/C O R R E C T I O N -- International Brotherhood of Teamsters/

·2 min read

In the news release, STATEMENT BY SEAN M. O'BRIEN ON KROGER-ALBERTSONS MERGER, issued 14-Oct-2022 by International Brotherhood of Teamsters over PR Newswire, the second paragraph quote should read in part "The proposed merger between Kroger and Albertsons will [...]" rather than "The proposed merger between will [...]" as incorrectly transmitted by PR Newswire. The complete, corrected release follows:

STATEMENT BY SEAN M. O'BRIEN ON KROGER-ALBERTSONS MERGER

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien regarding the proposed merger between Kroger and Albertsons:

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)
"Teamster warehouse jobs in the grocery industry are some of the best jobs in the country, and our members take great pride in what they do. The proposed merger between Kroger and Albertsons will have serious implications for the more than 18,000 Teamsters employed at both companies and is another example of why real antitrust reform is needed.

"Historically, mergers of this magnitude have a negative impact on workers and the public. Less competition almost always means higher prices and fewer choices.

"We will be monitoring developments as the regulatory process plays out. There are a lot of unanswered questions that need to be addressed. Our concerns are shared among workers, customers, elected officials, shareholders, consumer advocates, and the general public.

"We fully stand with our members and will oppose any merger that threatens jobs or weakens working conditions. These essential workers keep the nation fed, and they must be considered first and foremost throughout every step of this process."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Daniel Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971
dmoskowitz@teamster.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-by-sean-m-obrien-on-kroger-albertsons-merger-301650042.html

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

