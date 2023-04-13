U.S. markets close in 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,147.95
    +56.00 (+1.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,036.03
    +389.53 (+1.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,171.75
    +242.41 (+2.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,798.47
    +24.77 (+1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.33
    -0.93 (-1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    2,054.00
    +29.10 (+1.44%)
     

  • Silver

    25.97
    +0.51 (+2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1052
    +0.0058 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4520
    +0.0310 (+0.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2525
    +0.0040 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7400
    -0.3800 (-0.29%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    30,390.04
    +487.58 (+1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    669.44
    +14.35 (+2.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,843.38
    +18.54 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,156.97
    +74.27 (+0.26%)
     

States Where It’s Easiest To Go From Middle Class to Upper Class

Alexandria Bova
·12 min read
jeremyiswild / Getty Images/iStockphoto
jeremyiswild / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The term "class," first widely used in the 19th century, is still used to characterize a group of individuals who occupy the same tier on the economic ladder. Today, social classes are divided into three major groups: working (or lower) class, middle class and upper class.

In a 2022 survey conducted by Gallup, about half of Americans identified as middle class, 38% as middle class, and 14% as upper middle class, but only 2% identified as upper class. Income plays the largest role in determining class structure; however, the amount of money needed to ascend into a new class can be tricky to nail down. While there's no single formula for how ambitious, middle-income Americans increase their social mobility, some states are better than others for enabling the move from middle to upper class.

Costco's Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money
Read: How To Build a Financial Plan From Zero

To find out where it's easiest to go from middle class to upper class, GOBankingRates drew data from the 2021 Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's composite cost of living index for each state from the 2022 averages. We analyzed state-by-state changes in different levels of income over the years. For each state, the study found the year-over-year change and the five-year change in the percentage of households with the 2021 median household income, which was $69,021, as well as the percentage of households with incomes of $150,000-$199,999 and $200,000 or more. GOBankingRates defined middle class as $46,013 - $138,042 based on the 2021 ACS median household income of $69,021.

GOBankingRates ranked the states by difficulty in moving from middle class to upper class, with the easiest state placed first.

Jennifer_Sharp / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jennifer_Sharp / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Idaho

  • 2021 median household income: $63,377

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 28.88%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 78.79%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 96.55%

  • Annual expenditures: $66,660.29

Take Our Poll: Do You Think the US Should Raise the Medicare Tax on High Earners To Help Save the Program?

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

2. Utah

  • 2021 median household income: $79,133

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 26.58%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 66.04%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 84.78%

  • Annual expenditures: $68,801.98

gregobagel / Getty Images
gregobagel / Getty Images

3. Washington

  • 2021 median household income: $82,400

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 31.11%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 50.77%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 96.83%

  • Annual expenditures: $76,431.78

BenDC / Getty Images/iStockphoto
BenDC / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Oregon

  • 2021 median household income: $70,084

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 31.56%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 75.56%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 95.35%

  • Annual expenditures: $81,116.74

See: 7 States Considering More Stimulus Checks in 2023

arinahabich / Getty Images/iStockphoto
arinahabich / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Colorado

  • 2021 median household income: $80,184

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 28.25%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 50.77%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 76.19%

  • Annual expenditures: $70,006.69

EasyBuy4u / Getty Images/iStockphoto
EasyBuy4u / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Maine

  • 2021 median household income: $63,182

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 24.31%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 83.33%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 75.76%

  • Annual expenditures: $77,167.98

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

7. New Hampshire

  • 2021 median household income: $83,449

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 21.85%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 44.59%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 66.67%

  • Annual expenditures: $77,703.41

Stimulus 2023: Updates To Know Now

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Indiana

  • 2021 median household income: $61,944

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 22.82%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 66.67%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 80.00%

  • Annual expenditures: $60,168.27

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

9. Vermont

  • 2021 median household income: $67,674

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 20.62%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 56.52%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 80.00%

  • Annual expenditures: $77,569.55

LPETTET / Getty Images/iStockphoto
LPETTET / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Nevada

  • 2021 median household income: $65,686

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 23.72%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 71.43%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 83.78%

  • Annual expenditures: $69,069.70

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Arizona

  • 2021 median household income: $65,913

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 28.39%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 59.09%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 76.19%

  • Annual expenditures: $70,809.82

sframephoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
sframephoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Tennessee

  • 2021 median household income: $58,516

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 25.64%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 58.33%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 71.43%

  • Annual expenditures: $60,369.06

jimkruger / Getty Images
jimkruger / Getty Images

13. Minnesota

  • 2021 median household income: $77,706

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 22.92%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 49.18%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 70.18%

  • Annual expenditures: $65,254.80

$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin

rodclementphotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
rodclementphotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Georgia

  • 2021 median household income: $65,030

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 27.42%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 54.35%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 76.09%

  • Annual expenditures: $59,298.21

constantgardener / Getty Images
constantgardener / Getty Images

15. Montana

  • 2021 median household income: $60,560

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 25.18%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 81.82%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 69.70%

  • Annual expenditures: $70,140.54

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. Wisconsin

  • 2021 median household income: $67,080

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 22.83%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 64.29%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 69.44%

  • Annual expenditures: $63,916.24

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

Jakich / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jakich / Getty Images/iStockphoto

17. Nebraska

  • 2021 median household income: $66,644

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 22.54%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 61.90%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 67.57%

  • Annual expenditures: $61,506.83

espiegle / Getty Images/iStockphoto
espiegle / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. Michigan

  • 2021 median household income: $63,202

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 24.41%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 55.81%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 73.68%

  • Annual expenditures: $61,707.62

DougSchneiderPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DougSchneiderPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. Pennsylvania

  • 2021 median household income: $67,587

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 23.12%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 48.00%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 71.43%

  • Annual expenditures: $65,723.30

Read: The 15 Biggest Bank Failures in US History

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. Ohio

  • 2021 median household income: $61,938

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 22.23%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 53.66%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 67.57%

  • Annual expenditures: $61,506.83

Wallace Weeks / Shutterstock.com
Wallace Weeks / Shutterstock.com

21. Missouri

  • 2021 median household income: $61,043

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 23.09%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 56.41%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 71.43%

  • Annual expenditures: $59,632.85

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

22. California

  • 2021 median household income: 23.09%

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 31.85%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 35.62%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 71.43%

  • Annual expenditures: $59,632.85

Learn: Top 6 Richest People in the World You've Never Heard of

WendyOlsenPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
WendyOlsenPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. North Carolina

  • 2021 median household income: $60,516

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 25.41%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 56.41%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 76.92%

  • Annual expenditures: $64,050.10

aimintang / Getty Images
aimintang / Getty Images

24. Rhode Island

  • 2021 median household income: $74,489

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 27.58%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 40.32%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 63.64%

  • Annual expenditures: $75,561.71

wbritten / Getty Images/iStockphoto
wbritten / Getty Images/iStockphoto

25. South Carolina

  • 2021 median household income: $58,234

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 24.17%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 61.11%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 84.38%

  • Annual expenditures: $63,113.10

Save Money: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill

Mlenny / Getty Images
Mlenny / Getty Images

26. Illinois

  • 2021 median household income: $72,563

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 22.58%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 41.67%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 62.90%

  • Annual expenditures: $61,975.33

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

27. Iowa

  • 2021 median household income: $65,429

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 19.90%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 60.00%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 65.71%

  • Annual expenditures: $59,699.78

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

28. West Virginia

  • 2021 median household income: $50,884

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 19.32%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 60.71%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 65.22%

  • Annual expenditures: $60,235.20

See: How Many Americans Have $100,000 Saved for Retirement?

Cafer Akdeniz / Shutterstock.com
Cafer Akdeniz / Shutterstock.com

29. Kansas

  • 2021 median household income: $64,521

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 20.44%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 55.81%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 65.00%

  • Annual expenditures: $58,562.00

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

30. Kentucky

  • 2021 median household income: $55,454

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 23.75%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 67.74%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 68.97%

  • Annual expenditures: $63,514.67

ghornephoto / iStock.com
ghornephoto / iStock.com

31. Alabama

  • 2021 median household income: $54,943

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 22.76%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 55.56%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 75.86%

  • Annual expenditures: $58,963.57

Look: 10 Best Cash Advance Apps That Cover You Until Payday

TraceRouda / Getty Images/iStockphoto
TraceRouda / Getty Images/iStockphoto

32. Florida

  • 2021 median household income: $61,777

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 26.33%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 57.50%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 65.91%

  • Annual expenditures: $68,801.98

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

33. Massachusetts

  • 2021 median household income: $89,026

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 25.47%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 30.59%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 69.79%

  • Annual expenditures: $100,191.22

Kirkikis / Getty Images
Kirkikis / Getty Images

34. Virginia

  • 2021 median household income: $80,615

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 21.87%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 31.08%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 54.12%

  • Annual expenditures: $68,801.98

Costco's Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

35. South Dakota

  • 2021 median household income: $63,920

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 22.74%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 67.65%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 48.57%

  • Annual expenditures: $63,246.96

FotosForTheFuture / Shutterstock.com
FotosForTheFuture / Shutterstock.com

36. New Jersey

  • 2021 median household income: $89,703

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 21.71%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 21.11%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 53.70%

  • Annual expenditures: $75,227.07

BlazenImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto
BlazenImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

37. Arkansas

  • 2021 median household income: $52,123

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 23.12%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 67.86%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 73.08%

  • Annual expenditures: $60,636.77

Avoid: 8 Costco Items That Have the Most Customer Complaints

krblokhin / Getty Images/iStockphoto
krblokhin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

38. Maryland

  • 2021 median household income: $91,431

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 20.20%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 25.00%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 54.64%

  • Annual expenditures: $82,990.72

Paola Giannoni / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Paola Giannoni / Getty Images/iStockphoto

39. Wyoming

  • 2021 median household income: $68,002

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 14.98%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 46.00%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 62.86%

  • Annual expenditures: $61,908.40

Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

40. New Mexico

  • 2021 median household income: $54,020

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 18.27%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 42.11%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 58.06%

  • Annual expenditures: $62,912.32

Watch Out: 8 Electric Cars You May Regret Buying

ejs9 / Getty Images
ejs9 / Getty Images

41. Hawaii

  • 2021 median household income: $88,005

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 22.27%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 43.04%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 75.34%

  • Annual expenditures: $123,147.52

Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com
Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com

42. Texas

  • 2021 median household income: $67,321

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 23.01%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 45.28%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 52.63%

  • Annual expenditures: $61,908.40

43. Delaware

  • 2021 median household income: $72,724

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 19.19%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 39.34%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 57.41%

  • Annual expenditures: $70,675.97

Shop Smart: 5 Brand-New Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Target

sfe-co2 / Getty Images
sfe-co2 / Getty Images

44. Louisiana

  • 2021 median household income: $53,571

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 17.35%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 41.46%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 54.05%

Annual expenditures: $62,644.61

Francois Roux / Shutterstock.com
Francois Roux / Shutterstock.com

45. New York

  • 2021 median household income: $75,157

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 23.73%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 34.33%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 61.25%

  • Annual expenditures: $90,018.16

cristianl / Getty Images/iStockphoto
cristianl / Getty Images/iStockphoto

46. Mississippi

  • 2021 median household income: $49,111

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 21.18%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 70.37%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 65.22%

  • Annual expenditures: $56,888.80

Social Security: Whether You're 62, 65, 67 or 70, Here's Why Your Age Matters

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

47. North Dakota

  • 2021 median household income: $68,131

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 15.25%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 46.00%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 36.73%

  • Annual expenditures: $64,987.09

JTSorrell / Getty Images
JTSorrell / Getty Images

48. Oklahoma

  • 2021 median household income: $56,956

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 18.56%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 47.22%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 54.55%

  • Annual expenditures: $57,424.22

James Kirkikis / Shutterstock.com
James Kirkikis / Shutterstock.com

49. Connecticut

  • 2021 median household income: $83,572

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 16.47%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 23.17%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 42.16%

  • Annual expenditures: $78,171.90

filo / iStock.com
filo / iStock.com

50. Alaska

  • 2021 median household income: $80,287

  • Five-year change in:

    • Median household income: 7.85%

    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 13.64%

    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 51.47%

  • Annual expenditures: $84,730.85

More From GOBankingRates

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting of this article.

Methodology: In order to find the states where it is easiest to go from 'middle class" to "upper class," GOBankingRates found each state's (1) 2021 Median Household income, as well as the (2) year-over year change and the (3) 5-year percentage change in median household income. GOBankingRates then found the (4) 2021 percent of households with incomes $100,000 - $149,000, the (5) year-over year change and the (6) 5-year percentage change in the percent of households with incomes of $100,000 - $149,000, the (7) 2021 percent of households with incomes of $150,000 - $199,999, the (8) year-over-year change and the (9) 5-year percentage change in the percent of households with incomes of $150,000 - $199,999, as well as the (10) 2021 percent of households with incomes of $200,000+, and the (11) year-over year change and the (12)  5-year percentage change in the percent of households with incomes of $200,000+ all sourced from the 2016, 2020 and 2021 American Community Surveys that are conducted by the U.S Census Bureau. GOBankingRates also found each state's (13) annual expenditures which were calculated using the 2021 Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, which was then factored out using the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's composite cost of living index for each state from the 2022 averages. These thirteen factors were then scored and combined with the lowest score being the best. Factors 1 through 3 were weighted 0.5 times and factor 13 holds 1.5 times weight. All data was gathered and is up to date as of April 10, 2023.

GOBankingRates took middle class to be defined as $46,013 - $138,042 based on the 2021 ACS median household income of $69,021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: States Where It’s Easiest To Go From Middle Class to Upper Class