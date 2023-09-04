Staten Island Ferry workers union agrees on $103 million labor contract with NYC after 13-year delay

NEW YORK — Staten Island Ferry workers are finally setting sail on a new labor contract.

After 13 years without one, the Staten Island Ferry workers’ union has reached a deal with Mayor Eric Adams’ administration on a labor contract that ensures retroactive raises and establishes new scheduling and vacation protocols.

The deal, announced by Adams on Monday, ensures salary increases of at least 38% for all Staten Island Ferry captains, assistant captains, mates and engineers, as calculated from the retroactive Nov. 7, 2010 start date of the contract through the Jan. 4, 2027, end date. The contract will cost city taxpayers a total of $103 million.

Renee Campion, Adams’ Labor Relations commissioner, explained the wage structure means Staten Island Ferry mates will earn $124,400 annually at the end of the contract if they’ve been on the payroll since 2010. By comparison, a Staten Island Ferry mate earned $51,000 in 2010.

Unveiling the deal during an afternoon press conference that coincided with the Labor Day holiday, Adams voiced disbelief about the fact that ferry workers have gone without a single raise for 13 years.

“Thirteen years without a raise, that is just hard to believe. Everything is going up around you, and you’re seeing your pay stagnant for 13 years — unbelievable,” Adams said at Staten Island’s St. George Ferry Terminal.

He added: “I don’t know how these guys made it 13 years without a salary increase ... Rent doesn’t wait, mortgage doesn’t wait, food doesn’t wait, they had to wait for 13 years.”

Roland Rexha, treasurer of the Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association, which represents the ferry system’s roughly 150 unionized workers, called the deal “historic” and also highlighted the plight his members have endured while going without a contract.

“It’s been a very long time coming. People have struggled,” he said. “They’re in debt, they’ve gone into their pensions, they’ve taken pension loans. This is a relief that they’re going to have to get their lives back in order.”

The contract has already been ratified by the Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association’s rank-and-file, with support from 94% of its members, according to City Hall.

In addition to ensuring wage bumps, the contract will put Staten Island Ferry employees on 40-hour workweek schedules — an increase from the current 32-hour structure. The contract also permits union workers to take vacation in one-week blocks instead of two-week blocks, a shift Adams administration officials said will allow for more flexibility.

When the Staten Island Ferry union’s last contract with the city expired, then-Mayor Michael Bloomberg was refusing to settle labor agreements with a number of municipal unions, citing fallout from the 2008 financial crisis.

Upon taking office, Mayor Bill de Blasio moved quickly to settle dozens of the outstanding contracts — but his administration never managed to reach a deal with the Staten Island Ferry union despite years of tedious negotations.

The years-long wait for a contract has driven many ferry workers to leave for higher-paying private sector jobs. Subsequent staff shortages have prompted ferry service disruptions on a regular basis, leaving thousands of New Yorkers who rely on it for their commutes in limbo.

Last summer, Adams blamed one such service disruption on ferry workers calling out from work without good reason. That accusation drew harsh pushback from the Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association at the time.

On Monday, though, the union had nothing but praise for Adams.

“Throughout two previous administrations, it often felt like City Hall and the MEBA were sailing on separate courses. However, today, we proudly announce that we have finally brought this contract to dock,” Rexha said. “This achievement is due in part to having a mayor who truly values the hard work of our members and comprehends the challenges our mariners face day in and day out.”