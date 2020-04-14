(Bloomberg) --

Countries across the globe weighed the timing for when it would be safe to ease restrictions, even as coronavirus cases approached 2 million.

U.S. states formed coalitions to plan for the reopening of their economies, setting up a potential clash with President Donald Trump, who insisted he alone has that authority.

Hot spots including Spain are showing an easing in the rate of infections, and the CDC said the outbreak has stabilized across the U.S. France extended its lockdown as the health ministry said the country is in a “high plateau” phase.

Key Developments

Coronavirus Tracker: Global cases surpass 1.91 million; deaths top 119,000. An error with Johns Hopkins University data falsely reported the global case count had risen above 2 million earlier.Governors team up on reopening, rebuffing TrumpMacron says France was underpreparedSpain reports smallest number of new infections since March 20Doctors come under attack in India as coronavirus stigma grows

China Reports 89 Cases, No Deaths (8:38 a.m. HK)

China reported 89 additional confirmed coronavirus cases on April 13, with 86 of them from abroad, according to a statement from the country’s National Health Commission. No new deaths were reported.

The country reported 54 asymptomatic cases. It has 1,005 asymptomatic coronavirus cases under medical observation. China has a total of 82,249 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Trump Defends His Coronavirus Record With Anger (8:35 a.m. HK)

U.S. President Donald Trump declared “everything we did was right” and angrily denounced media reports suggesting his administration had failed to adequately ramp up coronavirus testing or the production of medical supplies in a testy press conference Monday at the White House.

Trump, who said he was frustrated by the reports questioning his administration’s response to the crisis that has left more than 20,000 Americans dead and millions unemployed, played a campaign-style video defending his record and highlighting instances where media and medical analysts downplayed the threat posed by the coronavirus.

Mnuchin Says 80 Million to Get Virus Aid by Wednesday (7:22 a.m. HK)

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said 80 million taxpayers should receive coronavirus relief payments by Wednesday and that the government is accelerating assistance to businesses as well.

The Treasury secretary announced the payments at a White House news conference, along with progress the Small Business Administration has made in processing loans from the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program. Both relief programs were created in the $2.2 trillion stimulus President Donald Trump signed last month.

Trump Hopes to Reopen Country ‘Ahead of Schedule’ (7:20 a.m. HK)

U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration will issue guidance within days for governors who want to begin relaxing social-distancing practices to curb the coronavirus outbreak, and said he hopes to reopen the country “ahead of schedule.”

Australia Many Weeks Away From Relaxing Rules (6:17 a.m. HK)

Australia is looking to parts of industry that can be restarted without creating greater health risks as the National Cabinet prepares to meet Thursday to discuss restrictions.

“It’s a real trade-off, getting the best value of the restrictions that you can lift and at same time not put the health situation at greater risk,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Channel Seven’s Sunrise program, pointing to agribusiness and manufacturing as examples. He said he hoped to move to less-restrictive measures, but said the nation was still many weeks away.

U.S. Census Delayed at Least Three Months (5:30 p.m. NY)

The once-per-decade U.S. census will be delayed by at least three months as the coronavirus pandemic hinders in-person data collection from households. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced field operations will be delayed until June 1, and that in turn would delay completion of the count until Oct. 31. He asked Congress Monday to grant his department a 120-day extension of statutory deadlines as a result of the outbreak.

Massachusetts Joins Northeastern Reopening Plan: Cuomo (5:12 p.m. NY)

Massachusetts has joined an effort by northeastern U.S. states to coordinate on a plan to reopen their economies, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a tweet. New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island are also part of the initiative.

