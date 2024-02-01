The Cost of Child Care in All US States

NeoPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Working parents across the United States are finding themselves in the same bind: the steep cost of child care makes it challenging to afford and even potentially prohibitive to utilize.

A newly launched National Database of Childcare Prices by the Department of Labor shows that the people most likely to bear this burden are women. According to the Database’s Women’s Bureau director, Wendy Chun-Hoon, “[W]here childcare prices are high — mothers are less likely to be employed outside the home, even in places with higher wages.”

In general, more affordable child care could have a positive ripple effect on all families, economically, but particularly on low income families.

In order to find the states where child care is the most and least affordable, GOBankingRates analyzed the costs of child care for infants, toddlers and 4-year-olds — as sourced from ChildCareAware’s Child Care Data Center — and assessed what percent of the median income this care equals.

Readers should keep in mind that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services defines “affordable” as 7% of a person’s income. Using that criteria, not a single one of America’s 50 states offers its residents affordable child care.

Most Affordable States

The 10 states with the most affordable child care are:

South Dakota

North Dakota

New Hampshire

Utah

Maryland

Missouri

Mississippi

Wyoming

Kentucky

Georgia

Least Affordable

The 10 states with the least affordable child care are:

Michigan

Nevada

Massachusetts

New York

Rhode Island

Washington

North Carolina

New Jersey

California

New Mexico

South Dakota

Median family income : $81,470

Center-based child care costs : $7,176

Family child care costs : $5,429

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 8.81%

North Dakota

Median family income : $92,658

Center-based child care costs : $9,159

Family child care costs : $7,802

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 9.88%

New Hampshire

Median family income : $108,126

Center-based child care costs : $12,440

Family child care costs : $9,559

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 11.51%

Utah

Median family income : $90,852

Center-based child care costs : $9,560

Family child care costs : $7,840

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 10.52%

Maryland

Median family income : $109,912

Center-based child care costs : $13,389

Family child care costs : $9,606

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 12.18%

Missouri

Median family income : $77,490

Center-based child care costs : $8,939

Family child care costs : $5,646

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 11.54%

Mississippi

Median family income : $58,870

Center-based child care costs : $5,768

Family child care costs : $4,182

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 9.80%

Wyoming

Median family income : $85,188

Center-based child care costs : $9,120

Family child care costs : $8,347

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 10.71%

Kentucky

Median family income : $69,789

Center-based child care costs : $7,330

Family child care costs : $6,271

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 10.50%

Georgia

Median family income : $74,554

Center-based child care costs : $8,311

Family child care costs : $6,803

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 11.15%

Hawaii

Median family income : $97,843

Center-based child care costs : $13,580

Family child care costs : $8,391

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 13.88%

Iowa

Median family income : $83,998

Center-based child care costs : $10,659

Family child care costs : $7,311

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 12.69%

Minnesota

Median family income : $102,099

Center-based child care costs : $14,948

Family child care costs : $8,501

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 14.64%

Virginia

Median family income : $99,499

Center-based child care costs : $12,384

Family child care costs : $10,028

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 12.45%

Arkansas

Median family income : $62,879

Center-based child care costs : $7,069

Family child care costs : $5,583

Percent of income needed for center-based child care:11.24%

Kansas

Median family income : $79,922

Center-based child care costs : $10,491

Family child care costs : $6,912

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 13.13%

Ohio

Median family income : $77,866

Center-based child care costs : $9,181

Family child care costs : $7,656

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 11.79%

Alaska

Median family income : $93,147

Center-based child care costs : $11,746

Family child care costs : $9,498

Percent of income needed for center-based child care:12.61%

Delaware

Median family income : $82,015

Center-based child care costs : $10,667

Family child care costs : $7,771

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 13.01%

Pennsylvania

Median family income : $86,506

Center-based child care costs : $11,286

Family child care costs : $8,451

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 13.05%

Maine

Median family income : $82,578

Center-based child care costs : $10,314

Family child care costs : $8,342

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 12.49%

Alabama

Median family income : $68,813

Center-based child care costs : $7,627

Family child care costs : $7,193

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 11.08%

Idaho

Median family income : $75,343

Center-based child care costs : $8,255

Family child care costs : $8,321

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 10.96%

Arizona

Median family income : $75,061

Center-based child care costs : $9,532

Family child care costs : $7,556

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 12.70%

Connecticut

Median family income : $103,943

Center-based child care costs : $14,785

Family child care costs : $10,925

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 14.22%

Louisiana

Median family income : $65,837

Center-based child care costs : $8,151

Family child care costs : $6,608

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 12.38%

Colorado

Median family income : $97,828

Center-based child care costs : $14,044

Family child care costs : $10,234

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 14.36%

Oregon

Median family income : $84,316

Center-based child care costs : $10,052

Family child care costs : $9,856

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 11.92%

Florida

Median family income : $68,935

Center-based child care costs : $8,424

Family child care costs : $7,458

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 12.22%

Illinois

Median family income : $89,619

Center-based child care costs : $13,592

Family child care costs : $8,847

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 15.17%

Indiana

Median family income : $75,688

Center-based child care costs : $11,542

Family child care costs : $7,023

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 15.25%

Montana

Median family income : $76,644

Center-based child care costs : $10,045

Family child care costs : $8,320

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 13.11%

Tennessee

Median family income : $70,732

Center-based child care costs : $9,846

Family child care costs : $7,139

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 13.92%

Oklahoma

Median family income : $65,977

Center-based child care costs : $8,332

Family child care costs : $7,099

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 12.63%

West Virginia

Median family income : $65,596

Center-based child care costs : $8,493

Family child care costs : $7,020

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 12.95%

Texas

Median family income : $76,239

Center-based child care costs : $9,971

Family child care costs : $8,771

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 13.08%

Vermont

Median family income : $87,374

Center-based child care costs : $13,474

Family child care costs : $9,125

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 15.42%

Wisconsin

Median family income : $85,866

Center-based child care costs : $12,146

Family child care costs : $9,850

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 14.15%

Nebraska

Median family income : $84,153

Center-based child care costs : $11,700

Family child care costs : $10,313

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 13.90%

South Carolina

Median family income : $69,995

Center-based child care costs : $10,591

Family child care costs : $7,627

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 15.13%

Michigan

Median family income : $78,626

Center-based child care costs : $12,348

Family child care costs : $8,625

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 15.70%

Nevada

Median family income : $71,995

Center-based child care costs : $10,294

Family child care costs : $8,708

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 14.30%

Massachusetts

Median family income : $116,267

Center-based child care costs : $20,045

Family child care costs : $13,465

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 17.24%

New York

Median family income : $88,585

Center-based child care costs : $14,491

Family child care costs : $10,071

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 16.36%

Rhode Island

Median family income : $87,553

Center-based child care costs : $12,913

Family child care costs : $10,963

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 14.75%

Washington

Median family income : $96,519

Center-based child care costs : $15,296

Family child care costs : $11,652

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 15.85%

North Carolina

Median family income : $74,129

Center-based child care costs : $10,450

Family child care costs : $9,455

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 14.10%

New Jersey

Median family income : $112,173

Center-based child care costs : $14,993

Family child care costs : No Data

Percent of income needed for center-based child care:13.37%

California

Median family income : $90,957

Center-based child care costs : $14,776

Family child care costs : $11,347

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 16.25%

New Mexico

Median family income : $59,007

Center-based child care costs : $9,243

Family child care costs : $8,101

Percent of income needed for center-based child care: 15.66%

Andrew Lisa contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to find the states where child care is the most and least affordable, GOBankingRates analyzed the costs of center-based child care and family child care for infants, toddlers and 4-year-olds, as sourced from ChildCareAware’s Child Care Data Center, and calculated the average costs for each type of child care across all child ages. The averages for each category were compared to the state’s median income for families with children as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The difference from the median family income and the average cost for each child care category was calculated, scored and weighted at 1.50, the average cost for center-based child care was scored and weighted at 0.75, the average cost for family child care was scored and weighted at 0.75, the family child care cost as percentage of family income was scored and weighted at 0.75, the center-based child care cost as percentage of family income was scored and weighted at 0.75. All the scores were summed and sorted to show the states with the most and least affordable child care. All data was collected and is up to date as of Dec. 7, 2023.

