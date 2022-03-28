U.S. markets open in 1 hour 33 minutes

Statera Biopharma, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 31, 2022

Statera Biopharma
·2 min read
In this article:
  • STAB
Statera Biopharma
Statera Biopharma

Live Conference Call and Webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Statera Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: STAB) (the “Company” or “Statera Biopharma”), a leading biopharmaceutical company creating next-generation immune therapies that focus on immune restoration and homeostasis, announced today that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. ET, to discuss its corporate and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Date

Thursday, March 31, 2022

Time

5:30 p.m. ET

Live Audio Webcast

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yffrdzzp

Telephone Access: U.S. and Canada

800-937-6813

Telephone Access: International

213-660-0853

Access Code for All Callers

5398016

A replay of the webcast will be archived in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://www.staterabiopharma.com/investors/ for 90 days beginning at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

About Statera Biopharma, Inc.
Statera Biopharma, Inc. (formerly Cytocom, Inc.) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body’s immune system and restore homeostasis. Statera Biopharma has a large platform of toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists with TLR4 and TLR9 antagonists, and the TLR5 agonists, Entolimod and GP532. TLRs are a class of protein that plays a key role in the innate immune system. Statera Biopharma is developing therapies designed to directly elicit within patients a robust and durable response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers. Statera Biopharma has clinical programs for Crohn’s disease (STAT-201), hematology (Entolimod), pancreatic cancer (STAT-401) and COVID-19 (STAT-205) in addition to potential expansion into fibromyalgia and multiple sclerosis. To learn more about Statera Biopharma, please visit www.staterabiopharma.com.

Forward Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of current or historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding the Company’s expected clinical development timeline for the Company’s product candidates, future financial position, business strategy, new products, budgets, liquidity, cash flows, projected costs, regulatory approvals, the impact of any laws or regulations applicable to the Company, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “should,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on the current expectations about future events held by management. While we believe these expectations are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company’s actual future results may differ materially from those discussed here for various reasons. The Company discusses many of these risks under the heading “Risk Factors” in the proxy statement/prospectus filed with the SEC on June 10, 2021, as updated by the Company’s other filings with the SEC.

Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of such statements to reflect future events or developments.

Contacts:
Statera Biopharma
Nichol Ochsner
Executive V.P. Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
(732) 754-2545
nichol.ochsner@staterabiopharma.com

FINN Partners
Glenn Silver (Media)
(973) 818-8198
glenn.silver@finnpartners.com

FINN Partners
David Carey (IR)
(212) 867-1768
David.carey@finnpartners.com


