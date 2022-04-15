U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,389.00
    -53.25 (-1.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,389.00
    +31.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,892.25
    -329.25 (-2.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,001.10
    -21.30 (-1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0814
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • Vix

    22.70
    +0.88 (+4.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3060
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.3800
    +0.4900 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,986.50
    -1,355.84 (-3.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    937.93
    -31.50 (-3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,092.94
    -79.06 (-0.29%)
     

Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market to Advance at CAGR of 4.8% during 2021–2031; TMR Study

Transparency Market Research
·5 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

  • Advancements in rotating equipment catalyzing demand in various exploration and production activities globally for improving operational efficiencies; rise in energy demand worldwide to spur demand

ALBANY N.Y., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Significantly growing industry investments in oil and gas purification and retailing has bolstered revenue potential of the static and rotating equipment (oil and gas) market. Rise in application of the static and rotating equipment in upstream and downstream processes has generated massive lucrative avenues. The global static and rotating equipment (oil and gas) market is estimated to reach US$ 35.6 Bn by the end of 2031.

Considerable demand for electricity in several industrialized nations has positively steered the use of static and rotating equipment. Fossil fuels still account for a major source of energy for electricity generation in numerous developed and developing countries. The aspect is boosting the need for state-of-the art refinery equipment in developed economies.

Rise in use of pumps in various upstream, midstream, and downstream activities has reinforced profitable opportunities, note the analysts in an in-depth study on the global static and rotating equipment (oil and gas) market.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=3060

Key Findings of Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market Study

  • Growing Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Propelling Sales: Rise in number of oil and gas exploration and refining activities has propelled the uptake of static and rotating equipment. The rotating held a leading share of the global static and rotating equipment (oil and gas) market in 2020. The application of turbines has risen in power generation. Static equipment needs maintenance on regular basis, which is critical for ensuring optimized performance of these in various exploration applications.

  • Advancements in Equipment to Catalyze Revenue Possibilities: The need for improving operational efficiencies is increasing among upstream and downstream oil and gas companies. Demand for advanced equipment in deep-water oil and gas exploration operations has expanded lucrative avenues, note the analysts in a TMR study on the global static and rotating equipment (oil and gas) market. Technological advancements in compressors and pumps have benefitted both downstream and upstream players.

Get Covid 19 Analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=3060

Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market: Key Drivers

  • Ongoing exploration and refinery activities have spurred the demand for compressors, turbines, and pumps. This has spurred sales of rotating equipment in the static and rotating equipment (oil and gas) market.

  • Constant need for improvement in equipment efficiency for oil & gas companies in the upstream and downstream activities is driving the static and rotating equipment (oil and gas) market.

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3060

Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

  • North America is a highly lucrative market. The North America static and rotating equipment (oil and gas) market is anticipated to expand at CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period of 2021–2031. The U.S. has contributed a sizable revenue share to the regional market. Strides made in the oil and gas sector has spurred the sales of products in the regional market. Rise in number of exploration and refinery activities have propelled the revenue prospects of the regional market.

  • The Asia Pacific static and rotating equipment (oil and gas) market is expected to present significant profitable avenues during the forecast period.

Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the static and rotating equipment (oil and gas) market are Wärtsilä, Doosan Group, Flowserve Corporation, Technip S.A., OAO TMK, FMC Technologies Inc., Sulzer Limited, Siemens AG, Metso Oyj, General Electric Company, Pentair plc., Atlas Copco AB, and Alfa Laval AB.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=3060

Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market: Segmentation

Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market, by Product Type

  • Oil and Gas Static Equipment

    • Valves

    • Boilers

    • Heat Exchangers

      • Shell and Tube

      • Air Cooled

  • Oil and Gas Rotating Equipment

    • Compressors

    • Turbines

    • Pumps

Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market, by Region

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • France

    • U.K.

    • Spain

    • Italy

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • ASEAN

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Mexico

    • Rest of Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

    • GCC Countries

    • South Africa

    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials:

Cumene Hydroperoxide Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cumene-hydroperoxide-market.html

Dispersion Adhesives Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dispersion-adhesives-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/oil-gas-static-rotating-equipment-market.htm


Recommended Stories

  • Putin tells Europe: You still need Russian gas but we're turning east

    Russia supplies around 40% of the EU's natural gas, and western sanctions over what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine have hit its energy exports by complicating the financing and logistics of existing deals. While the EU debates whether to slap sanctions on Russian gas and oil and member states seek supplies from elsewhere, the Kremlin has been forging closer ties with China, the world's top energy consumer, and other Asian countries. "The so-called partners from unfriendly countries concede themselves that they won't be able to make do without Russian energy resources, including without natural gas, for example," Putin told a televised government meeting.

  • Peloton Stock Halted, Tumbles After Surprise U.S. Membership Price Hike

    Peloton will boost the price of its all-access membership for U.S. customers to $44 starting on June 1.

  • Alibaba Seems Attractive Following Sell-Off

    The stock's butchering creates an attractive entry point

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q2 2022

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q2 2022.

  • 2 Stocks Under $100 You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    Buying a stock and holding it forever is madness, isn't it? It's true that companies come and go, and it's rare to see a stock thrive for decades at a time. Here are two buy and hold "forever" stocks that each trade for less than $100.

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for April 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.

  • Why Snowflake Plunged Today

    Snowflake was maintained at a buy rating by an analyst on Thursday, but that analyst also lowered his price target. Additionally, Thursday marked a big stock market options expiration day, which are often volatile days that see traders trying to push stocks around. It's hard to pinpoint an exact reason; retail sales actually came in slightly lower than expected and jobless claims came in slightly higher than expected today (though still at historically low levels), which are signs of a slight cooling in the economy.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Sell? NVDA Stock Eyes Impact From Russia-Ukraine War

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast in the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy or sell?

  • Indian Backdoor for Russian Oil Weakens Calls for European Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Growing calls for the European Union to ban Russian oil imports may be overlooking a crucial flaw in its strategy to punish Moscow: India.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarThe South

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy Now That It Plans A 20-For-1 Split And Buyback?

    Is Amazon stock a buy now that it announced a 20-for-1 stock split, its first in more than 20 years, along with a $10 billion stock buyback plan?

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Offer Massive Potential Gains

    Everyone is in the investing game to see strong returns - the bigger, the better. However, the prospect of pocketing huge gains usually comes with a caveat; the potential for higher returns is accompanied by added risk, that is just the natural order of things. For those wishing to venture onto risker paths, penny stocks are one route to go down. These are usually considered equities selling for less than $5, and as such, any small share gains can result in outsized returns. That said, there is

  • Three reasons why Twitter will reject Elon Musk’s buyout offer, according to an analyst

    Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill joins Yahoo Finance Live to provide his three reasons for why Twitter will reject Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $41.3 billion buyout offer.

  • Elon Musk offering to buy Twitter is ‘a significant premium’ to the company: Analyst

    AB Bernstein Senior Analyst Mark Shmulik joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Twitter's outlook amid Tesla CEO Elon Musk offering to buy the platform, what shareholders should be aware of, and the social media space.

  • Why Are Nio Shares Dropping Today?

    Investors aren't putting much consideration into the end of a COVID-19-related production delay.

  • Recession is now the ‘most likely’ outcome for the U.S. economy, not a soft landing, Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers tells Bloomberg Economics that the Federal Reserve "is going to have to keep going until we see disinflation."

  • Worried About a Recession? Buy IBM Stock, Morgan Stanley Says.

    Morgan Stanley's Erik Woodring boosted his rating on IBM to Overweight from Equal Weight, and increased his price target to $150, from $147.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/14: Bank of America, Netflix, Tesla

    Jim Cramer sizes up next week's earnings reports as he hunts for stocks with growth at a reasonable price.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2022

    As the second quarter gets underway, the Street’s analysts are reiterating their Top Picks of the year. These are the stocks that are likely to ensure the best returns going forward. Analysts have been analyzing each stock carefully, looking at its past and current performance, its trends on a variety of time frames, management’s plans – the analysts take everything into account. Their recommendations provide valuable direction for building a resilient portfolio. Against this backdrop, we’ve use

  • J.P. Morgan: These 3 Stocks Could Spike at Least 40%

    The main headlines impacting markets lately can be put into three broad categories: US inflation, which remains stubbornly high and shows no signs of slowing, geopolitical matters, mainly the war in Ukraine, and also China’s COVID lockdowns. These are pulling in various, sometimes contradictory, directions, and can make for a confusing investment situation. Observing the market conditions for investment giant JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic believes that investors should keep