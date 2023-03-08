U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

Statement from the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson regarding the launch of the 2023 tax season

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - It's that time of year, where some parts of the country are buried under a blanket of snow, and taxpayers from coast to coast are preparing to be buried under what feels like a blanket of paperwork. Tax season 2023 has officially begun.

Over the past years, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has been crucial to delivering benefits, especially COVID-19 benefits, to many Canadians, including those with low and moderate incomes. Although the paperwork can seem daunting, filing your tax return on time each year opens the door to the many benefits and credits you could be entitled to, such as the GST/HST credit and the Canada child benefit.

With inflation at high levels, these payments are more important than ever. But before you can receive your 2022 tax refund or future benefits, you must file your 2022 tax return. To get those payments as soon as possible, sign up for direct deposit today. The CRA has also made it easier for you to see if they have money waiting for you: just select "Uncashed Cheques" in My Account to see if you have a surprise gift.

With the CRA strongly encouraging taxpayers to file electronically, many people, including seniors and housing insecure individuals, are concerned about being left behind. However, if you're more comfortable with a pen and paper than a laptop or a smartphone, the CRA has promised that you will not be left behind. If you filed a paper return last year, you should have received the 2022 income tax package in the mail. Just know that if you file a paper return, it will take a few extra weeks for the CRA to process it.

If filing your return seems overwhelming, the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program may be able to help. In the spirit of generosity, volunteer organizations across Canada work with the CRA to prepare and file returns for free. If you have a modest income and a simple tax situation, these generous volunteers can help!

While serving around 31 million filers, the CRA sometimes misses the mark on service, causing some to lose out on crucial benefits and credits. If you are experiencing a service issue with the CRA, the Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson is here for you! You can submit a complaint online, by mail, or by fax. If you need help completing the complaint form, please call us at 1-866-586-3839 or 613-221-3109 (outside of Canada and the United States).

Mr. François Boileau
Taxpayers' Ombudsperson

SOURCE Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/08/c4174.html

