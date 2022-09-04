Statement by Transport Minister Alghabra to mark National Trucking Week 2022 in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, issued the following statement:

"The last two years have shown us how important it is to have strong and resilient supply chains that remain strong in the face of unexpected disruptions, such as severe weather or a global pandemic.

"Truck drivers play a crucial role in making sure Canadian families get the goods they need on time. Their efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted their essential role in keeping our supply chains moving, from keeping food on our tables, to getting Canadian-made goods to markets across the world.

"To mark National Trucking Week this year, I want to express my thanks to all of the truck drivers who make sure Canadian families get the goods they need on time every single day. Your hard work is at the centre of keeping our economy strong, and you deserve to be celebrated.

"As our focus turns to recovering from the impacts of the pandemic, our government continues to work with the trucking industry to tackle one of the major challenges facing the sector: labour shortages. These shortages are impacting the trucking industry around the globe, and was an important topic of discussion at our government's National Supply Chain Summit earlier this year.

"As we move forward, our government will continue engaging and working with the trucking industry from coast to coast to coast to work together to keep our economy strong for Canadians."

