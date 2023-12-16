These states spend the most on home renovations each year. Where does New Jersey rank?

Have you been chipping away at home renovations to achieve your luxury bathroom? Or, have you been slowly transforming your kitchen into a chef's paradise? If you've spent a hefty chunk of change on transforming your New Jersey home, one study says you're not alone.

According to a recent study by real estate experts at AgentAdvice.com, New Jersey spends the most on home improvement projects nationwide. On average, homeowners spend $4,634.24 annually in the Garden State to revamp their space.

"Home renovations have gained massive popularity since the global pandemic, as homeowners wish to enhance their living space and potentially add value to their home," said, Chris Heller, chief real estate officer at OJO Labs and real estate expert with AgentAdvice.com.

A recently renovated bathroom in a Fort Lee penthouse.

The study looked at Census data on how much average households spend on renovations each year and social media data on which room of the house is most commonly renovated. The study noted that kitchen and bathroom renovations are by far the most popular, with 1.8 million and 1.4 million Instagram posts, respectively, in the home renovation category.

"The kitchen is a great place to start on any renovation projects as it is the heart of the home and a valuable communal space for those wanting to buy a new home," Heller said. "Homeowners who embark on a kitchen renovation could expect to see a 30.7% to 85.7% return on their investment when selling their home."

A newly renovated kitchen in Oakland.

The study found that in New Jersey, kitchen, bathroom and basement spaces are the most popular home renovations. In our region, the average kitchen remodel can range from $27,966 for a minor update to $164,263 for a major renovation. For bathrooms, renovations could cost, on average, anywhere from $25,468 to $78,935.

Behind New Jersey, Maryland ($4,516.97), Massachusetts ($4,473.61), Connecticut ($4,356.67) and Hawaii ($4,279.26) spend the most on home renovations nationally, according to the study.

The states that spend the least are Mississippi ($2,547.57), Arkansas ($2,705.88), West Virginia ($2,770.12), Louisiana ($2,834.90) and New Mexico ($2,839.70).

Maddie McGay is the real estate reporter for NorthJersey.com and The Record, covering all things worth celebrating about living in North Jersey. Find her on Instagram @maddiemcgay , on X @maddiemcgayy , and sign up for her North Jersey Living newsletter. Do you have a tip, trend or terrific house she should know about? Email her at MMcGay@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: How much do households in NJ spend on home renovations?