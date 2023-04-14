States Where You’re Most and Least Likely To Live Paycheck to Paycheck
With the cost of living increasing due to inflation and the after-effects of the pandemic, many people are feeling the pinch of having to stretch their paychecks further than they used to go. If you're based in a place with a high cost of living, a big paycheck might not go very far. And, the salary you need to live comfortably in your state might be much higher than the big paycheck you're currently getting.
GOBankingRates ranked all 50 states based on what percentage of the median household income is left over after covering the cost-of-living expenses. GoBankingRates drew upon data from the 2021 American Community Survey, the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey, and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center: 2022 Cost of Living Indices. Keep reading to see the states where your money goes the furthest-and consider that it might be time for a major move.
50. Hawaii
Median household income per paycheck: $2,435
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: -$219
Percentage of leftover income: -8.99%
Hawaii has the fourth-highest median household income. But even a big paycheck doesn't go far in one of the states with the highest cost of living.
In fact, Hawaii is the only state on this list where residents have a deficit after covering their cost of living expenses.
49. New York
Median household income per paycheck: $2,188
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $354
Percentage of leftover income: 16.19%
New York's cost of living expenses are higher than the national average in every category except utilities, leaving only $354 dollars leftover after expenses are paid.
48. Oregon
Median household income per paycheck: $1,976
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $325
Percentage of leftover income: 16.43%
Oregon's cost of living has been going up steadily, but so has the median income. Now, Oregon is nearly competitive with New York in income, though leftover money after expenses is actually less
47. Massachusetts
Median household income per paycheck: $2,535
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $430
Percentage of leftover income: 16.95%
Massachusetts has the third-highest median household income. But expenses here are quite high. Biweekly grocery costs are $230.59 and biweekly housing expenditures are $1,141.21.
46. California
Median household income per paycheck: $2,405
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $468
Percentage of leftover income: 19.44%
California's median household income is the fifth-highest in the nation. But its residents are still among the most likely to live paycheck to paycheck because of the state's high cost of living.
45. Maine
Median household income per paycheck: $1,885
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $399
Percentage of leftover income: 21.17%
The cost of living in Maine isn't as high as in other New England states -- but neither is the median household income. That's why residents of Maine have just 21.17% of their paychecks left over after expenses.
44. Vermont
Median household income per paycheck: $2,024
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $447
Percentage of leftover income: 22.07%
Compared to other New England States, Vermont's median household income of $67,674 is not as high, though it's higher than many other states. It only leaves residents with 22.07% of their income leftover after expenses.
43. Montana
Median household income per paycheck: $1,814
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $436
Percentage of leftover income: 24.03%
Montana falls somewhat in the middle. The median household income of $60,560 is higher than many other states, and cost of living is relatively low, leaving a bit more than 24% of income available after expenses.
42. West Virginia
Median household income per paycheck: $1,559
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $399
Percentage of leftover income: 25.58%
The cost of living in West Virginia has gone up, making the median income of $50,884, the second lowest in the state, not stretch quite as far as it used to, leaving residents only 25.58%, leftover after expenses.
41. New Mexico
Median household income per paycheck: $1,675
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $452
Percentage of leftover income: 27.00%
New Mexico's moderate median income level is the fifth lowest in the country, at $54,020, which doesn't leave a lot leftover after expenses, but more than a handful of states.
40. Louisiana
Median household income per paycheck: $1,663
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $460
Percentage of leftover income: 27.64%
Louisiana's median income is one of the ten lowest earning states, at $53,571 per year. Residents here have only 27.64% of that left after living expenses.
39. Mississippi
Median household income per paycheck: $1,519
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $438
Percentage of leftover income: 28.86%
The cost of living in Mississippi is relatively low compared to other states, $49,111, but so is the median income, which is the lowest of all the states. So with only 28.86% of leftover income, Mississippi residents have less to work with.
38. Arkansas
Median household income per paycheck: $1,590
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $475
Percentage of leftover income: 29.84%
Arkansas has the third-lowest median household income in the U.S., at $52,123. With 29.84% of income leftover after expenses, Arkansas residents have about $950 to work with each month.
37. Alaska
Median household income per paycheck: $2,470
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $761
Percentage of leftover income: 30.82%
A high median household income of $80,287 helps leave Alaska residents with more than 30% of their paychecks after expenses.
36. Arizona
Median household income per paycheck: $2,030
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $626
Percentage of leftover income: 30.83%
A high median household income of $65,913 helps leave Arizona residents with more than 30% of their paychecks after expenses. But that's not nearly as much as what residents are left with in states least likely to live paycheck to paycheck.
35. Florida
Median household income per paycheck: $1,969
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $619
Percentage of leftover income: 31.41%
Florida's median household is somewhere in the middle, neither too low nor super high, at $61,777. But a low cost of living helps paychecks go further than in states where incomes are higher.
Plus, Florida is one of seven states with no income tax, which also helps residents hang onto more of their paycheck.
34. Idaho
Median household income per paycheck: $1,900
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $599
Percentage of leftover income: 31.51%
Idaho residents have less left over after expenses than residents in neighboring Wyoming. Groceries and transportation are more expensive than the national average here, however, taking a greater chunk of income.
33. Kentucky
Median household income per paycheck: $1,695
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $544
Percentage of leftover income: 32.07%
Despite having the seventh-lowest median household income in the U.S., Kentucky is one of the states where residents are less likely to live paycheck to paycheck because the cost of living is so low.
32. Nevada
Median household income per paycheck: $2,075
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $668
Percentage of leftover income: 32.18%
Nevada has a decent median household income, in the top half of the states, at $65,686 per year. Some expenses are relatively low, while others are on the higher side, leaving Nevada residents with more than 32% of income.
31. South Carolina
Median household income per paycheck: $1,771
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $573
Percentage of leftover income: 32.35%
Though South Carolina residents have a low median household income, expenses are also relatively low here, leaving them with nearly one-third of their take home pay after expenses are paid.
30. North Carolina
Median household income per paycheck: $1,848
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $609
Percentage of leftover income: 32.95%
North Carolina's median household income is on the lower end, at $60,516. However, because living costs are lower here than in other high-income states, residents are left with almost a full third of their income after covering expenses.
29. Alabama
Median household income per paycheck: $1,671
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $571
Percentage of leftover income: 34.16%
Alabama ranks as the sixth- lowest median household income. Thanks to low living expenses -- especially housing -- residents are less likely to live paycheck to paycheck.
28. Rhode Island
Median household income per paycheck: $2,219
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $760
Percentage of leftover income: 34.27%
Rhode Island's median household income ranks near the middle of the nation. But a low cost of living helps paychecks go further than in states where incomes are higher.
27. Delaware
Median household income per paycheck: $2,128
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $754
Percentage of leftover income: 35.45%
A decent median household income of $72,724 helps Delaware residents have more money left over after expenses than residents in almost half of the states.
26. Connecticut
Median household income per paycheck: $2,400
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $880
Percentage of leftover income: 36.67%
Connecticut ranks higher than other New England states Vermont, Maine, and Massachusetts thanks to lower expenses costs. As a result, residents have a little more left over after expenses each month.
25. Maryland
Median household income per paycheck: $2,611
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $967
Percentage of leftover income: 37.03%
Maryland has the highest median household income in the nation, at $91,431. This enables residents to take away a higher leftover income even though expenses are also expensive here.
24. Oklahoma
Median household income per paycheck: $1,747
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $655
Percentage of leftover income: 37.51%
Although the average paycheck in Oklahoma isn't as big as in most other states, it's enough to cover expenses and still have a significant 37.51% left. The state's low cost of living makes it possible to get by on less.
23. Wisconsin
Median household income per paycheck: $2,012
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $759
Percentage of leftover income: 37.71%
Wisconsin has a reasonable median household income, $67,080, and expenses are relatively affordable, except for healthcare. The result is a sizable 37.71% of leftover income.
22. Pennsylvania
Median household income per paycheck: $2,047
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $778
Percentage of leftover income: 38.01%
Pennsylvania residents are less likely to live paycheck to paycheck than residents in more than half of the other states thanks to a relatively high median household income of $67,587 and manageable expenses.
21. Michigan
Median household income per paycheck: $1,904
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $725
Percentage of leftover income: 38.06%
A low cost of living makes it possible for paychecks to go further in Michigan even though incomes are low. Michiganders have a good $1,450 in leftover income each month to work with after expenses.
20. Missouri
Median household income per paycheck: $1,858
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $710
Percentage of leftover income: 38.20%
A low cost of living makes it possible for Missouri residents to have more than 38% of the paychecks left over after expenses despite a lower median household income.
19. Indiana
Median household income per paycheck: $1,899
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $740
Percentage of leftover income: 38.97%
Indiana residents are less likely to live paycheck to paycheck than residents in a majority of states thanks to a relatively high median household income and a manageable cost of living.
18. Tennessee
Median household income per paycheck: $1,881
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $735
Percentage of leftover income: 39.06%
Tennessee has the ninth-lowest median household income in the U.S. Even so, residents can have nearly 40% of their paychecks left over after expenses thanks to a low cost of living.
17. North Dakota
Median household income per paycheck: $2,113
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $828
Percentage of leftover income: 39.18%
North Dakota has a decent median household income of $68,131. With relatively low cost of living, residents here maintain almost 40% of their income after expenses.
16. South Dakota
Median household income per paycheck: $2,027
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $809.84
Percentage of leftover income: 39.29%
Though the median income in neighboring South Dakota is lower than North Dakota, by over $4,000, residents here take home a slightly higher percentage of income after expenses due to a lower cost of living.
15. Nebraska
Median household income per paycheck: $1,984
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $789
Percentage of leftover income: 39.77%
You don't have to be a billionaire like Warren Buffett -- Nebraska's famously wealthy resident and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway -- to get by without living paycheck to paycheck. Living costs are slightly higher in Nebraska, but so is income, allowing residents to take home almost 40% of leftover income after expenses.
14. Ohio
Median household income per paycheck: $1,931
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $778
Percentage of leftover income: 40.30%
Ohio's median household income is somewhere in the middle of the nation, at $61,938 per year, and residents keep a significant 40.30% of their income after expenses. Not only are expenses here below the national average, housing is especially low, at $9,983.27 per year, or $383.97 biweekly.
13. Washington
Median household income per paycheck: $2,527
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $1,019
Percentage of leftover income: 40.34%
Washington is one of ten states where the median household income is in the 80,000s, specifically $82,400. Expenses here are pretty steep, most of them over the national average, except for utilities, which are 11.6% lower than national average. Still, due to the higher income, Washington residents are able to take home over 40% of their income after expenses.
12. Kansas
Median household income per paycheck: $1,927
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $797
Percentage of leftover income: 41.33%
The average Kansas resident can have more than 41% of their paychecks left over after expenses thanks to a low cost of living and a moderate median household income.
11. Iowa
Median household income per paycheck: $1,941
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $803
Percentage of leftover income: 41.40%
Iowa benefits from both a low cost of living and a median household income that's pretty solid, at $65,429. As a result, residents have to use only half of their paychecks to cover expenses.
10. Colorado
Median household income per paycheck: $2,350
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $974
Percentage of leftover income: 41.47%
Colorado benefits from both a low cost of living, except for housing, which is more than 19% above national average, and a median household income that's higher than in about half of the states, at $80,184. As a result, residents have to use only half of their paychecks to cover expenses.
9. Utah
Median household income per paycheck: $2,290
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $958
Percentage of leftover income: 41.84%
Utah has one of the higher median household incomes, at $79,133. Some of the expenses are on the higher side, above national average, such as housing and transportation, but groceries, utilities and healthcare are low enough that Utah residents have more than 41% of leftover income.
8. Virginia
Median household income per paycheck: $2,321
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $975
Percentage of leftover income: 42.02%
Virginia takes the No. 9 spot with a decent income, $80,615, but otherwise lower expenses, except for housing, which is more than 10% over the national average.
7. Georgia
Median household income per paycheck: $1,932
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $814
Percentage of leftover income: 42.13%
Georgia has the seventh-lowest housing costs in our rankings, which helps residents have more money left over after expenses.
6. New Jersey
Median household income per paycheck: $2,587
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $1,092
Percentage of leftover income: 42.21%
New Jersey has the second highest median household income, at $89,703. This higher income makes it possible for New Jersey residents to take home over 42% of their income after expenses that are higher here than in many other states.
5. New Hampshire
Median household income per paycheck: $2,556
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $1,090
Percentage of leftover income: 42.65%
New Hampshire is another state where it is the high median household income that enables it to stay higher in the ranks, because the cost of living here is above the national average. Still, residents have over 42% of their income left over after expenses.
4. Illinois
Median household income per paycheck: $2,123
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $917
Percentage of leftover income: 43.22%
Illinois's median household income is relatively high, though not as high as those in the top ten, at $72,563. Still, with a relatively low cost of living, except for transportation, which is more than 5% above national average, residents here can take home over 43% of their income after expenses.
3. Texas
Median household income per paycheck: $2,119
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $937
Percentage of leftover income: 44.22%
Texas has a moderate household income, at $67,321, but with a low cost of living, residents here take home a juicy 44.22% of income after expenses.
2. Minnesota
Median household income per paycheck: $2,246
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $1,000
Percentage of leftover income: 44.52%
Minnesota's median household income is a not so shabby $77,706 per year, or $2,246 biweekly, but low expenses here allow residents to take home 44.52% of their income after expenses.
1. Wyoming
Median household income per paycheck: $2,138
Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $960
Percentage of leftover income: 44.90%
Wyoming has a relatively low to moderate household income, $68,002. However, with mostly low expenses, residents end up with a very significant 44.90% of income after expenses.
Stretch Your Paycheck Further in Your State
The states where residents are most likely to live paycheck to paycheck are also among the most expensive places to live in the U.S. And, they're primarily on the coasts. So, if you can move to the Midwest or South where it's cheaper, you'll likely be able to keep more of your paycheck each month.
Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting of this article.
Methodology: Based on each state's median household income after taxes for a person filing as a single person as sourced from the 2021American Community Survey and in-house income tax calculator, states were ranked according to the percentage of themedian paycheck that was left over after subtracting the following: (1) average housing cost per paycheck, (2) total amountspent on food per paycheck, (3) total amount spent on utilities per paycheck, (4) total amount spent on transportation perpaycheck and (5) total amount spent on health per paycheck. The states' median household income figures were sourcedfrom the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey and the Missouri Economic Research and InformationCenter: 2022 Cost of Living Indices. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 6, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: States Where You’re Most and Least Likely To Live Paycheck to Paycheck