State's outdoor recreation economy continues to grow, federal data shows

Dec. 4—Justyn Vogel, co-owner of Enchantment Equitreks, said her business last year was at 90% capacity — its best year in its roughly 10 years of existence.

Vogel runs the business with her mom, Mel Graham, in Edgewood, where the two offer horse-riding trips that span six to eight days across New Mexico's rugged terrain. They mostly cater their trips to tourists, bringing to people the hidden gems the state's outdoor recreation economy has to offer.

Vogel is not alone in seeing increased interest among residents and tourists alike taking advantage of — and participating in — New Mexico's outdoor recreation offerings, which includes everything from skiing to fishing to cycling.

Recently released federal data shows New Mexico's outdoor recreation economy grew in 2022, creating billions of dollars in value to the state's GDP and, by extension, increasing the number of workers in the space.

The data, released by the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Economic Analysis last month, shows the outdoor recreation economy in New Mexico last year accounted for 1.9%, or $2.4 billion, of the state's GDP. Employment in the state — which includes a mix of full-time, part-time, seasonal and temporary jobs — grew by 7% to roughly 28,000.

Those increases — a record year for contribution to GDP and outdoor recreation compensation, which was just more than $1.1 billion — come at a time when state and local officials and business leaders have taken a more targeted approach to growing the outdoor recreation economy, and as they look at ways to continue that growth into the future.

"Back in about 2004 when we didn't have a viable film industry, we were doing about $40 million a year in film production," said James Glover, co-director of the New Mexico-based outdoor recreation business alliance endeavOR. "This last year we did $855 million in film production. ... I see that we're at that same tipping point with the outdoor recreation economy."

Story continues

A growing industry

The BEA has been tracking data on the outdoor recreation economy going back roughly a decade. Industry leaders had argued there was a need for a clearer picture of the ebbs and flows of the economy amid the growth outdoor recreation businesses were experiencing.

The outdoor activities that are seeing growth in New Mexico run the gamut. Activities in the state like boating and fishing, horse riding and RVing increased by nearly 12% statewide.

Total core outdoor recreation activities accounted for slightly more than $1 billion in value in the state. And supporting outdoor recreation activities — like construction, government incentives, tourism and travel — accounted for roughly $1.34 billion in added value, data shows.

Nationwide, the outdoor recreation economy accounted for 2.2% of the GDP and comprised 3.2% of employed workers, the state's Outdoor Recreation Division said.

Chris Perkins, vice president of programs for the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable, a national organization promoting the growth of the outdoor recreation economy, said the space's total economic impact surpassed $1 trillion nationally — a first.

He also mentioned the recent introduction of federal legislation — the Expanding Public Lands Outdoor Recreation Experiences, or EXPLORE, Act — that would update infrastructure and improve access for visitors with disabilities on public lands — as a step toward the national growth of outdoor recreation.

"(Outdoor recreation is) larger than sectors like oil and gas, and mining and agriculture," Perkins said. "...It grew 2.5 times faster than the U.S. economy over the same time period and doubled its job growth over the same time period."

Looking to the future

Perkins said New Mexico is uniquely positioned to capitalize on that nationwide growth of outdoor recreation, citing ongoing efforts by the state's ORD and the attractiveness of New Mexico's vast array of outdoor activities offered.

For instance, the state's ORD recently launched a new pilot grant program that is offering up a slice of more than $800,000 to counties, municipalities, nonprofits, schools and others for increased marketing efforts, website development and event sponsorships.

And, more notably, the division's Outdoor Equity Fund, which to date has funded 181 organizations to the tune of $4 million to help underrepresented youth in the state participate in outdoor recreation activities, has proven to be a success story that other states are taking note of, said AJ Jones, deputy director for the ORD.

"That really key effort has now been copied by other states to do similar programs, and then they're also working on one on a national scale," she said.

Jones said the fund has a long-term goal of getting children involved in the outdoors, which could cause more growth in the outdoor recreation economy.

"When you're trying to boost the outdoor recreation economy, you're not just looking at doing it in current times, like in real-time, you're also thinking about the future," she said.

Glover, of endeavOR, said his organization last year partnered with Aztec High School on a youth mentoring program aimed at getting students interested in outdoor recreation from a career standpoint. He said the school, located in the Four Corners, created a mountain bike maintenance program that has proven successful.

"We did a pre- and post-survey with the students and they were like, 'Eh, I don't know,'" Glover said. "But by the time they got done talking to everybody, their interest in being part of the outdoor recreation economy was really big. There's just those kinds of efforts that are going on community by community throughout the state of New Mexico to really get people thinking about outdoor recreation."

Stronger buy-in from local governments

Growing the outdoor recreation economy to new heights has to be done with a stronger buy-in from more local governments, said Kristin Pulatie, owner of Atalaya Outfitters in Santa Fe.

"We do have this kind of high-level, top-down — that state support system. But where I really see the need for and that would push the economy forward a lot is if local cities and counties would buy into this outdoor recreation industry too, and start thinking of ways to support those small businesses," she said. "I look locally at Santa Fe and there are so many people in the outdoor rec industry, but the kind of connection and the support of seeing them as a small business that we should encourage and develop is still growing."

David Norden, CEO of Taos Ski Valley, the state's premier ski resort, says the state should look at ways to grow the outdoor recreation economy without doing it too fast.

"New Mexico is really — it's a gem. ... It still has that mystique — deep canyons and huge mesas, this is where the Rocky Mountains begin. The Rio Grande runs through it; Georgia O'Keeffe country," he said. "But I do also think that there's a balance in how do you look ... to make sure that this growth is sustainable and balanced?"