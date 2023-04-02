U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,104.66
    -284.67 (-1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

States With the Highest Property Taxes

480
Jordan Rosenfeld
·5 min read
Olivier Le Moal / Shutterstock.com
Olivier Le Moal / Shutterstock.com

In some states, homes are cheap, property tax rates are less than half of 1% and the average property tax payment is just a few hundred bucks per year. In the most expensive states, however, rates soar over 2%, homes are pricey and average annual property tax bills routinely creep as high as $10,000 per year.

Do You Have a Money Question? Ask an Expert
Advice: 3 Signs You're Serious About Raising Your Credit Score

Using data from the Tax Foundation, GOBankingRates ranked the states with the highest property taxes in America, including the percentage rate, the average dollar amount paid and the average home value. We ranked the top 15 in ascending order from least expensive to most. For context, the national average effective property tax is 1.04%, the U.S. average home value is $349,015 and the average annual property tax bill is $3,630. See which states are the most expensive to own real estate in.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Kansas

  • Average effective property tax: 1.32%

  • 2022 average home value: $210,447

  • Average annual property tax paid: $2,778

Kansas's property taxes are actually low compared to the others on this list, but are still considered high in relation to the rest of the U.S.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. (tie) New York

  • Average effective property tax: 1.38%

  • 2022 average home value: $370,445

  • Average annual property tax paid: $5,112

New York ties with Michigan for states with highest property taxes, though New York's are $1,966 higher, significantly higher. The average home value is also quite a bit higher in New York than the other states, but its residents still pay a relatively low property tax rate.

Take Our Poll: What Do You Plan To Use Your Tax Refund For?

CT757fan / Getty Images
CT757fan / Getty Images

13. (tie) Michigan

  • Average effective property tax: 1.38%

  • 2022 average home value: $228,708

  • Average annual property tax paid: $3,156

Michigan ties with New York for the #13 spot, even though the property taxes and home values are quite a bit different, but they both share a 1.38% property tax rate.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

12. Rhode Island

  • Average effective property tax: 1.43%

  • 2022 average home value: $433,666

  • Average annual property tax paid: $6,201

Rhode Island's property taxes are higher, but so is its average home value, which is in the top three highest on this list.

Paul Sableman / Flickr.com
Paul Sableman / Flickr.com

11. Pennsylvania

  • Average effective property tax: 1.49%

  • 2022 average home value: $265,724

  • Average annual property tax paid: $3,959

Pennsylvania's property taxes are actually relatively low compared to some of the other states even lower on this list, but it has a higher property tax rate.

pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Iowa

  • Average effective property tax: 1.50%

  • 2022 average home value: $197,330

  • Average annual property tax paid: $2,960

Iowa's another state where the property taxes themselves aren't actually all that high, though the tax rate is, because the average home value is lower here than other states.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Ohio

  • Average effective property tax: 1.58%

  • 2022 average home value: $212,757

  • Average annual property tax paid: $3,362

While the effective property tax rate is high in Ohio, the average home value is low, so property taxes are not as high as other states on this list.

Matt Bills / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Matt Bills / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Nebraska

  • Average effective property tax: 1.61%

  • 2022 average home value: $244,619

  • Average annual property tax paid: $3,938

Nebraska's average home value falls around the middle of the states on this list, but its property tax rate is creeping up past 1.6%.

UWMadison / Getty Images/iStockphoto
UWMadison / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Wisconsin

  • Average effective property tax: 1.63%

  • 2022 average home value: $266,908

  • Average annual property tax paid: $4,351

Wisconsin's property tax rate is over 1.6%, which, at an average home value of $266,908, translates to property taxes that are closing in on $4,500 per year.

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

6. Texas

  • Average effective property tax: 1.66%

  • 2022 average home value: $308,392

  • Average annual property tax paid: $5,119

With a property tax rate edging up to 1.7%, and an average home value of over $300,000, Texas homeowners are paying over $5,000 in taxes each year.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

5. Connecticut

  • Average effective property tax: 1.76%

  • 2022 average home value: $373,373

  • Average annual property tax paid: $6,571

In Connecticut, even though its average home value isn't the highest on the list, with a tax rate of 1.76%, homeowners are paying through the teeth for their annual property taxes.

vermontalm / Shutterstock.com
vermontalm / Shutterstock.com

4. Vermont

  • Average effective property tax: 1.82%

  • 2022 average home value: $366,246

  • Average annual property tax paid: $6,666

The New England state of Vermont sees a pricey jump in property tax rate from Connecticut. At over 1.8% property tax rate, even though its average home value is lower than Connecticut, that additional percentage pushes taxes here to a significant level.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

3. New Hampshire

  • Average effective property tax: 1.96%

  • 2022 average home value: $443,793

  • Average annual property tax paid: $8,698

New England holds three spots on this list, with New Hampshire almost at 2% property tax rate. Its average home value price is also the second most expensive on this list, and the annual property taxes are the second highest on this list.

Mlenny / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Mlenny / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Illinois

  • Average effective property tax: 2.05%

  • 2022 average home value: $262,134

  • Average annual property tax paid: $5,374

Illinois may be the first state to crack the 2% mark in property tax rate, but due to its low average home value, the annual taxes here won't break homeowners' banks.

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. New Jersey

  • Average effective property tax: 2.21%

  • 2022 average home value: $470,981

  • Average annual property tax paid: $10,409

New Jersey earns the top spot as highest property taxes not only in property tax rate, which is over the 2% mark, but in the actual dollars spent in property taxes; here the average home value is the highest on the list.

More From GOBankingRates

Andrew Lisa contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates looked at Tax Foundation's Property Tax data to find (1) effective average property tax for each state. Once this was gathered GOBankingRates also found each state's (2) March 2022 average home value from Zillow and (3) average annual property tax paid. Only factor (1) was considered in the final rankings. All data was collected on and up to date as of January 23, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: States With the Highest Property Taxes

Recommended Stories

  • How Many Bank Accounts Should I Have?

    Knowing how to bank effectively is a big part of being financially responsible. Different banks can have advantages over others. Employing different banking techniques can improve how you budget your money. One of those techniques is having multiple bank accounts. So, … Continue reading → The post How Many Bank Accounts You Should Have appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Protect Your Investments From Market Crashes With Theses 2 Strategies From Fidelity

    When financial markets are falling fast, risk-averse investors may be tempted to cut and run. But cashing out your investments when markets are falling often means locking in investment losses. And knowing the right moment to reenter the market when … Continue reading → The post Protect Your Investments From Market Crashes With Theses 2 Strategies From Fidelity appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Laundress fabric conditioners recalled over carcinogen risk

    Safety regulators say the products could contain ethylene oxide, which can cause vomiting, diarrhea, and eye and skin burns.

  • Saudi Arabia, OPEC+ producers announce voluntary oil output cuts

    Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ oil producers on Sunday announced voluntary cuts to their production, with Riyadh saying it would cut output by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) from May until the end of 2023, state media reported. Russia's deputy prime minister also said Moscow would extend a voluntary cut of 500,000 bpd until the end of 2023. The UAE said it would cut production by 144,000 bpd, Kuwait announced a cut of 128,000 bpd while Iraq said it would cut output by 211,000 bpd and Oman announced a cut of 40,000 bpd.

  • How to Buy Land and Build a House: 4 Steps

    Many people dream of owning a chunk of land and putting their dream house on it. Maybe you fantasize about pulling out all the stops and designing a home with every feature you've ever wanted. Well, to make that dream, … Continue reading → The post How to Buy Land and Build Your Dream House appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Stock Market Rallied Into a Banking Slowdown. Be Worried.

    Growth stocks helped lift the market during the first three months of the year, but tighter lending conditions could make it more difficult from here.

  • JPMorgan's Bob Michele Issues Dire Warning On Rally Of Risk Assets, Says Recession Is Inevitable

    Bob Michele, the chief investment officer of JPMorgan Asset Management, has warned of an economic downturn, saying that markets are headed for a rally before an inevitable slowdown. In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Michele says risk assets will rise in the next quarter as they did during the Great Recession. "In the next quarter, we could see risk assets rally. You could have a feel-good period, and then the reality catches up," Michele said. "If we've been taught anything this month, y

  • How Credit Suisse lured – and then burned – the Saudi crown prince

    When Credit Suisse opened its first office in Saudi Arabia in early 2021, Bruno Daher, the cigar-smoking head of Credit Suisse’s Middle East business, declared it a “key growth market”.

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These Stock Giants Look Compelling at Current Levels

    Recognizing the right stocks is a skill that every investor needs to learn, and the sheer volume of market data, on the main indexes, on individual stocks, on and from stock analysts, can present an intimidating barrier. Fortunately, there are tools to help. The Smart Score is a data collection and collation tool from TipRanks, using an AI-powered algorithm to sort the data on every stock according to a series of factors, 8 in all, that are known for their strong correlation with future share ou

  • Soaring Auto Loan Rates Are the Latest Roadblock for Car Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Just when it seemed like things were getting back to normal at Rhett Ricart’s Columbus, Ohio, car dealerships — after pandemic-induced inventory shortages and runaway price inflation — a new obstacle emerged to keep buyers from closing the deal: soaring interest rates on auto loans.Most Read from BloombergUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingDubai’

  • Schwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp.’s worst month in more than 35 years has sparked a debate among analysts as to whether the brokerage giant has been unfairly punished by investors amid growing fears about the US banking sector.Most Read from BloombergUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedNew York Plans

  • Can I Actually Retire at 30 With $10 Million?

    The sum of $10 million might sound like a lot – and to the average person, it is. But what if you want to retire at just 30 years old and potentially live another 40, 50 or even 60 years … Continue reading → The post Is $10 million Enough to Retire at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 best long-term investments in April 2023

    You can use time as a huge ally when planning your investments to build wealth in the long run.

  • Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Plunges Back Down to Earth

    Shares of billionaire Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit Holdings (VORB) are plummeting after the satellite launch company said it was eliminating almost all of its workforce, and would cease operations for "the foreseeable future" because of financial difficulties.

  • Real estate giant makes prediction over housing affordability squeeze

    America's real estate market won't see better affordability "any time soon" due to a lack of housing supply and a steep decline in new home construction, RE/MAX's CEO says.

  • How much you need to earn to afford a $500,000 home

    The average U.S. home sales price hit $535,800 in 2022. We asked experts how much you need to earn to afford a home around that price point.

  • US Power Plant Firm Goes Bankrupt After Winter Storm Penalties

    (Bloomberg) -- Lincoln Power LLC, the owner of two Illinois power plants, filed for bankruptcy after its financial strain was exacerbated by nearly $39 million in penalties levied by the biggest US electric-grid operator. Most Read from BloombergUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedNew York Plans to Clo

  • NIO, Li Auto, XPeng March Deliveries Gave Investors What They Want.

    March deliveries from the three Chinese EV makers fell within the companies' guided ranges. Combined deliveries were up month over month and year over year.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $23.58, marking a -1.71% move from the previous day.