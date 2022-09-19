U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,928.25
    +11.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,193.00
    +76.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,071.25
    +47.25 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,825.40
    +5.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.01
    +0.28 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,685.90
    +7.70 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    19.52
    +0.17 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0040
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4900
    +0.0420 (+1.22%)
     

  • Vix

    25.76
    -0.54 (-2.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1433
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.1130
    -0.1050 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,509.96
    +10.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    448.15
    +17.33 (+4.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,891.41
    +323.76 (+1.17%)
     

Statement from SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman on Hurricane Fiona

United States Small Business Administration
·2 min read

Washington, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 33 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, issued the following statement on Hurricane Fiona:

“I have been continuously monitoring the developments of Hurricane Fiona and its impact on the people of Puerto Rico. Following President Biden’s swift action to issue an Emergency Disaster Declaration for Puerto Rico, the SBA quickly mobilized and positioned disaster assistance staff and resources on the ground to help communities and businesses impacted,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman.

“SBA’s disaster assistance team is supporting the overall response in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and emergency response officials from the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. We intend to leverage not only our disaster assistance team but also our local district office and resource partners located on the island for ongoing support to affected communities.

“Last year, I visited Puerto Rico and met with Governor Pedro Pierluisi, numerous SBA partners and small business owners. I witnessed firsthand the resilience of communities in Puerto Rico who have faced unprecedented challenges in recent years – and, not just from the pandemic, but also as a result of multiple extreme weather events including Hurricane Maria. The SBA has since expanded its resource partners on the ground in Puerto Rico and is committed to using the full force of SBA’s impactful programs to assist Puerto Rico’s small business owners and provide critical disaster relief to the communities they serve including homeowners, renters, and others affected as quickly as possible."

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

CONTACT: Press Office United States Small Business Administration press_office@sba.gov


Recommended Stories

  • FDA advisory committee to review three cancer drugs this week

    A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is set to meet this week to discuss three cancer therapies. The Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee is set to meet Wednesday to vote whether the benefits of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s treatment of patients with certain types of non-small cell lung cancer outweigh the risks. The same day the committee is also set to discuss Pepaxto, Oncopeptides AB' investigational multiple myeloma treatment that received an accelerated approval in early 2021.

  • Nikola CEO Tells Jurors He Worried About Exaggerations by Company Founder Trevor Milton

    Mark Russell, testifying in securities-fraud case, said he believed company was better off with him making public statements.

  • Why does the Fed raise interest rates? And how do those hikes slow inflation?

    The Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates by 0.75 percentage point this week to try to to stem inflation. How do interest rate hikes work?

  • 3 takeaways from the latest Putin-Xi meeting

    Russian president Vladimir Putin and Chinese president Xi Jinping met earlier this week in Uzbekistan to discuss their budding geopolitical alliance. Here are three notable developments that came from the meeting:

  • Why is inflation still so high right now, and when can we expect it to finally stop?

    Americans are still seeing rising prices almost everywhere they look, with some sectors are being hit harder than others.

  • Fed to put a ‘firm foot on the brake pedal’ this week

    The Federal Reserve will put a 'firm foot on the brake pedal' of the economy this week in the continuing effort slow demand and therefore cool inflation.

  • Stagflation Is an Exaggeration. It's FedEx You Should Worry About

    Here's what I see with Fed action ahead and why I'm not so worried about stagflation -- unless we really mess things up.

  • Mexico Rocked by 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake

    The 7.7-magnitude quake killed one person and struck less than an hour after a drill was held to commemorate quakes in 1985 and 2017.

  • Report: Florida lawmaker expects DeSantis vs. Disney Reedy Creek solution in “near future”

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law in April that will dissolve Disney's Reedy Creek governing district by June 2023.

  • Judge denies U.S. bid to stop UnitedHealth plan to buy Change

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Monday denied the Justice Department's bid to stop UnitedHealth Group from buying Change Healthcare, a court filing showed, in a blow to the U.S. administration's tougher enforcement of antitrust issues. The Justice Department had filed a lawsuit in February aimed at stopping the $8 billion acquisition, saying the deal would give the largest U.S. health insurer access to its competitors' data and ultimately push up healthcare costs. UnitedHealth announced the all-cash deal in January 2021, saying it would help streamline administrative and payment processes.

  • Visa, Mastercard Credit-Card Fees Targeted by House Bill

    A bipartisan House bill introduced Monday calls for more competition in the credit-card market and takes aim at Visa and Mastercard. House Representatives Peter Welch (D., Vt.) and Lance Gooden (R., Texas) are sponsoring the bill, which follows an identical, bipartisan Senate bill introduced in July. You might not think about it when you’re buying groceries or paying for gas, but every time you pay with your credit card, the grocery store, gas station or other merchant pays fees to process that

  • Ecuador Reaches Deal With China to Restructure Debt

    Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso says restructuring $4.4 billion of outstanding debt will save the country $1 billion from 2022 to 2025.

  • U.S. states ask appeals court to reinstate Facebook lawsuit

    A big group of U.S. states, led by New York, argued to an appeals court Monday that it should reinstate an antitrust lawsuit against Meta's Facebook because of ongoing harm from the company's actions and because the states had not waited too long to file their complaint. Barbara Underwood, solicitor general of New York which led the group that consists of 46 states, Guam and District of Columbia, said that it was wrong to treat states like a class action and put a limit on when they can sue. She said that Facebook's actions harmed the economy and the marketplace.

  • Electric vehicle batteries could add $48B annually to Canada's economy: report

    Clean Energy Canada and the Trillium Network for Advanced Manufacturing point to a “booming” market for batteries.

  • Wegmans Stops Using Self-Checkout App After Suffering Losses

    Wegmans was one of many grocery stores that started using self-checkout technology during the pandemic. Experts say the technology makes it easier for shoplifters to sneak through.

  • Family says fatal shooting case shows ‘stand your ground’ defense doesn’t work for Black men

    William “Marc” Wilson was recently convicted of involuntary manslaughter for a shooting that he says was in self-defense against a racist attack on a Georgia highway, and his family and lawyers say the case reveals a racial double standard for “stand your ground” laws.

  • More military defeats could ‘finish off Vladimir Putin’, warns Russian war criminal

    Vladimir Putin faces being forced out of power over military failures or inflation, a former commander who led the pro-Russian 2014 separatist uprising in Ukraine has suggested.

  • Duke and Duchess of Sussex find ‘new role’ is to be left in the cold

    When they “stepped back” as senior members of the Royal family in January 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dreamed of a “progressive new role” within the monarchy that would see them “work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen”.

  • Texas Gov. Abbott sends 50 migrants to VP Harris' home

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's Press Secretary Renae Eze confirms to ABC News 50 migrants were dropped off at the Vice President's Naval Observatory residence Saturday after a long bus ride from Texas. Abbott said he sent two buses of migrants to Harris's residence on Thursday.

  • Russian Jews face 'dangerous' situation if emigration is restricted

    At a park in an Israeli suburb dubbed "Little Moscow", the Russians are playing chess, arguing over card games and sunning themselves on benches. But virtually no one is willing to speak out about one of the biggest crises in Israel-Russia relations in decades: the looming closure of a crucial agency which helps Russian Jews emigrate to Israel. "I only speak Russian," said one man, wearing a chunky watch and gold chain, as he turned his back on The Telegraph. Another shook his head and briskly w