost to Kremlin

    Cutting off natural gas to Poland and Bulgaria cost Russian President Vladimir Putin very little — but it is adding stress on European countries wrestling over how to reduce energy imports that are feeding the Kremlin's war chest and keep a united front on the war in Ukraine.

  • Why Russia’s Control Over Energy Markets Is Waning

    Russia's move to cut off natural gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria hasn't rocked prices as much as feared. Here are four reasons.

  • Oil At Highest in Nearly Two Weeks as EU Ban on Russia Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil closed at the highest level in nearly two weeks as prospects for a European Union ban on crude imports from Russia seemed more likely, with an extra jolt of support coming from a growing global diesel supply crunch. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureStocks Surge Before Amazon Casts Shadow Over Rally: Markets Wr

  • Boeing CEO regrets building Air Force One at a bargain for Trump

    The taxpayer-friendly terms agreed under the former President in 2018 means it is running already more than $1.1 billion above budget.

  • TREASURIES-U.S. yields near highs for the year on signs of U.S. job strength

    Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to near their highest levels of the year on Thursday after signs of strength in the U.S. job market outweighed an unexpected decline in economic growth in the first quarter. Gross domestic product fell at a 1.4% annualized rate last quarter, the Commerce Department said in its advance GDP estimate. Yet a separate report from the Labor Department on Thursday showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 5,000 to a seasonally adjusted 180,000 for the week ended April 23, suggesting that the U.S. economy is putting the Omicron wave of the coronavirus behind it.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Spews Head-Spinning Double Talk To Laura Ingraham

    The embattled far-right House member tried to explain her "Marshall law" text and we're confused.