'Station Eleven' has a brand new trailer—here's how to watch the series when it premieres

When it debuted in 2014, Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel painted a seemingly distant picture of what might happen to humanity in a pandemic, exploring the nature of hope, art and survival in the midst of devastating circumstances. Now, with our own pandemic to deal with, the questions posed in the novel are more relevant than ever.

Patrick Somerville started developing Station Eleven for a limited series for HBO in 2019, when it was delayed by COVID-19. Now, the series is finally set to release. You can catch Station Eleven on HBO Max on December 16, 2021.

How can you stream Station Eleven?

You can stream Station Eleven and more with an HBO Max subscription. HBO Max is currently only available in the United States and certain U.S. territories, and can be accessed with internet connection through Android products, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, some gaming consoles and certain smart TV platforms.

HBO Max is home to HBO films and series, Max Original series and films, DC movies and shows, TCM content, the Adult Swim Collection, Studio Ghibli films, Cartoon Network’s vast catalogue, the Sesame Workshop collection, Looney Tunes and more. The platform is constantly releasing new content, such as the new Gossip Girl series, The Sex Lives of College Girls and the new season of Insecure.

What is Station Eleven about?

Station Eleven follows the stories of several individuals navigating the start and the aftermath of a devastating flu pandemic, weaving together the world of the early days of the crisis and the world 20 years later. The new series is directed by Hiro Murai and stars Makenzie Davis, Joe Pingue, Himesh Patel, Matilda Lawler, Danielle Deadwyler, Nabhaan Rizwan, Gael García Bernal and more as interwoven players in the pandemic's landscape, whether they're members of the Museum of Civilization or performers in the Traveling Symphony, working to keep art alive at the end of the world. Why? Because, as the novel emphasizes, survival is insufficient.

The limited series is debuting in a time when the questions posed by Mandel in the novel are particularly relevant, and the new trailer for the series is fraught with images that might hit a bit close to home for some viewers. If you have reservations about the series, know that the novel had hope at its core, and the trailer for the series seems to place a heavy emphasis on the preservation of humanity and joy in the midst of darkness.

Station Eleven will debut on HBO Max on December 16, 2021.

How can you sign up for HBO Max?

HBO Max is the new streaming service from HBO. HBO Max is home to all HBO original movies and series, as well as a library of popular films and shows, including Succession and the upcoming Matrix film, The Matrix Resurrections. You can sign up for HBO Max on its own and access it through HBO’s website, or download the app to supported devices through your TV, digital or mobile provider. A standalone Ad-Free HBO Max subscription starts at $14.99/month. Right now, you can sign up for 50% off of the subscription for six months.

HBO Max is home to HBO content and series such as Insecure, The White Lotus, Watchmen and Hacks. The platform hosts movies, series and documentaries from many other sources, from films like Howl’s Moving Castle, The Matrix, Ocean’s 8, Wonder Woman and the Lord of the Rings trilogy to series like Doctor Who, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Steven Universe and many more.

