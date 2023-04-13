States Where It’s Easiest To Go From Middle Class to Upper Class
The term "class," first widely used in the 19th century, is still used to characterize a group of individuals who occupy the same tier on the economic ladder. Today, social classes are divided into three major groups: working (or lower) class, middle class and upper class.
In a 2022 survey conducted by Gallup, about half of Americans identified as middle class, 38% as middle class, and 14% as upper middle class, but only 2% identified as upper class. Income plays the largest role in determining class structure; however, the amount of money needed to ascend into a new class can be tricky to nail down. While there's no single formula for how ambitious, middle-income Americans increase their social mobility, some states are better than others for enabling the move from middle to upper class.
Costco's Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money
Read: How To Build a Financial Plan From Zero
To find out where it's easiest to go from middle class to upper class, GOBankingRates drew data from the 2021 Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's composite cost of living index for each state from the 2022 averages. We analyzed state-by-state changes in different levels of income over the years. For each state, the study found the year-over-year change and the five-year change in the percentage of households with the 2021 median household income, which was $69,021, as well as the percentage of households with incomes of $150,000-$199,999 and $200,000 or more. GOBankingRates defined middle class as $46,013 - $138,042 based on the 2021 ACS median household income of $69,021.
GOBankingRates ranked the states by difficulty in moving from middle class to upper class, with the easiest state placed first.
1. Idaho
2021 median household income: $63,377
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 28.88%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 78.79%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 96.55%
Annual expenditures: $66,660.29
Take Our Poll: Do You Think the US Should Raise the Medicare Tax on High Earners To Help Save the Program?
2. Utah
2021 median household income: $79,133
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 26.58%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 66.04%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 84.78%
Annual expenditures: $68,801.98
3. Washington
2021 median household income: $82,400
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 31.11%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 50.77%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 96.83%
Annual expenditures: $76,431.78
4. Oregon
2021 median household income: $70,084
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 31.56%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 75.56%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 95.35%
Annual expenditures: $81,116.74
See: 7 States Considering More Stimulus Checks in 2023
5. Colorado
2021 median household income: $80,184
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 28.25%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 50.77%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 76.19%
Annual expenditures: $70,006.69
6. Maine
2021 median household income: $63,182
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 24.31%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 83.33%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 75.76%
Annual expenditures: $77,167.98
7. New Hampshire
2021 median household income: $83,449
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 21.85%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 44.59%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 66.67%
Annual expenditures: $77,703.41
Stimulus 2023: Updates To Know Now
8. Indiana
2021 median household income: $61,944
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 22.82%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 66.67%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 80.00%
Annual expenditures: $60,168.27
9. Vermont
2021 median household income: $67,674
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 20.62%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 56.52%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 80.00%
Annual expenditures: $77,569.55
10. Nevada
2021 median household income: $65,686
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 23.72%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 71.43%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 83.78%
Annual expenditures: $69,069.70
Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
11. Arizona
2021 median household income: $65,913
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 28.39%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 59.09%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 76.19%
Annual expenditures: $70,809.82
12. Tennessee
2021 median household income: $58,516
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 25.64%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 58.33%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 71.43%
Annual expenditures: $60,369.06
13. Minnesota
2021 median household income: $77,706
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 22.92%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 49.18%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 70.18%
Annual expenditures: $65,254.80
$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin
14. Georgia
2021 median household income: $65,030
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 27.42%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 54.35%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 76.09%
Annual expenditures: $59,298.21
15. Montana
2021 median household income: $60,560
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 25.18%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 81.82%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 69.70%
Annual expenditures: $70,140.54
16. Wisconsin
2021 median household income: $67,080
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 22.83%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 64.29%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 69.44%
Annual expenditures: $63,916.24
I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn
17. Nebraska
2021 median household income: $66,644
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 22.54%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 61.90%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 67.57%
Annual expenditures: $61,506.83
18. Michigan
2021 median household income: $63,202
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 24.41%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 55.81%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 73.68%
Annual expenditures: $61,707.62
19. Pennsylvania
2021 median household income: $67,587
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 23.12%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 48.00%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 71.43%
Annual expenditures: $65,723.30
Read: The 15 Biggest Bank Failures in US History
20. Ohio
2021 median household income: $61,938
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 22.23%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 53.66%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 67.57%
Annual expenditures: $61,506.83
21. Missouri
2021 median household income: $61,043
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 23.09%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 56.41%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 71.43%
Annual expenditures: $59,632.85
22. California
2021 median household income: 23.09%
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 31.85%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 35.62%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 71.43%
Annual expenditures: $59,632.85
Learn: Top 6 Richest People in the World You've Never Heard of
23. North Carolina
2021 median household income: $60,516
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 25.41%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 56.41%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 76.92%
Annual expenditures: $64,050.10
24. Rhode Island
2021 median household income: $74,489
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 27.58%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 40.32%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 63.64%
Annual expenditures: $75,561.71
25. South Carolina
2021 median household income: $58,234
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 24.17%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 61.11%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 84.38%
Annual expenditures: $63,113.10
Save Money: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
26. Illinois
2021 median household income: $72,563
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 22.58%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 41.67%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 62.90%
Annual expenditures: $61,975.33
27. Iowa
2021 median household income: $65,429
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 19.90%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 60.00%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 65.71%
Annual expenditures: $59,699.78
28. West Virginia
2021 median household income: $50,884
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 19.32%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 60.71%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 65.22%
Annual expenditures: $60,235.20
See: How Many Americans Have $100,000 Saved for Retirement?
29. Kansas
2021 median household income: $64,521
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 20.44%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 55.81%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 65.00%
Annual expenditures: $58,562.00
30. Kentucky
2021 median household income: $55,454
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 23.75%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 67.74%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 68.97%
Annual expenditures: $63,514.67
31. Alabama
2021 median household income: $54,943
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 22.76%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 55.56%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 75.86%
Annual expenditures: $58,963.57
Look: 10 Best Cash Advance Apps That Cover You Until Payday
32. Florida
2021 median household income: $61,777
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 26.33%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 57.50%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 65.91%
Annual expenditures: $68,801.98
33. Massachusetts
2021 median household income: $89,026
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 25.47%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 30.59%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 69.79%
Annual expenditures: $100,191.22
34. Virginia
2021 median household income: $80,615
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 21.87%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 31.08%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 54.12%
Annual expenditures: $68,801.98
Costco's Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money
35. South Dakota
2021 median household income: $63,920
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 22.74%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 67.65%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 48.57%
Annual expenditures: $63,246.96
36. New Jersey
2021 median household income: $89,703
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 21.71%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 21.11%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 53.70%
Annual expenditures: $75,227.07
37. Arkansas
2021 median household income: $52,123
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 23.12%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 67.86%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 73.08%
Annual expenditures: $60,636.77
Avoid: 8 Costco Items That Have the Most Customer Complaints
38. Maryland
2021 median household income: $91,431
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 20.20%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 25.00%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 54.64%
Annual expenditures: $82,990.72
39. Wyoming
2021 median household income: $68,002
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 14.98%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 46.00%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 62.86%
Annual expenditures: $61,908.40
40. New Mexico
2021 median household income: $54,020
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 18.27%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 42.11%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 58.06%
Annual expenditures: $62,912.32
Watch Out: 8 Electric Cars You May Regret Buying
41. Hawaii
2021 median household income: $88,005
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 22.27%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 43.04%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 75.34%
Annual expenditures: $123,147.52
42. Texas
2021 median household income: $67,321
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 23.01%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 45.28%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 52.63%
Annual expenditures: $61,908.40
43. Delaware
2021 median household income: $72,724
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 19.19%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 39.34%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 57.41%
Annual expenditures: $70,675.97
Shop Smart: 5 Brand-New Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Target
44. Louisiana
2021 median household income: $53,571
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 17.35%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 41.46%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 54.05%
Annual expenditures: $62,644.61
45. New York
2021 median household income: $75,157
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 23.73%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 34.33%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 61.25%
Annual expenditures: $90,018.16
46. Mississippi
2021 median household income: $49,111
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 21.18%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 70.37%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 65.22%
Annual expenditures: $56,888.80
Social Security: Whether You're 62, 65, 67 or 70, Here's Why Your Age Matters
47. North Dakota
2021 median household income: $68,131
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 15.25%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 46.00%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 36.73%
Annual expenditures: $64,987.09
48. Oklahoma
2021 median household income: $56,956
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 18.56%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 47.22%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 54.55%
Annual expenditures: $57,424.22
49. Connecticut
2021 median household income: $83,572
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 16.47%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 23.17%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 42.16%
Annual expenditures: $78,171.90
50. Alaska
2021 median household income: $80,287
Five-year change in:
Median household income: 7.85%
Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 13.64%
Households earning $200,000 or more: 51.47%
Annual expenditures: $84,730.85
More From GOBankingRates
Financial Insight in Your Inbox: Sign Up for GBR's Daily Newsletter
Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting of this article.
Methodology: In order to find the states where it is easiest to go from 'middle class" to "upper class," GOBankingRates found each state's (1) 2021 Median Household income, as well as the (2) year-over year change and the (3) 5-year percentage change in median household income. GOBankingRates then found the (4) 2021 percent of households with incomes $100,000 - $149,000, the (5) year-over year change and the (6) 5-year percentage change in the percent of households with incomes of $100,000 - $149,000, the (7) 2021 percent of households with incomes of $150,000 - $199,999, the (8) year-over-year change and the (9) 5-year percentage change in the percent of households with incomes of $150,000 - $199,999, as well as the (10) 2021 percent of households with incomes of $200,000+, and the (11) year-over year change and the (12) 5-year percentage change in the percent of households with incomes of $200,000+ all sourced from the 2016, 2020 and 2021 American Community Surveys that are conducted by the U.S Census Bureau. GOBankingRates also found each state's (13) annual expenditures which were calculated using the 2021 Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, which was then factored out using the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's composite cost of living index for each state from the 2022 averages. These thirteen factors were then scored and combined with the lowest score being the best. Factors 1 through 3 were weighted 0.5 times and factor 13 holds 1.5 times weight. All data was gathered and is up to date as of April 10, 2023.
GOBankingRates took middle class to be defined as $46,013 - $138,042 based on the 2021 ACS median household income of $69,021.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: States Where It’s Easiest To Go From Middle Class to Upper Class