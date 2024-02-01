Advertisement
The Cost of Child Care in All US States

Jordan Rosenfeld
·11 min read
NeoPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
NeoPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Working parents across the United States are finding themselves in the same bind: the steep cost of child care makes it challenging to afford and even potentially prohibitive to utilize.

A newly launched National Database of Childcare Prices by the Department of Labor shows that the people most likely to bear this burden are women. According to the Database’s Women’s Bureau director, Wendy Chun-Hoon, “[W]here childcare prices are high — mothers are less likely to be employed outside the home, even in places with higher wages.”

In general, more affordable child care could have a positive ripple effect on all families, economically, but particularly on low income families.

In order to find the states where child care is the most and least affordable, GOBankingRates analyzed the costs of child care for infants, toddlers and 4-year-olds — as sourced from ChildCareAware’s Child Care Data Center — and assessed what percent of the median income this care equals.

Readers should keep in mind that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services defines “affordable” as 7% of a person’s income. Using that criteria, not a single one of America’s 50 states offers its residents affordable child care.

skynesher / Getty Images
skynesher / Getty Images

Most Affordable States

The 10 states with the most affordable child care are:

  • South Dakota

  • North Dakota

  • New Hampshire

  • Utah

  • Maryland

  • Missouri

  • Mississippi

  • Wyoming

  • Kentucky

  • Georgia

©GOBankingRates
©GOBankingRates

Least Affordable

The 10 states with the least affordable child care are:

  • Michigan

  • Nevada

  • Massachusetts

  • New York

  • Rhode Island

  • Washington

  • North Carolina

  • New Jersey

  • California

  • New Mexico

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

South Dakota

  • Median family income: $81,470

  • Center-based child care costs: $7,176

  • Family child care costs: $5,429

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 8.81%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

North Dakota

  • Median family income: $92,658

  • Center-based child care costs: $9,159

  • Family child care costs: $7,802

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 9.88%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

  • Median family income: $108,126

  • Center-based child care costs: $12,440

  • Family child care costs: $9,559

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 11.51%

miroslav_1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
miroslav_1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

  • Median family income: $90,852

  • Center-based child care costs: $9,560

  • Family child care costs: $7,840

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 10.52%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maryland

  • Median family income: $109,912

  • Center-based child care costs: $13,389

  • Family child care costs: $9,606

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 12.18%

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

  • Median family income: $77,490

  • Center-based child care costs: $8,939

  • Family child care costs: $5,646

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 11.54%

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Mississippi

  • Median family income: $58,870

  • Center-based child care costs: $5,768

  • Family child care costs: $4,182

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 9.80%

jmoor17 / Getty Images
jmoor17 / Getty Images

Wyoming

  • Median family income: $85,188

  • Center-based child care costs: $9,120

  • Family child care costs: $8,347

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 10.71%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

  • Median family income: $69,789

  • Center-based child care costs: $7,330

  • Family child care costs: $6,271

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 10.50%

Roberto Galan / Getty Images
Roberto Galan / Getty Images

Georgia

  • Median family income: $74,554

  • Center-based child care costs: $8,311

  • Family child care costs: $6,803

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 11.15%

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

  • Median family income: $97,843

  • Center-based child care costs: $13,580

  • Family child care costs: $8,391

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 13.88%

Kayla Goss / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kayla Goss / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

  • Median family income: $83,998

  • Center-based child care costs: $10,659

  • Family child care costs: $7,311

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 12.69%

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

  • Median family income: $102,099

  • Center-based child care costs: $14,948

  • Family child care costs: $8,501

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 14.64%

halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto
halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia

  • Median family income: $99,499

  • Center-based child care costs: $12,384

  • Family child care costs: $10,028

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 12.45%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

  • Median family income: $62,879

  • Center-based child care costs: $7,069

  • Family child care costs: $5,583

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care:11.24%

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

  • Median family income: $79,922

  • Center-based child care costs: $10,491

  • Family child care costs: $6,912

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 13.13%

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Ohio

  • Median family income: $77,866

  • Center-based child care costs: $9,181

  • Family child care costs: $7,656

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 11.79%

sorincolac / Getty Images/iStockphoto
sorincolac / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alaska

  • Median family income: $93,147

  • Center-based child care costs: $11,746

  • Family child care costs: $9,498

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care:12.61%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Delaware

  • Median family income: $82,015

  • Center-based child care costs: $10,667

  • Family child care costs: $7,771

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 13.01%

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Pennsylvania

  • Median family income: $86,506

  • Center-based child care costs: $11,286

  • Family child care costs: $8,451

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 13.05%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

  • Median family income: $82,578

  • Center-based child care costs: $10,314

  • Family child care costs: $8,342

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 12.49%

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama

  • Median family income: $68,813

  • Center-based child care costs: $7,627

  • Family child care costs: $7,193

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 11.08%

picmax / Getty Images/iStockphoto
picmax / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

  • Median family income: $75,343

  • Center-based child care costs: $8,255

  • Family child care costs: $8,321

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 10.96%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Arizona

  • Median family income: $75,061

  • Center-based child care costs: $9,532

  • Family child care costs: $7,556

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 12.70%

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

  • Median family income: $103,943

  • Center-based child care costs: $14,785

  • Family child care costs: $10,925

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 14.22%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

  • Median family income: $65,837

  • Center-based child care costs: $8,151

  • Family child care costs: $6,608

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 12.38%

SWKrullImaging / Getty Images
SWKrullImaging / Getty Images

Colorado

  • Median family income: $97,828

  • Center-based child care costs: $14,044

  • Family child care costs: $10,234

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 14.36%

Strekoza2 / Getty Images
Strekoza2 / Getty Images

Oregon

  • Median family income: $84,316

  • Center-based child care costs: $10,052

  • Family child care costs: $9,856

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 11.92%

ablokhin / Getty Images
ablokhin / Getty Images

Florida

  • Median family income: $68,935

  • Center-based child care costs: $8,424

  • Family child care costs: $7,458

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 12.22%

EJ_Rodriquez / Getty Images/iStockphoto
EJ_Rodriquez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Illinois

  • Median family income: $89,619

  • Center-based child care costs: $13,592

  • Family child care costs: $8,847

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 15.17%

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Indiana

  • Median family income: $75,688

  • Center-based child care costs: $11,542

  • Family child care costs: $7,023

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 15.25%

constantgardener / Getty Images
constantgardener / Getty Images

Montana

  • Median family income: $76,644

  • Center-based child care costs: $10,045

  • Family child care costs: $8,320

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 13.11%

Kruck20 / Getty Images
Kruck20 / Getty Images

Tennessee

  • Median family income: $70,732

  • Center-based child care costs: $9,846

  • Family child care costs: $7,139

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 13.92%

Susan Vineyard / Getty Images
Susan Vineyard / Getty Images

Oklahoma

  • Median family income: $65,977

  • Center-based child care costs: $8,332

  • Family child care costs: $7,099

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 12.63%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

  • Median family income: $65,596

  • Center-based child care costs: $8,493

  • Family child care costs: $7,020

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 12.95%

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Texas

  • Median family income: $76,239

  • Center-based child care costs: $9,971

  • Family child care costs: $8,771

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 13.08%

Jamesbowyer / Getty Images
Jamesbowyer / Getty Images

Vermont

  • Median family income: $87,374

  • Center-based child care costs: $13,474

  • Family child care costs: $9,125

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 15.42%

Jon Mattrisch / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jon Mattrisch / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

  • Median family income: $85,866

  • Center-based child care costs: $12,146

  • Family child care costs: $9,850

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 14.15%

MidwestWilderness / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MidwestWilderness / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

  • Median family income:  $84,153

  • Center-based child care costs: $11,700

  • Family child care costs: $10,313

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 13.90%

Tony Cane-Honeysett / Getty Images
Tony Cane-Honeysett / Getty Images

South Carolina

  • Median family income: $69,995

  • Center-based child care costs: $10,591

  • Family child care costs: $7,627

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 15.13%

Better Planet Media / iStock.com
Better Planet Media / iStock.com

Michigan

  • Median family income: $78,626

  • Center-based child care costs: $12,348

  • Family child care costs: $8,625

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 15.70%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nevada

  • Median family income: $71,995

  • Center-based child care costs: $10,294

  • Family child care costs: $8,708

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 14.30%

APCortizasJr / Getty Images
APCortizasJr / Getty Images

Massachusetts

  • Median family income: $116,267

  • Center-based child care costs: $20,045

  • Family child care costs: $13,465

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 17.24%

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

  • Median family income: $88,585

  • Center-based child care costs: $14,491

  • Family child care costs: $10,071

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 16.36%

Daniel Hanscom / Getty Images
Daniel Hanscom / Getty Images

Rhode Island

  • Median family income: $87,553

  • Center-based child care costs: $12,913

  • Family child care costs: $10,963

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 14.75%

JeffGoulden / Getty Images
JeffGoulden / Getty Images

Washington

  • Median family income: $96,519

  • Center-based child care costs: $15,296

  • Family child care costs: $11,652

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 15.85%

rodclementphotography / iStock.com
rodclementphotography / iStock.com

North Carolina

  • Median family income: $74,129

  • Center-based child care costs: $10,450

  • Family child care costs: $9,455

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 14.10%

BrianEKushner / Getty Images/iStockphoto
BrianEKushner / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

  • Median family income: $112,173

  • Center-based child care costs: $14,993

  • Family child care costs: No Data

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care:13.37%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

  • Median family income: $90,957

  • Center-based child care costs: $14,776

  • Family child care costs: $11,347

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 16.25%

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

New Mexico

  • Median family income: $59,007

  • Center-based child care costs: $9,243

  • Family child care costs: $8,101

  • Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 15.66%

Andrew Lisa contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to find the states where child care is the most and least affordable, GOBankingRates analyzed the costs of center-based child care and family child care for infants, toddlers and 4-year-olds, as sourced from ChildCareAware’s Child Care Data Center, and calculated the average costs for each type of child care across all child ages. The averages for each category were compared to the state’s median income for families with children as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The difference from the median family income and the average cost for each child care category was calculated, scored and weighted at 1.50, the average cost for center-based child care was scored and weighted at 0.75, the average cost for family child care was scored and weighted at 0.75, the family child care cost as percentage of family income was scored and weighted at 0.75, the center-based child care cost as percentage of family income was scored and weighted at 0.75. All the scores were summed and sorted to show the states with the most and least affordable child care. All data was collected and is up to date as of Dec. 7, 2023.

