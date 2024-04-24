States With the Richest and Poorest Retirees

Johnny Greig / iStock.com

Retirement is supposed to be one of the happiest times in your life. You’ve spent your entire career saving and preparing, and your golden years are for enjoying time with family and friends and living relatively carefree.

However, the type of lifestyle you can afford will depend on where you live. A new study from GOBankingRates looked at the income levels for retirees in each state, revealing that there are considerable disparities between the best and worst states for retirees.

51. Louisiana

Ages 65+ median household income: $42,215

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $19,247

Louisiana’s senior citizens have the lowest income level than seniors in any other state, but a low cost of living could help ease that sting. It’s one of the states where $1 million will last the longest in retirement.

50. Mississippi

Ages 65+ median household income: $41,013

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $19,912

Income levels in retirement are rock bottom, on average, but Mississippi retirees may be well-suited to afford it as the state requires the smallest nest egg to survive retirement.

49. Kentucky

Ages 65+ median household income: $43,927

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $20,703

Kentucky is No. 49 when ranking median income in the country, and with such low income levels in retirement, retirees in this state may struggle.

48. Arkansas

Ages 65+ median household income: $42,943

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $20,900

The average retiree household in Arkansas earns close to $21,000 a year in Social Security. This isn’t the worst, of course, but it’s far from ideal.

47. West Virginia

Ages 65+ median household income: $41,438

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $21,332

West Virginia’s low average income level for senior citizens is only compounded by the fact that the state is among the 10 highest poverty rates in the country.

46. Oklahoma

Ages 65+ median household income: $47,259

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $21,518

Oklahoma slumps in at no. 46 on this list. Retirees can at least catch a break given that the state sports a notably lower cost of living than the national average.

45. Texas

Ages 65+ median household income: $52,331

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $21,205

Texas, fortunately, isn’t an expensive state to live in, but with so many retirees making so little, it still could be a tough place to get by.

44. Alabama

Ages 65+ median household income: $47,114

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $21,488

This is another “affordable” state, but the concept of that word may clash with retirees, who are definitely on the poor end on a national level.

43. District of Columbia

Ages 65+ median household income: $55,975

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $20,822

For a location with such a high cost of living, it’s jarring to see that D.C. is only No. 43 for the state with the richest retirees.

42. New Mexico

Ages 65+ median household income: $50,240

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $20,615

Fortunately, the cost of living in New Mexico is beneath the national average, because retirees here are among the poorest in the country.

41. Ohio

Ages 65+ median household income: $49,081

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $21,255

Ohio is another example of a state with a lower than average cost of living, so retirees have a better opportunity here to make ends meet more comfortably.

40. Missouri

Ages 65+ median household income: $48,298

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $21,633

Another state where the cost of living is lower than the national average, Missouri ranks No. 39 on this list.

39. Georgia

Ages 65+ median household income: $51,664

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $21,670

With cost of living expenses in the Peach State notably lower than the national average, retirees could set up an adequate financial life here.

38. Montana

Ages 65+ median household income: $48,165

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $21,381

The cost of living in Montana is right on par with the national average, but is this income enough for retirees to get by in style?

37. South Dakota

Ages 65+ median household income: $50,655

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $21,368

We start to see a little bump in annual median household income for seniors in South Dakota — more than $2,000 more than in Montana, which is more expensive and precedes it on this list.

36. Tennessee

Ages 65+ median household income: $48,478

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $22,477

The annual cost of living in Tennessee is lower than the national average, which makes it, potentially, a suitable location for retirees on a budget.

35. Nevada

Ages 65+ median household income: $54,959

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $21,342

Nevada is the 35th richest state when it comes to retirees. Not great when considering that the cost of living here is a small percentage higher than the national average.

34. Indiana

Ages 65+ median household income: $48,309

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $22,983

With a lower cost of living than the national average, Indiana residents can make their Social Security benefits stretch.

33. North Carolina

Ages 65+ median household income: $49,781

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $22,539

Falling right in line with the pattern of lower than average cost of living and lesser household income for those 65 and older is North Carolina.

32. North Dakota

Ages 65+ median household income: $56,319

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $21,262

In North Dakota, you’ll find lower than average cost of living, so that more than $56,000 could go a long way.

31. Pennsylvania

Ages 65+ median household income : $50,330

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $22,575

In Pennsylvania, the cost of living is lower than the national average, which means retirees could prosper here.

30. Nebraska

Ages 65+ median household income: $51,974

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $22,897

The cost of living in Nebraska is less than the national average. Ideally, that close to $52,000 in income for people 65 and over will stretch well.

29. Wyoming

Ages 65+ median household income: $53,229

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $22,305

Since Wyoming boasts a cheaper cost of living than the national average, retirees should be able to make that more than $53,000 a year go a long way.

28. Rhode Island

Ages 65+ median household income: $55,691

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $21,658

The cost of living in Rhode Island is higher than the national average, indicating that this mean household income for retirees may not be enough to get by on.

27. Illinois

Ages 65+ median household income: $55,071

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $22,298

Illinois could be a great spot to retire since the cost of living here is lower than the national average.

26. Alaska

Ages 65+ median household income: $62,292

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $20,601

You may be astonished to learn that the cost of living in chilly Alaska is radically higher than the national average, but at least retirees aren’t making a terrible amount of money to sustain themselves.

25. South Carolina

Ages 65+ median household income: $50,287

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $22,938

Given that the cost of living in South Carolina is cheaper than the national average, retirees could coast pretty well here.

24. Iowa

Ages 65+ median household income: $52,006

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $22,839

The cost of living in Wisconsin is a tad lower than the national average, meaning your money will go further here.

23. Michigan

Ages 65+ median household income: $51,010

Households with Social Security income: $23,068

Living in Michigan means living in a state where the cost of living is higher than the national average, but if you’re mindful and have a solid budget in place, you could work out a fairly comfortable life in your golden years.

22. Wisconsin

Ages 65+ median household income: $50,167

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $23,279

With cost of living hovering at a bit lower than the national average, Wisconsin retirees could enjoy a prosperous retirement.

21. Kansas

Ages 65+ median household income: $52,203

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $23,207

The cost of living in Kansas is dramatically lower than the national average. That $52,203 could stretch quite far here.

20. New York

Ages 65+ median household income: $55,878

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $22,138

Given that the cost of living in New York is so much higher than the national average, retirees could find themselves up against some financial hurdles here in retirement, especially if they’re in or near NYC.

19. Idaho

Ages 65+ median household income: $52,132

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $23,406

In Idaho, you’ll enjoy a cost of living that is markedly lower than the national average, so that $52,000 in median household income could be extra powerful.

18. Maine

Ages 65+ median household income: $51,870

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $22,275

Since the cost of living in Maine is a bit lower than the national average, retirees should feel somewhat confident setting up home here.

17. Florida

Ages 65+ median household income: $52,625

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $22,956

Florida sports a cost of living average that is a hair lower than the national average. That may be one of the reasons that it’s a popular location for retirees to settle in.

16. California

Ages 65+ median household income: $65,628

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $21,919

Given that California ranks among the most expensive states to live in, it’s rather disappointing that its median household income isn’t higher.

15. Massachusetts

Ages 65+ median household income: $60,810

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $22,453

Massachusetts is also among the most expensive states to live in. Is even the relatively near $61,000 in median household income for those 65 and older enough?

14. Oregon

Ages 65+ median household income: $55,973

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $23,327

Living in Oregon means steep costs. Why isn’t the state a richer state for retirees?

13. Vermont

Ages 65+ median household income: $53,245

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $23,546

Retirees will dish out quite a bit more to live in Vermont than in most others. It’s somewhat shocking that this isn’t among wealthier ranks for those living out their golden years.

12. Colorado

Ages 65+ median household income: $63,445

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $22,784

Colorado residents spend more to get by than those belonging to most other states. It’s surprising it’s not ranking as richer on this list.

11. Minnesota

Ages 65+ median household income: $56,839

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $23,991

If you’re pondering places to retire, Minnesota should be on your list of possible destinations, since it has a lower cost of living than the national average

10. Virginia

Ages 65+ median household income: $61,447

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $23,086

The cost of living in Virginia is lower than the national average, so it adds up that the state would also have retirees who make relatively good income.

9. Utah

Ages 65+ median household income: $63,225

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $24,100

With the cost of living in Utah being a touch higher than the national average, it’s reassuring to see that retirees are, when compared to other states, doing OK.

8. Arizona

Ages 65+ median household income: $57,507

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $23,704

The cost of living in Arizona is higher than the national average, but retirees aren’t doing poorly here (literally).

7. Washington

Ages 65+ median household income: $62,597

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $23,744

The cost of living in Washington is notably higher than the national average, so it’s unsurprising that it’s a pretty wealthy place for retirees.

6. Maryland

Ages 65+ median household income: $69,070

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $22,585

Maryland would never win any affordability contest given its steep cost of living, but it does have a higher median household income.

5. New Hampshire

Ages 65+ median household income: $59,946

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $23,895

You’ll pay more than the national average to get by in New Hampshire, but you could also enjoy a richer retirement.

4. Connecticut

Ages 65+ median household income: $65,053

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $23,854

Those living in Connecticut bear the brunt of high cost of living, but they also are on the higher end when it comes to median household incomes.

3. New Jersey

Ages 65+ median household income: $65,988

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $24,070

Though the cost of living in New Jersey is dramatically less than the cost of living in neighboring New York, it still is more expensive than many other states. Good thing retirees get pretty good money, comparatively.

2. Delaware

Ages 65+ median household income : $62,733

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $25,040

The cost of living in Delaware is just a touch higher than the national average, but among the richest for retirees.

1. Hawaii

Ages 65+ median household income: $77,957

Mean Social Security of households with Social Security income: $23,296

Hawaii is by far the richest state in terms of retirement income, and that adds up since it’s also the most expensive state to retire in.

Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed all 50 states to find the states with the richest and poorest retirees. First GOBankingRates found the [1] median household income for all ages, [2] median household income for ages 65 and over, [3] mean household social security income for households whom receive Social Security income, [4] total households, [5] total population, and [6] population ages 65 and over all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey’s B19049 and S0201. For each state the inbound and outbound moving truck shipments was sourced from the United Van Lines 2023 Annual National Movers Study. The household median income for ages 65 and over was scored and weighted at 1.50, the social security income was scored and weighted at 1.00, the percent population 65 and over was scored and weighted at 0.50. All three scores were combined and sorted to show the states with the richest and poorest retirees. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 4, 2024.

