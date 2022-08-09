New Statewide Campaign to Address Drop in Vaccination and Other Preventative Services for Adolescents

Image

Vaccination Starts with You encourages adolescent wellness visits and vaccinations

CONCORD, N.H., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Hampshire Public Health Association's VaxWell NH, in collaboration with the New Hampshire Division of Public Health Services, announced the launch of Vaccination Starts with You, a campaign designed to improve adolescents' wellness vaccination visits.

In the past two years, there has been a marked drop in vaccination and other preventative services, leaving children and adolescents at greater risk for vaccine-preventable diseases. All age cohorts have seen a decrease in wellness visits during the COVID-19 pandemic, with adolescent age cohorts most impacted. As the impact of the pandemic continues, focused efforts on maintaining recommended vaccinations while recovering missing vaccinations are critical. Summer is a perfect time to catch up on wellness visits and vaccinations, and everyone can help make that happen.

According to the NHPHA Executive Director, Hanan Bedri, "The campaign brings together a wide range of stakeholders, including healthcare providers, school nurses, community health workers, and other key influencers, to remind families that summer is a perfect time to catch up on wellness vaccination visits so that their children and teens don't miss out on school and other activities this coming fall."

"Teens' health needs to change with their bodies in large and small ways, and getting teens vaccinated against infectious diseases can help them from getting sick and missing out on the important milestones in their life. Parents and caregivers can do their part by talking with their teen's healthcare provider about which vaccines are right for their growing adolescents," said the Director of the New Hampshire Division of Public Health Services, Patricia M. Tilley.

The campaign includes outreach to stakeholders, adolescents, and their families through email, posters, and social media. Download your campaign poster today by visiting www.vaxwellnh.org/campaigns.

For more information about VaxWell NH, please visit www.vaxwellnh.org.

About VaxWell New Hampshire

VaxWell New Hampshire is a statewide coalition working to reduce vaccine-preventable disease by increasing immunization rates. VaxWell NH is an initiative of the NHPHA.

About the New Hampshire Public Health Association

The New Hampshire Public Health Association (NHPHA) is a statewide non-profit public health membership association founded in 1992. The NHPHA is an affiliate of the American Public Health Association (APHA). NHPHA is the leading, trusted New Hampshire public health voice that empowers public health members and communities to achieve a healthier New Hampshire.

