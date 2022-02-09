U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,587.18
    +65.64 (+1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,768.06
    +305.28 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,490.37
    +295.92 (+2.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,083.50
    +38.13 (+1.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.96
    +0.30 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.70
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1426
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    -0.0250 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3535
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5900
    +0.0420 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,432.92
    +273.96 (+0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,041.18
    +38.47 (+3.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

Statera Biopharma Announces Closing of $2.0 Million Registered Direct Offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Statera Biopharma
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • STAB

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) (the “Company” or “Statera Biopharma”), a leading biopharmaceutical company creating next-generation immune therapies that focus on immune restoration and homeostasis, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering with a certain institutional investor, pursuant to which the Company sold $2.0 million worth of its common stock and warrants.

Under the terms of the securities purchase agreement, the Company sold approximately 2.0 million shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase approximately 2.0 million shares of common stock. The warrants will be exercisable immediately, have an exercise price of $1.00 per share, and will expire five years from the initial exercise date. The purchase price for one share of common stock and one warrant was $1.00.

This financing will be used for general corporate purposes, including the Company’s Phase 3 pediatric Crohn’s study, its acute COVID study, as well as other development activities.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, acted as exclusive placement agent for the offering. Bridgeway Capital Partners acted as the Company’s financial advisor.

Anthony L.G., PLLC acted as legal counsel to Statera Biopharma, Inc. and Carmel, Milazzo & Feil LLP acted as legal counsel to EF Hutton for the offering.

The securities described above were offered by the Company pursuant to an effective "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-238578) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and declared effective by the SEC on May 29, 2020, and the accompanying prospectus contained therein.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. The final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the securities being offered in the registered direct offering were filed with the SEC on February 7, 2022.

Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering can be obtained on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC Attention: Syndicate Department, 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, by email at syndicate@efhuttongroup.com, or by telephone at (212) 404-7002.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Statera Biopharma

Statera Biopharma (formerly Cytocom, Inc.) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body’s immune system and restore homeostasis. Statera has one of the largest platforms of toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists in the biopharmaceutical industry with TLR4 and TLR9 antagonists, and the TLR5 agonists, Entolimod and GP532. TLRs are a class of protein that plays a key role in the innate immune system. Statera is developing therapies designed to directly elicit within patients a robust and durable response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers. Statera has clinical or preclinical programs for Crohn’s disease (STAT-201), hematology (Entolimod), pancreatic cancer (STAT-401) and COVID-19 (STAT-205) in addition to potential expansion into fibromyalgia and multiple sclerosis. To learn more about Statera Biopharma, please visit www.staterabiopharma.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of current or historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding the Company’s expected clinical development timeline for the Company’s product candidates, future financial position, business strategy, new products, budgets, liquidity, cash flows, projected costs, regulatory approvals, the impact of any laws or regulations applicable to the Company, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “should,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on the current expectations about future events held by management. While we believe these expectations are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company’s actual future results may differ materially from those discussed here for various reasons. The Company discusses many of these risks under the heading “Risk Factors” in the proxy statement/prospectus filed with the SEC on June 10, 2021, as updated by the Company’s other filings with the SEC.

Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of such statements to reflect future events or developments.

Contacts:
Statera Biopharma
Nichol Ochsner
Executive V.P. Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
(732) 754-2545
nichol.ochsner@staterabiopharma.com

FINN Partners
Glenn Silver (Media)
(973) 818-8198
glenn.silver@finnpartners.com

FINN Partners
David Carey (IR)
(212) 867-1768
David.carey@finnpartners.com


Recommended Stories

  • Uber stock jumps after Q4 earnings and revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports Uber's rising stocks that boosted the rideshare company during the pandemic with travels.

  • Disney stock pops after Q1 results reveal jump in streaming subscribers, theme park revenue

    Disney (DIS) unveiled fiscal fourth quarter 2021 results after the bell on Wednesday, with user growth for the entertainment giant’s streaming service Disney+ and the recovery in foot traffic at theme parks the most closely-watched metrics by investors.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Surged Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) charged sharply higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 5.5%. Nvidia stock was on the receiving end of some bullish comments by Spouting Rock Asset Management's chief investment officer, Rhys Williams, according to Barron's. After the share price fell as much as 34% from its November highs, Williams argues that the selling is overdone and Nvidia stock is a buy, particularly in light of the massive opportunity presented by the metaverse. While Nvidia continues to generate the lion's share of its revenue from graphics processing units (GPUs) used for video games, the company's data center segment has been growing at a faster clip.

  • Fed may pause rate hikes on inflation, growth data, strategist says

    Frances Newton Stacy, Optimal Capital Director of Strategy, andKevin Nicholson, RiverFront Investment Group Global Fixed Income Co-CIO, joins Yahoo Finance Live to recap the markets on Feb. 9.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) were soaring in morning trading Wednesday after the movie theater chain announced it had hired an executive who previously served in PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division to fill the newly created position of vice president of growth strategy. Ellen Copaken also served at Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) and will be charged with helping to expand AMC's popcorn business. The movie theater stock was up 9.7% at 11:27 am ET on the news.

  • New Relic Fell 29% Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Market makers focused on disappointing bottom-line figures in this earnings report and guidance update, shrugging off strong sales. Was that a mistake?

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    As of 2:55 p.m. ET, the Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker's stock price was up more than 5%. Barclays analyst Jiong Shao placed an overweight rating on Nio's shares on Tuesday. Shao noted that China is one of the world's largest and most profitable auto markets, due in part to the Chinese government's support of its nascent EV industry.

  • Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT): Are Analysts Optimistic?

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • MGM shares up on positive earnings report, international expansion plans

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the latest quarterly earnings for MGM.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Popped

    On Wednesday, shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) appeared to take a punch when analysts at investment bank Bernstein cut their price target on the space tourism pioneer by more than half -- from $22 all the way down to $10. Instead of going down, however, Virgin Galactic shares are headed higher this afternoon, and were up 5.4% as of 1:05 p.m. ET. Well, despite cutting its price target so steeply, Bernstein didn't actually downgrade Virgin Galactic stock, leaving it rated market perform, the equivalent of a neutral rating.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • Why XPeng Shares Popped Today

    The stock of Chinese electric car maker XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) got a boost Wednesday morning when the company announced a change in the availability if its shares to Chinese investors. XPeng's American depositary shares popped over 11% in early trading, and still held a gain of 6.2% as of 10:28 a.m. ET. Effective today, XPeng's ordinary shares trading on the Hong Kong exchange have been included in a trading link called the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.

  • China’s craze for Eileen Gu is spilling over to its stock markets

    It is not uncommon for small-cap companies listed in China to see their shares move due to news events, even if the firms have no connection with the newsmakers.

  • Meta shares rise, travel stocks up, Chinese EV makers rally

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre gives an outlook on the market and tech, travel, pharmaceutical, and Chinese electric vehicle stocks.

  • Glaxo boss clears path for sale of consumer business

    Dame Emma Walmsley has opened the door to a sale of GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer arm after it rejected a £50bn takeover bid by Unilever.

  • SoFi: Volatility May Remain High, but the Stock Could Bounce Back

    The volatility seen over the past few months has sent shares of many newly listed and highly valued companies into a tailspin. It’s not uncommon to see stocks showing 3-month losses in the 60% range. The Fintech space has been hit particularly hard. Look no further than the performance of SoFi Technologies (SOFI), which tumbled ~45% over the past 3 months. Surveying this landscape, Oppenheimer’s Dominick Gabriele expects the volatility to continue, although the analyst believes SoFi has a “bette

  • Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Tuesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst initiated coverage of the company with a strongly bullish note. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 2.3% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Nio with an overweight rating and a price target of $34.

  • Uber posts quarterly profit as ride demand recovers, delivery remains strong

    (Reuters) -Uber Technologies Inc on Wednesday reported its second quarterly operating profit as demand for its ride-hailing service approached pre-pandemic levels and its food delivery business turned profitable for the first time. The company's first-quarter outlook fell short of Wall Street expectations as the Omicron coronavirus variant dampens travel, but Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said business had started picking up into February. Uber's earnings release came shortly before the company's first-ever investor day, to be held on Thursday in New York.

  • Affirm Reports Earnings Thursday; Why This Put Option Immediately Earns $235

    If the stock stays above 52 at expiry, the put expires worthless, leaving the trader with a 4.73% return on capital at risk.

  • The Struggles Continue For Generic Drug Behemoth Teva Pharmaceutical

    Fourth-quarter sales of Teva Pharmaceutical's generic drugs toppled, but shares popped Wednesday on stronger-than-expected profit.