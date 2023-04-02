U.S. markets closed

States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

540
John Csiszar
·7 min read
sefa ozel / iStock.com
sefa ozel / iStock.com

The U.S. economy has seen more fluctuation over the past three years than in many decades prior. The coronavirus pandemic brought the economy to a near halt in 2020, when the unemployment rate shot up to an all-time record of 14.7% in April 2020. Both the overall rate of 14.7% and the 10.3% jump from the prior month were the highest on record since the Bureau of Labor Statistics began keeping statistics in January 1948.

While the economy has begun to stabilize, both in terms of the unemployment rate and year-over-year GDP, that didn't last in every part of the country. The country has been suffering now for months with record inflation highs, driven by such factors as: supply chain problems that raised the costs of goods, a temporary surge in spending due to government stimulus money, and ultimately the Fed raising interest rates, according to Fortune. Some states have already rebounded nearly to pre-pandemic levels, while others struggle to return to a state of balance.

To determine which economies are thriving and which are failing, GOBankingRates took a look at a variety of economic factors, from year-over-year GDP growth rate and unemployment rates to wage changes and the percentage of a state's population that is living in poverty. States were divided into the top 15 and the bottom 15. Read on to find out which states are at the bottom and the top of this split recovery.

urbazon / Getty Images
urbazon / Getty Images

States Whose Economies Are Failing

These states are struggling to get over the recent economic challenges. Although overall unemployment trends are improving, residents of these states are still having trouble finding jobs and contributing to the state's GDP.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. West Virginia

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.9%

  • GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 2.8%

  • Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,042

  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 16.9

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Mississippi

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.9%

  • GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 5.0%

  • Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $933

  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 19.4

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Louisiana

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.5%

  • GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 5.2%

  • Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,103

  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 18.8

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. New Mexico

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.5%

  • GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 4.9%

  • Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,087

  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 18.3

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Ohio

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 4.0%

  • GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 6.0%

  • Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,187

  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 13.4

Paola Giannoni / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Paola Giannoni / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Wyoming

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.9%

  • GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 2.5%

  • Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,083

  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 10.7

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Kentucky

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.9%

  • GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 6.6%

  • Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,082

  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 16.3

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

8. Michigan

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 4.3%

  • GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 7.5%

  • Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,236

  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 13.3

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Oklahoma

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.1%

  • GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 4.4%

  • Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,047

  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 15.2

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. California

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 4.2%

  • GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 8.9%

  • Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,601

  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 12.3

shuttersv / Shutterstock.com
shuttersv / Shutterstock.com

11. Arkansas

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.4%

  • GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 6.8%

  • Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,036

  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 16

Mlenny / Getty Images
Mlenny / Getty Images

12. Illinois

  • October 2022 unemployment rate: 4.6%

  • Q2 2022 GDP per capita growth rate: $67,878.69

  • GDP growth Q2, 2022: 5.8%

  • Average weekly wages Q1, 2022: $1,164

  • Percent change in average weekly wages Q1 2021 to Q2 2022: 8.0%

  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 14.1

OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto
OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. New York

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 4.2%

  • GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 7.2%

  • Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,608

  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 13.5

Steve Heap / Shutterstock.com
Steve Heap / Shutterstock.com

14. Washington, D.C.

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 4.4%

  • GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 6.2%

  • Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $2,134

  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 15.4

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Pennsylvania

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 4.3%

  • GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 7.3%

  • Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,296

  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 11.8

RgStudio / iStock.com
RgStudio / iStock.com

States Whose Economies Are Thriving

If you live in one of these states, you've probably noticed the signs of economic improvement. Unemployment and GDP levels are recovering nicely in these areas. Here's a look at the 15 states helping to lead America as a whole back to a full recovery.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. South Dakota

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 2.1%

  • GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 5.1%

  • Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $18,994

  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 12.5

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

2. Florida

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 2.6%

  • GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 9.6%

  • Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,220

  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 13.1

christiannafzger / Getty Images/iStockphoto
christiannafzger / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Idaho

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 2.7%

  • GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 8.9%

  • Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,063

  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 11.4

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Utah

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 2.4%

  • GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 7.7%

  • Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,186

  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 8.8

MidwestWilderness / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MidwestWilderness / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Nebraska

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 2.5%

  • GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 6.7%

  • Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,117

  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 10.3

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Virginia

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.2%

  • GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 7.6%

  • Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,380

  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 9.9

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Minnesota

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 2.9%

  • GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 7.6%

  • Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,346

  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 9.2

zorazhuang / Getty Images/iStockphoto
zorazhuang / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Hawaii

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.6%

  • GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 10.2%

  • Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,208

  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 9.5

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Colorado

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 2.8%

  • GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 7.3%

  • Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,432

  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 8.5%

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

10. Texas

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 2.8%

  • GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 7.3%

  • Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,432

  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 8.5%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

11. Kansas

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 2.9%

  • GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 6.8%

  • Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,085

  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 11.5

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. New Jersey

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.4%

  • GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 8.6%

  • Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,461

  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 9.8

Paulaandreaonline / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Paulaandreaonline / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Maine

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 2.9%

  • GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 8.3%

  • Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,117

  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 11

Lightguard / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Lightguard / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Montana

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 2.5

  • GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 6.2%

  • Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,059

  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 12.5

John Greim/Shutterstock
John Greim/Shutterstock

15. Maryland

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.0%

  • GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 7.8%

  • Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,418

  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 9.2

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the following seven factors for each state and the District of Columbia to gauge the health of their economies: (1) the January 2023 unemployment rate according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) Local Area Unemployment Statistics data; (2) the year-over-year change in nonfarm payroll jobs as of January 2023 according to the BLS's State and Metro Area Employment, Hours, & Earnings data; (3) the Q3 2022 GDP per capita in current dollars, calculated by using population data from the Census Bureau's American Community Survey (ACS) 2021 estimates and the Bureau of Economic Analysis's (BEA) most recent GDP by State release; (4) the percent by which GDP grew between the second and third quarters of 2022, also according to the BEA's GDP release; (5) the average weekly wage in Q3 2022 according to the BLS's Economic News Release; (6) the percent change in the average weekly wage between Q3 2021 and Q3 2022, also according to the BLS Economic News Release; and (7) the percent of the population that was living below the poverty line in 2021, according to the Census Bureau's 2021 ACS 5-year data. States were scored on all factors and ranked against each other based on their combined total score. The states with the lowest combined scores were identified as states with thriving economies and the states with the highest combined scores were identified as states with failing economies. All data was collected on and up to date as of March 13, 2023.

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting of this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

