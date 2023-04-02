States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

sefa ozel / iStock.com

The U.S. economy has seen more fluctuation over the past three years than in many decades prior. The coronavirus pandemic brought the economy to a near halt in 2020, when the unemployment rate shot up to an all-time record of 14.7% in April 2020. Both the overall rate of 14.7% and the 10.3% jump from the prior month were the highest on record since the Bureau of Labor Statistics began keeping statistics in January 1948.

While the economy has begun to stabilize, both in terms of the unemployment rate and year-over-year GDP, that didn't last in every part of the country. The country has been suffering now for months with record inflation highs, driven by such factors as: supply chain problems that raised the costs of goods, a temporary surge in spending due to government stimulus money, and ultimately the Fed raising interest rates, according to Fortune. Some states have already rebounded nearly to pre-pandemic levels, while others struggle to return to a state of balance.

To determine which economies are thriving and which are failing, GOBankingRates took a look at a variety of economic factors, from year-over-year GDP growth rate and unemployment rates to wage changes and the percentage of a state's population that is living in poverty. States were divided into the top 15 and the bottom 15. Read on to find out which states are at the bottom and the top of this split recovery.

urbazon / Getty Images

States Whose Economies Are Failing

These states are struggling to get over the recent economic challenges. Although overall unemployment trends are improving, residents of these states are still having trouble finding jobs and contributing to the state's GDP.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. West Virginia

January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.9%

GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 2.8%

Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,042

Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 16.9

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Mississippi

January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.9%

GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 5.0%

Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $933

Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 19.4

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Louisiana

January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.5%

GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 5.2%

Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,103

Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 18.8

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. New Mexico

January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.5%

GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 4.9%

Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,087

Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 18.3

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Ohio

January 2023 unemployment rate: 4.0%

GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 6.0%

Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,187

Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 13.4

Paola Giannoni / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Wyoming

January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.9%

GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 2.5%

Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,083

Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 10.7

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Kentucky

January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.9%

GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 6.6%

Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,082

Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 16.3

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

8. Michigan

January 2023 unemployment rate: 4.3%

GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 7.5%

Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,236

Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 13.3

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Oklahoma

January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.1%

GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 4.4%

Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,047

Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 15.2

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. California

January 2023 unemployment rate: 4.2%

GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 8.9%

Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,601

Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 12.3

shuttersv / Shutterstock.com

11. Arkansas

January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.4%

GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 6.8%

Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,036

Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 16

Mlenny / Getty Images

12. Illinois

October 2022 unemployment rate: 4.6%

Q2 2022 GDP per capita growth rate: $67,878.69

GDP growth Q2, 2022: 5.8%

Average weekly wages Q1, 2022: $1,164

Percent change in average weekly wages Q1 2021 to Q2 2022: 8.0%

Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 14.1

OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. New York

January 2023 unemployment rate: 4.2%

GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 7.2%

Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,608

Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 13.5

Steve Heap / Shutterstock.com

14. Washington, D.C.

January 2023 unemployment rate: 4.4%

GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 6.2%

Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $2,134

Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 15.4

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Pennsylvania

January 2023 unemployment rate: 4.3%

GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 7.3%

Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,296

Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 11.8

RgStudio / iStock.com

States Whose Economies Are Thriving

If you live in one of these states, you've probably noticed the signs of economic improvement. Unemployment and GDP levels are recovering nicely in these areas. Here's a look at the 15 states helping to lead America as a whole back to a full recovery.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. South Dakota

January 2023 unemployment rate: 2.1%

GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 5.1%

Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $18,994

Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 12.5

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

2. Florida

January 2023 unemployment rate: 2.6%

GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 9.6%

Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,220

Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 13.1

christiannafzger / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Idaho

January 2023 unemployment rate: 2.7%

GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 8.9%

Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,063

Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 11.4

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Utah

January 2023 unemployment rate: 2.4%

GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 7.7%

Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,186

Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 8.8

MidwestWilderness / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Nebraska

January 2023 unemployment rate: 2.5%

GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 6.7%

Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,117

Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 10.3

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Virginia

January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.2%

GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 7.6%

Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,380

Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 9.9

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Minnesota

January 2023 unemployment rate: 2.9%

GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 7.6%

Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,346

Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 9.2

zorazhuang / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Hawaii

January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.6%

GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 10.2%

Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,208

Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 9.5

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Colorado

January 2023 unemployment rate: 2.8%

GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 7.3%

Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,432

Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 8.5%

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

10. Texas

January 2023 unemployment rate: 2.8%

GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 7.3%

Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,432

Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 8.5%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

11. Kansas

January 2023 unemployment rate: 2.9%

GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 6.8%

Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,085

Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 11.5

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. New Jersey

January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.4%

GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 8.6%

Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,461

Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 9.8

Paulaandreaonline / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Maine

January 2023 unemployment rate: 2.9%

GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 8.3%

Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,117

Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 11

Lightguard / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Montana

January 2023 unemployment rate: 2.5

GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 6.2%

Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,059

Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 12.5

John Greim/Shutterstock

15. Maryland

January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.0%

GDP growth Q2 to Q3, 2022: 7.8%

Average weekly wages Q3 2022: $1,418

Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 9.2

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the following seven factors for each state and the District of Columbia to gauge the health of their economies: (1) the January 2023 unemployment rate according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) Local Area Unemployment Statistics data; (2) the year-over-year change in nonfarm payroll jobs as of January 2023 according to the BLS's State and Metro Area Employment, Hours, & Earnings data; (3) the Q3 2022 GDP per capita in current dollars, calculated by using population data from the Census Bureau's American Community Survey (ACS) 2021 estimates and the Bureau of Economic Analysis's (BEA) most recent GDP by State release; (4) the percent by which GDP grew between the second and third quarters of 2022, also according to the BEA's GDP release; (5) the average weekly wage in Q3 2022 according to the BLS's Economic News Release; (6) the percent change in the average weekly wage between Q3 2021 and Q3 2022, also according to the BLS Economic News Release; and (7) the percent of the population that was living below the poverty line in 2021, according to the Census Bureau's 2021 ACS 5-year data. States were scored on all factors and ranked against each other based on their combined total score. The states with the lowest combined scores were identified as states with thriving economies and the states with the highest combined scores were identified as states with failing economies. All data was collected on and up to date as of March 13, 2023.

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting of this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving