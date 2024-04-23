StateStreet Group takes over managing Walthall Lofts and The Courthouse in Jackson

Ross Reily, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
3 min read
0

Approximately four years ago, Jackson native and property owner Amit Goel gave a tour of The Walthall Lofts and The Courthouse apartment communities to Frank Buchanan of the StateStreet Group.

Buchanan, vice president of Property Management of StateStreet Group, who was impressed with the views and the layout of the properties, told Goel at the time that if the need for a new management group ever surface to give him a call.

A couple of months ago, Goel, a St. Andrew's Episcopal School graduate who now lives in Houston, Texas, reached back out to Buchanan.

On Tuesday, StateStreet Group announced it has taken over the management of The Walthall Lofts and The Courthouse in the heart of Downtown Jackson.

New BBQ joint in downtown: New BBQ joint opens in Jackson. See where

Time to make the donuts: New cafe bucks trend, opens in Downtown Jackson. See what it offers

StateStreet Group has developed or manages many properties in the Jackson area, including The Meridian apartment building as well as the Quarter House along Lakeland Drive in East Jackson.

The Walthall Lofts were redeveloped in 2020 into luxury apartments with amenities. Located at 225 East Capitol St., the eight-floor, 154-unit building has studio, loft and one bedroom options, in addition to pool, fitness and parking amenities.

The StateStreet Group announced it has taken over the management of The Walthall Lofts, pictured here, and The Courthouse in the heart of Downtown Jackson.
The StateStreet Group announced it has taken over the management of The Walthall Lofts, pictured here, and The Courthouse in the heart of Downtown Jackson.

The Courthouse, a historic building located next door to the Walthall Lofts, was first constructed in 1933 and served as the U.S. District Court building. The iconic Art Deco building has been renovated, and residents can choose one of 15 different floor plans in this building.

“We are thrilled to bring SSG’s exceptional management approach to these downtown properties," said Justin Peterson, president of StateStreet Group in a statement. "This partnership is in perfect alignment with our strategic goals for growth, excellence in service, and contributing to our community.”

Buchanan said Goel wants to use StateStreet Group's expertise to get more people living in The Walthall Lofts and The Courthouse and in the downtown area.

"You kind of have to see it to believe it when you are talking about those two properties," Buchanan told the Clarion Ledger. "Some of the views with the big windows are really amazing. I kept thinking when I toured it that if I were a young professional again, I would want to live here."

Buchanan said SSG hopes to use its connections through its other properties to be able to lure people downtown and fill the rest of the units that are not filled. He said he doesn't have exact numbers but that he estimates the two buildings are about 60% occupied at the moment.

"I think they thought that we would take great pride in managing this property and want to see the downtown area thrive," said Buchanan, whose StateStreet Group offices are just a couple of blocks away from The Walthall and Courthouse. "It's really a special opportunity."

He also said that he envisions more for the property on the ground floor.

"I can see maybe a restaurant group or coffee shop or even a small market type of place for that first floor," Buchanan said. "If both of those buildings are full that's a market of 250 to 300 people that can be served at any point and time, and with the growing number of people living in downtown Jackson, it just seems like a natural."

This good news for the downtown area comes on the heels of the announcement of the Pinnacle Building getting new ownership and a new management team, hoping to improve its 30% occupancy rate. The 192,000-square-foot, nine-story Class A office tower was previously owned by Hertz Investment Group. The lenders working with Hertz have now assumed ownership.

Ross Reily can be reached by email at rreily@gannett.com or 601-573-2952. You can follow him on Twitter @GreenOkra1.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson MS Walthall Lofts and The Courthouse apts. have new management

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla launches new Model 3 Performance variant to rev up demand

    Tesla has officially revealed a new Performance variant of the recently-refreshed Model 3 sedan as the company looks to fight off receding demand. The new version of the Model 3, which starts at $52,990, has a new active damping system and adaptive suspension for better handling and comfort, 296 miles of battery range and can travel from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 2.9 seconds with 510 horsepower on offer. Compared to the previous Model 3 Performance, the new version has 32% more peak power and 16% more peak torque, and 5% less drag.

  • The rules for real estate have changed. Here's how you can profit from the upheaval.

    The National Association of Realtors' huge settlement will upend the housing market. It will also help homebuyers save thousands of dollars.

  • US new home sales rebound to six-month high; rising mortgage rates a concern

    Sales of new U.S. single-family homes rebounded in March from February's downwardly revised level, drawing support from a persistent shortage of previously owned houses on the market, but momentum could be curbed by a resurgence in mortgage rates. The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday also showed the median house price jumped to a seven month-high from February, likely as fewer builders offered price cuts and sales shifted to higher priced homes. Rising prices and mortgage rates could make housing even more unaffordable, especially for first-time buyers.

  • What the NAR settlement means for home buyers and sellers

    Learn how the new rules ushered in by the $418 million National Association of Realtors settlement could change the process of buying and selling a home.

  • These Residential REITs Have Yields Up to 4.2% and Track Records of Dividend Growth

    The U.S. real estate market is more unaffordable than ever before, pushing more people to rent rather than buy and making residential real estate investment trusts (REITs) very attractive for long-term investors and those seeking dividend income. Residential REITs offer investors the benefits of owning rental properties without the hassles of being a landlord or the large up-front expense of acquiring a property. They also carry the benefit of being liquid, since you can sell a stock any time th

  • Blackstone’s Beleaguered Real-Estate Fund Stems Exodus

    The firm was able to fulfill all investor redemption requests in February and March for the first time since late 2022.

  • CoStar Is All In on Home Listings. Earnings Will Tell the Story.

    Commercial real estate giant CoStar Group is spending big on building its home sale listings site. CoStar hasn’t been shy about its ambitions in the residential real estate listings space. It launched its marketing campaign for Homes.com with a series of Super Bowl commercials starring Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy and Saturday Night Live’s Heidi Gardner.

  • PulteGroup beats profit, revenue estimates on higher home sales

    With the popular 30-year fixed mortgage rate hovering at about 7% for months, U.S. homeowners who secured fixed rates below 5% during an era of cheap debt remain unwilling to list their homes and buy a new one with a higher interest rate. Home sales revenue for the quarter came in at $3.82 billion, above analysts' estimate of $3.58 billion, reflecting an 11% increase in closings to 7,095 homes.

  • Baby boomer packed housing markets are unfazed by higher mortgage rates—the rest don’t have enough homes or sellers

    “The reality is that about 70% of sellers are also buyers, so sellers are sensitive in this environment as well,” Zillow’s chief economist said.

  • Germany Probes ‘Spotless’ Bank Bonds Over Real Estate Values

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s financial regulator BaFin is taking a closer look at the real estate used by lenders to secure covered bonds known as Pfandbriefe, a €400 billion market traditionally considered among the safest in credit.Most Read from BloombergRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the Discount Rack‘Magnificent Seven’ Roar Hours Away From Earnings: Markets WrapA