Statement from SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman on Hurricane Fiona

Washington, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman , head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 33 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, issued the following statement on Hurricane Fiona:

“I have been continuously monitoring the developments of Hurricane Fiona and its impact on the people of Puerto Rico. Following President Biden’s swift action to issue an Emergency Disaster Declaration for Puerto Rico, the SBA quickly mobilized and positioned disaster assistance staff and resources on the ground to help communities and businesses impacted,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman.

“SBA’s disaster assistance team is supporting the overall response in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and emergency response officials from the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. We intend to leverage not only our disaster assistance team but also our local district office and resource partners located on the island for ongoing support to affected communities.

“Last year, I visited Puerto Rico and met with Governor Pedro Pierluisi, numerous SBA partners and small business owners. I witnessed firsthand the resilience of communities in Puerto Rico who have faced unprecedented challenges in recent years – and, not just from the pandemic, but also as a result of multiple extreme weather events including Hurricane Maria. The SBA has since expanded its resource partners on the ground in Puerto Rico and is committed to using the full force of SBA’s impactful programs to assist Puerto Rico’s small business owners and provide critical disaster relief to the communities they serve including homeowners, renters, and others affected as quickly as possible."

