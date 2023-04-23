U.S. markets closed

States With the Most and Least Lottery Winners: How Lucky Is Your State?

Gabrielle Olya
·2 min read
jodi jacobson / Getty Images/iStockphoto
jodi jacobson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Winning the lottery all comes down to luck, but some states seem to be luckier than others. Bonus.com analyzed lottery data over the last decade to find the states with the most and least Powerball and Mega Millions jackpot winners from 2012 to 2022.

While one state boasts 11 Powerball wins and 16 Mega Millions wins, there are also 11 states with zero winners over that time period.

Here's a look at the most and least "lucky" states for lottery winners.

mphillips007 / Getty Images
mphillips007 / Getty Images

Luckiest States for Lottery Winners

These states boast four or more jackpot winners from 2012 to 2022.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Massachusetts

  • Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 4

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Arizona

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Maryland

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Ohio

  • Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 5

filo / Getty Images
filo / Getty Images

9. Wisconsin

  • Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 5

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Georgia

  • Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 6

TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Missouri

  • Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 7

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

7. Texas

  • Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 7

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Pennsylvania

  • Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 8

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Tennessee

  • Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 8

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

5. Illinois

  • Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 9

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

5. Michigan

  • Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 9

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Florida

  • Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 14

HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto
HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. New Jersey

  • Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 19

OlegAlbinsky / iStock.com
OlegAlbinsky / iStock.com

2. New York

  • Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 22

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images
Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

1. California

  • Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 27

Evgen_Prozhyrko / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Evgen_Prozhyrko / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Least Lucky States for Lottery Winners

The following states had zero jackpot winners from 2012 to 2022:

  • Arkansas

  • Idaho

  • Kentucky

  • Maine

  • Mississippi

  • Montana

  • New Mexico

  • North Dakota

  • Oklahoma

  • South Dakota

  • Wyoming

All data is sourced from Bonus.com's "The Luckiest States in the U.S."

