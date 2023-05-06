All of the States That Will Pay Off Your Student Loans

Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com

While some borrowers are still waiting on updates on the Biden Administration’s student loan forgiveness plan, others are beginning to take action with their debt. Aside from using popular repayment strategies and resources available from their employers, borrowers are tapping into federal student loan forgiveness programs available in their states of residence.

Some states will pay off student loans if you decide to move there. However, most states and Washington, D.C., offer student loan forgiveness programs to existing residents. Borrowers may be eligible for these plans without having to move.

Here are the various student loans that each state offers payoff for.

Alabama

Alabama offers the Alabama Math and Science Teacher Education Program (AMSTEP). This is a federal loan repayment program available for qualifying math or science public high school teachers.

The program includes a base program ($2,500 per semester worked or $5,000 per year) and supplemental program, where the recipient teaches math or science, or both, in a geographic area in Alabama that has a teacher shortage in math and/or science.

Alaska

Alaska offers the SHARP Program. This is a statewide support-for-service effort that provides partial financial support to healthcare practitioners in medical, dental and behavioral health fields. SHARP offers either education loan repayment or direct incentive.

Arizona

Arizona offers two plans under the Arizona State Loan Repayment Programs (SLRP). These include the Primary Care Provider Loan Repayment Program (PCPLRP) and the Rural Private Primary Care Provider Loan Repayment Program (RPPCPLRP).

The PCPLRP is for public, non-profit providers. The RPPCPLRP is for providers in rural private practice sites. Both programs repay the qualifying educational loans of healthcare professionals in exchange for their two-year commitment to provide primary care services in federally designated Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSA) or Arizona Medically Underserved Areas (AzMUA).

Arkansas

Arkansas offers the State Teacher Education Program (STEP), a loan repayment program that offers yearly loan repayment grants to current educators teaching in a subject or geographic shortage area in an Arkansas public school. Teachers must reapply each year. They are eligible for up to three years.

California

California offers two plans: the State Loan Repayment Program (SLRP) and the CDA Foundation Student Loan Repayment Grant.

The SLRP increases the number of primary care physicians, dentists, dental hygienists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, certified nurse midwives, pharmacists and mental/behavioral health providers practicing in federally designated California HPSAs. The CDA Foundation awards grants to select recent dental school or specialty graduates.

Colorado

Colorado offers three plans. These include the Colorado Health Service Corps, Colorado Law’s Loan Repayment Assistance Program (LRAP) and the DU Loan Repayment Assistance Program (LRAP).

Those applying for the Colorado Health Service Corps may be eligible for repayment of qualified student loans if they practice in an HPSA and deliver healthcare services to patients who are underserved. Colorado Law’s LRAP provides partial loan repayment awards to alumni who perform qualifying work in the public interest. The DU LRAP is available through the University of Denver Sturm College of Law to benefit alumni who make a commitment to work in the public interest.

Connecticut

Connecticut offers the CHESLA Alliance District Teacher Loan Subsidy Program. Borrowers with at least $5,000 in private student loans may qualify for ADTLS if they meet eligibility requirements and teach in one of Connecticut’s 33 highest-need school districts.

Delaware

Delaware offers a State Loan Repayment Program (SLRP), which provides financial assistance up to $100,000 for verifiable educational loans to qualified dental, behavioral/mental health and primary care professionals for a minimum of two consecutive years of full-time or half-time service in shortage areas across the state.

Florida

Florida offers two plans: the Florida Bar Foundation Loan Repayment Assistance Program (LRAP) and the Nursing Student Loan Forgiveness Program (NSLFP).

The LRAP supports the recruitment and retention of qualified civil legal aid staff attorneys who are employed by legal assistance organizations that receive grant funding from The Florida Bar Foundation. Staff attorneys participating in LRAP are expected to use the funds to pay down their student loan debt. The NSLFP provides funds to assist in the repayment of nursing education loans.

Georgia

Georgia offers five plans: the Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Loan Repayment Program (APRNLRP), Dentists for Rural Areas Assistance Program (DRAA), Georgia Physician Loan Repayment Program (GPLRP), Physician Assistant Loan Repayment Program (PALRP) and Physicians for Rural Areas Assistance Program (PRAAP).

These five programs are administered by the GBHCW for physicians, dentists, physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses. They assist in paying debt incurred for tuition, fees and other expenses associated with the completion of degrees for practitioners who practice full time in underserved, rural counties in Georgia with populations of 50,000 or less.

Hawaii

Hawaii offers the Hawaii State Loan Repayment Program (HSLRP). This federal grant pays off educational loans for primary care and behavioral health providers who care for patients at nonprofit organizations in designated Health Professional Shortage Areas of Hawaii.

Idaho

Idaho offers two plans: the State Loan Repayment Program (SLRP) and the Rural Physician Incentive Program (RPIP).

The SLRP is a state-based loan repayment program for nurses, clinicians and physicians working in federally designated HPSAs. The RPIP provides loan repayment for qualifying physicians serving HPSAs in Idaho.

Illinois

Illinois offers six plans: the Community Behavioral Health Care Professional Loan Repayment Program, Illinois Teachers Loan Repayment Program, John R. Justice Student Loan Repayment Program, Nurse Educator Loan Repayment Program, School and Municipal Social Work, Shortage Loan Repayment Program and the Veterans’ Home Medical Providers’ Loan Repayment Program.

Indiana

The Indiana State Loan Repayment Program (IN-SLRP) is a workforce retention program that provides student loan repayment to health professionals to encourage the full-time delivery of primary care, mental and dental healthcare services at practices located in federally designated HPSAs in Indiana.

In exchange for a two-year service deal, IN-SLRP recipients can get up to $20,000 toward student loans.

Iowa

Iowa offers four plans: the Health Care Award Program, Health Professional Recruitment Program (HPRP), Rural Iowa Primary Care Loan Repayment Program (RIPCLRP) and Teach Iowa Scholar (TIS) program.

The Health Care Award Program provides financial awards to nurse educators teaching full time at eligible Iowa colleges and universities. The HPRP provides loan repayment benefits to individuals who practice in specific locations for up to four years.

The RIPCLRP provides loan repayment incentives to individuals who practice in specific locations for up to five years, with a maximum $200,000 award. The TIS program provides qualified Iowa teachers with awards of up to $4,000 a year, for a maximum of five years, for teaching in Iowa schools in designated shortage areas.

Kansas

Kansas offers the Kansas Bridging Plan (KBP), Kansas State Loan Repayment Program (SLRP) and Rural Opportunity Zones (ROZ) Student Loan Reimbursement Assistance.

The KBP is a loan forgiveness program for primary care and psychiatry resident physicians created to encourage physicians to practice in Kansas upon completion of their residency training.

The SLRP offers eligible healthcare professionals an opportunity to receive assistance with the repayment of qualifying educational loans in exchange for minimum two-year service commitments at eligible practice sites.

If you have a college degree and outstanding student loans and recently moved to an ROZ county, you may be eligible for ROZ Student Loan Reimbursement Assistance.

Kentucky

Kentucky offers the SLRP. Participants receive tax-free student loan repayment in exchange for their service commitments.

Louisiana

Louisiana offers an SLRP as well. Healthcare professionals serving in HPSAs across the state may be eligible for Louisiana’s SLRP, which repays government or commercial educational loans to people who serve in rural and underserved areas.

Maine

Maine offers Educators for Maine Program (EMP), Maine Dental Education Loan Program, Maine Health Professions Loan Program and Maine Veterinary Medicine Loan Program.

The EMP is a merit-based, forgivable loan for Maine students enrolling in or pursuing undergraduate or graduate education degrees. The Maine Dental Education Loan Program is a forgivable loan program for Maine students pursuing careers as dentists and planning to work in Maine after graduation.

The Maine Health Professions Loan Program is a need-based loan for Maine students pursuing postgraduate medical, dental and veterinary education. The Maine Veterinary Medicine Loan is a need-based, forgivable loan for Maine students pursuing careers as veterinarians.

Maryland

Maryland offers the Janet L. Hoffman Loan Assistance Repayment Program (LARP), Maryland Dent-Care Loan Assistance Repayment Program (MDC-LARP) and Maryland SmartBuy Program.

The Hoffman LARP provides state assistance in the repayment of educational loans to individuals providing public service in eligible employment fields, serving Maryland’s low-income or underserved residents. The MDC-LARP is a student loan assistance repayment program for dentists who treat Maryland’s most vulnerable populations. Maryland SmartBuy 3.0 gives homebuyers an opportunity to purchase any home in Maryland that meets Maryland Mortgage Program guidelines while paying off student debt.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts offers the Massachusetts Loan Repayment Program (MLRP) for Health Professionals. This offers loan repayment programs for primary health care professionals in a variety of disciplines including dental, medical and mental health professionals.

Michigan

Michigan offers the Michigan State Loan Repayment Program (MSLRP). This helps employers recruit and retain primary medical, dental and mental healthcare providers by providing loan repayment to those entering into service obligations.

Minnesota

Minnesota offers 17 plans. These include Loan Repayment Assistance Program of Minnesota (LRAP Minnesota), Minnesota Rural Dental Therapists Loan Forgiveness, Minnesota Dentist Loan Forgiveness, Minnesota Rural Mental Health Professional Loan Forgiveness, Minnesota Urban Mental Health Professional Loan Forgiveness, Minnesota Rural Advanced Practice Provider Loan Forgiveness, Minnesota Urban Advanced Practice Provider Loan Forgiveness, Minnesota Nurse Faculty Loan Forgiveness, Minnesota Long Term Care Nurses Loan Forgiveness, Minnesota Rural Pharmacist Loan Forgiveness, Minnesota Rural Physician Loan Forgiveness, Minnesota Urban Physician Loan Forgiveness, Minnesota Rural Public Health Nurse Loan Forgiveness, Minnesota Teacher Shortage Loan Repayment Program, Minnesota Agricultural Education Loan Repayment Program, Minnesota Aviation Degree Loan Repayment Program and Minnesota Rural Veterinarian Loan Repayment Program.

Mississippi

Mississippi offers the Winter-Reed Teacher Loan Repayment. This program is designed to help new traditional route teachers repay their undergraduate student loans.

Missouri

Missouri offers the Health Professional Student Loan Repayment Program (HPSLRP), Health Professional Nursing Student Loans and PRIMO Student Loan Program.

The SLRP is a competitive federal grant program that allocates funds to states to award funding for educational loan repayment to Missouri licensed practicing psychiatry, medical and dental health professionals in exchange for services in Missouri areas with a shortage of mental health, medical and dental professionals.

The NSL Program is a competitive state program that awards funding to Missouri residents attending institutions pursuing education leading to careers as licensed practical nurses or professional nurses. The PRIMO program is a competitive state program that awards funding to Missouri residents attending Missouri institutions pursuing training leading to Missouri licensure as primary care physicians, dentists, dental hygienists, psychiatrists and other mental health practitioners.

Montana

Montana offers two plans: Montana Rural Physician Incentive Program (MRPIP) and Montana Agriculture Student Loan Assistance Program.

The MRPIP fund is appropriated to pay the educational debts of physicians who practice in rural or medically underserved areas of the state. Successful applicants from the Montana Agriculture Student Loan Assistance Program may receive loan assistance for up to five years for qualified education loans.

Nebraska

Nebraska offers Nebraska Student Loan Repayment Programs. These loan repayment awards are available to primary care, mental, dental and certain allied health professionals practicing in shortage areas in Nebraska.

Nevada

Nevada offers the NURSE Corps Loan Repayment Program. The National Health Service Corps (NHSC) funds loan repayment and scholarship programs to assist states with recruitment and retention of healthcare providers, based on federally designated HPSAs.

New Hampshire

The New Hampshire SLRP provides funds to healthcare professionals working in areas designated as medically underserved and who are willing to commit and contract with the state for three years (or two if part time).

New Jersey

New Jersey offers five plans: the John R. Justice Federal Student Loan Redemption Program, Behavioral Health Loan Redemption Program, New Jersey STEM Loan Redemption Program, Nursing Faculty Loan Redemption Program and Primary Care Practitioner Loan Redemption Program.

New Mexico

New Mexico offers a Health Professional Loan Repayment Program (HPLRP) and Public Service Law LRAP.

The HPLRP provides repayment for outstanding student loans of practicing health professionals. The New Mexico Public Service Law LRAP offers legal education loan repayment awards to attorneys that provide legal services to low income or underserved residents of New Mexico.

New York

New York offers 10 plans: the Albany Law School Loan Repayment Assistance Program (LRAP), NYS Teacher Loan Forgiveness Program, NYS Young Farmers Loan Forgiveness Incentive Program, NYS Child Welfare Worker Loan Forgiveness Incentive Program, NYS District Attorney and Indigent Legal Services Attorney Loan Forgiveness (DALF) Program, NYS Get on Your Feet Loan Forgiveness Program, NYS Licensed Social Worker Loan Forgiveness (LSWLF) Program, NYS Nursing Faculty Loan Forgiveness (NFLF) Incentive Program, Physician Loan Repayment and Regents Physician Loan Forgiveness.

North Carolina

North Carolina offers three plans: Forgivable Education Loans for Service (FELS), NC LEAF Loan Assistance Repayment Program and North Carolina State Loan Repayment Program (SLRP).

The FELS provides financial assistance to qualified students enrolled in an approved education program and committed to working in critical employment shortage professions in North Carolina. NC LEAF is committed to providing forgivable loans to public interest attorneys with the least ability to repay their law school debt. Based on the amount of relevant educational loans, hours worked per week, and working at an integrated care site, North Carolina SLRP offers educational loan repayment awards up to $50,000.

North Dakota

North Dakota offers four plans: the Federal Loan Repayment Program, Healthcare Professional Loan Repayment Program, Dental Loan Repayment Program and Veterinary Loan Repayment Program.

Ohio

Ohio has two plans: Ohio Dentist Loan Repayment Program and Ohio Department of Health Programs.

Ohio dentists practicing in dental shortage communities may be eligible to participate in the Ohio Dentist Loan Repayment Program.

The Primary Care Office (PCO) coordinates various workforce programs to develop, recruit and retain primary care, oral health and behavioral health providers for underserved communities. These include the National Health Service Corps scholarship and loan repayment programs; state loan repayment programs for primary care physicians, dentists, dental hygienists, advanced practice nurse practitioners, pharmacists, physician assistants and substance use disorder professionals.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma offers four the Physician/Community Match Program, Oklahoma Dental Loan Repayment Program (ODLRP), Oklahoma Physician Assistant Loan Repayment Program and Oklahoma Physician Loan Repayment Program.

Oregon

Oregon has two plans: Health Care Provider Incentive Program and OSB LRAP.

The Health Care Provider Incentive Program offers various incentives, which include loan repayment, loan forgiveness and insurance subsidies to both students and providers who commit to serving patients in underserved areas of the state. The mission of the OSB LRAP is to attract and retain public service lawyers by helping them pay their educational debts.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has two plans: PA IOLTA LRAP and Pennsylvania Primary Care LRP.

The Pennsylvania Bar Foundation — PA IOLTA LRAP helps attorneys employed at IOLTA-funded legal organizations across the state better manage undergraduate and law school debt so they can afford to remain in public service. The Department of Health provides loan repayment opportunities as incentives to recruit and retain primary care practitioners willing to serve underserved Pennsylvania residents and to make a commitment to practicing in federally designated HPSAs.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island offers the Health Professionals Loan Repayment Program, Nursing Reward Program, Providence Public Schools Educator of Color Loan Forgiveness Program and Wavemaker Fellowship.

South Carolina

South Carolina offers the Public Interest Law Loan Forgiveness Fund (PILLFF), which provides financial assistance to graduates of the School of Law who obtain employment in public interest law and who need assistance in repaying loans used to fund their legal education.

South Dakota

South Dakota offers two plans: Dentist Loan Repayment for Service Program and South Dakota SLRP.

The Dentist Loan Repayment for Service Program provides financial assistance for student loan repayment to new dentists who agree to serve a selected percentage of Medicaid-insured patients in their practice. South Dakota’s SLRP purpose is to improve access to primary care by assisting underserved communities with recruitment and retention of primary care providers.

Tennessee

Tennessee offers the Graduate Nursing Loan Forgiveness Program (GNLFP) and Minority Teaching Fellows Program.

The GNLFP is designed to encourage Tennessee residents who are registered nurses to become teachers and administrators in Tennessee nursing education programs. The Minority Teaching Fellows Program encourages talented minority Tennesseans to enter the teaching field in Tennessee.

Texas

Texas offers Nursing Faculty Loan Repayment Assistance Program, Loan Repayment Program for Mental Health Professionals, Math and Science Scholars Loan Repayment Program, Peace Officer Loan Repayment Assistance Program, Physician Education Loan Repayment Program (PELRP), Teach for Texas Loan Repayment Assistance Program (TFTLRAP) and Texas Student Loan Repayment Assistance Program (SLRAP).

Utah

Utah offers the Health Care Workforce Financial Assistance Program (HCWFAP) and Rural Physician Loan Repayment Program (RPLRP).

Vermont

Vermont offers three plans: the Dental Educational Loan Repayment, Nursing Educational Loan Repayment and Physicians, Nurse Practitioners & Physician Assistants Educational Loan Repayment.

Virginia

Virginia offers the Virginia Loan Forgiveness Program (VLFP) and Virginia State Loan Repayment Program (VA-SLRP).

Graduates from The University of Virginia School of Law who enter qualifying employment within two years of graduation or within two years of completing a judicial clerkship are eligible to receive loan repayment assistance from the Law School. The Commonwealth of Virginia (the Commonwealth) currently participates in The Health Resources and Services Administration, Bureau of Clinician Recruitment and Service (BCRS) Grants to States for Loan Repayment.

Washington

The Washington Health Corps Programs support licensed health professionals in providing care at approved sites in critical shortage areas. In exchange for loan repayment, participants commit to serving in certain communities for a set period of time.

West Virginia

The West Virginia State Loan Repayment Program is designed to assist medical professionals with the high costs of education debt through provision of healthcare services in an HPSA.

Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Office of Rural Health administers two loan assistance programs: the Health Professions Loan Assistance Program and the Rural Provider Loan Assistance Program.

Wyoming

Wyoming offers the Veterinary Loan Repayment and Wyoming SLRP.

District of Columbia

The District of Columbia offers two plans: DCBF LRAP and DC HPLRP.

DCBF provides loan repayment assistance to qualified attorneys working for an eligible employer in D.C. The District’s HPLRP provides loan repayment to eligible health professionals practicing full time at HPLRP-certified sites in HPS and medically underserved areas in D.C.

