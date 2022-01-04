U.S. markets closed

Go-Station Announces a New Electric Vehicle Car and Heavy-Duty Truck DC Fast Charging Site at the Savannah Port Fueling Center

Go-Station
·2 min read

Savannah Port Fueling Center

Savannah Port Fueling Center
Savannah Port Fueling Center
Savannah Port Fueling Center

SAVANNAH, Ga., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Go-Station is excited to announce a new DC fast electric vehicle (EV) charging site for passenger cars and heavy-duty trucks at the Port Fueling Center located at 5712 Augusta Road, adjacent to the Port of Savannah. Go-Station will break ground on the new site in the coming months. "The fueling center's EV charging site will not only address the growing demand of EVs traveling in the area, but the rapidly expanding population of EV light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks hitting the roads soon. This is a critical EV charging infrastructure development that will enable private and commercial vehicles to complete EV journeys not possible today," Andrew Hisey, Go-Station's president and CEO, explains.

The Port of Savannah is home to the largest single-terminal container facility of its kind in North America, comprised of two modern, deep-water terminals: Garden City Terminal and Ocean Terminal. Garden City Terminal is the fourth busiest container handling facility in the United States, encompassing more than 1,500 acres and moving in excess of 5 million TEU's in the last year of containerized cargo.

In addition to EV charging, the Port Fuel Center, which opens this month, is an innovative, state-of-the-art food and fueling facility for drayage and freight operators in and around the Port of Savannah. The center features live digital monitors displaying up-to-the-minute stacking at each of the port interchange gates, overnight parking for up to 80 trucks, EV shuttle service, a medical facility, an onsite truck repair facility, outdoor handwashing stations, showers, trucker paperwork drop boxes, fresh and prepared foods, a Wendy's® restaurant with drive thru access, 16 gasoline pumps, 10 DEF diesel lanes, and 3 fuel lanes for Compressed Natural Gas.

"The Savannah Port Fueling Center is a prime example of our commitment to economic expansion, job growth, a more sustainable future, and our customers. We are thrilled to be partnering with Go-Station in making such a significant contribution to Savannah and EV transportation with a center near the largest and fastest-growing container terminal in America," Sean Register, Managing Director of the Fuel Center, says.

About Go-Station

Go-Station is an EV charging company that offers a complete range of EV charging services, including turn-key charging solutions. The company serves a variety of verticals including multi-family developments, workplaces, parking facilities, healthcare, retail centers, fueling stations, and fleet operators transitioning to electrification.

For more information, go to Go-Station.com.

###

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Go-Station, Inc.
Ray Addison, CMO
800-813-8965 ext. 700
Ray@go-station.com
www.Go-Station.com

