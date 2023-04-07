All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security

JJ Gouin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

One of the perks of working for so many years is that at retirement age you can finally start to take your Social Security benefits. While you can begin to receive Social Security income as early as age 62, the longer you wait, the closer you get to receiving your full benefits, at age 66 and older. While this income may not be enough to live on by itself, it’s a welcome addition to most retirees.

Therefore, it can be a rude awakening to many retirees to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual states also apply their own income tax to Social Security payouts. Fortunately, not many states fall into this category. Even those that do tax Social Security often provide exemptions or ways to reduce or eliminate the tax, typically based on age or income. Here’s a list of the states that don’t tax Social Security.

States That Don’t Tax Social Security

Thirty-nine states plus the District of Columbia do not tax Social Security benefits. These states include the nine that don’t have any income tax at all, which are:

Alaska

Florida

Nevada

New Hampshire

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Washington

Wyoming

Note that while New Hampshire does impose a 5% tax on investment income (dividends and interest earned), it does not tax wages or Social Security payouts.

The remaining 32 out of those 37 states, plus the District of Columbia, implement various credits or exemptions to help taxpayers avoid state-level Social Security taxes. These states are:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado: Previously, Colorado worked around straight up taxing Social Security by allowing $24,000 of Social Security income to be deducted from state taxes. As of 2023, Colorado no longer taxes Social Security benefits.

Delaware

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Washington, D.C.

If you live in any of these states — or the District of Columbia — you won’t have to worry about paying state taxes on your Social Security income.

States That Reduce Social Security Taxation Based on Age or Income

Connecticut

Retirees whose adjusted gross income is than $75,000 for a single filer and $100,000 for joint filers can deduct most or all of their benefit income, according to Investopedia. For people who make more than these thresholds, they can still deduct 75% of Social Security benefit payments.

Kansas

In Kansas, if your adjusted gross income is $75,000 or less, you don’t have to pay state taxes on your benefits, no matter your filing status.

Missouri

Although Social Security is taxable in Missouri, many seniors will not have to, specifically those who have an adjusted gross income of less than $85,000 (single filers/heads of household) or $100,000 (joint filers), according to SmartAsset.

Montana

For many retirees in Montana, Social Security is taxable. However, taxpayers who make less than $25,000 (single filers) and $32,000 (joint filers) can deduct all of their Social Security retirement income, according to SmartAsset. However, starting in 2024, Social Security benefits will be taxed by Montana just as they are taxed at the federal level, according to Kiplinger.

Nebraska

Currently, Social Security benefits are still taxable in Nebraska, though on a sliding scale based on adjusted gross income. People and beneficiaries with incomes below $59,100 (for a married couple) and $44,460 (for an individual) do not currently have to pay state tax on their benefits, according to AARP. However, thanks to recent legislation, the state will phase out the state income tax on benefits by 2025 gradually. It began with a reduction of 5% for 2022, 20% in 2022, 30% in 2023, 40% in 2024 and 50% in 2025.

New Mexico

In the state of New Mexico, as of 2023, tax on Social Security benefits has been phased out for individuals earning less than $100,000 a year and married people filing jointly who earn less than $150,000, according to AARP.

Rhode Island

You do not have to pay taxes on Social Security in Rhode Island if you’ve reached full retirement age, per the Social Security Administration guidelines, and have an adjusted gross income that falls below $86,350 (single filers/head of household) or $107,950 (joint filers), according to AARP.

Vermont

Vermont lawmakers recently voted to increase the income threshold that would exempt retirees from paying taxes on their Social Security benefits, according to AARP. Single filers with an adjusted gross income of $50,000 or less can now receive full exemption from paying state taxes on their benefits. If you make between $50,000 and $60,000, you’re eligible for a partial exemption.

For joint filers, you can get the full exemption at incomes of $65,000 or less, and partial exemption for incomes between $65,000 and $75,000.

Utah

Until 2021, Utah was the only state that taxed Social Security benefits the same way that the federal government does. Under the federal government’s system, Social Security was taxed based on a formula involving a taxpayer’s filing status and the size of their “combined income,” which was a combination of adjusted gross income, nontaxable interest and half of Social Security benefits. However, the state recently capitulated and now uses its own income-based tax credit system to offset Social Security income for single filers earning less than $30,000 and joint filers drawing less than $50,000. Those who earn more than those thresholds can still get a partial exemption on their benefits — the tax credit is reduced by 25 cents for each dollar above the income thresholds mentioned above, according to AARP.

