Stationary Fuel Cell Market Size to Grow by 442.51 MW | Rising Energy Consumption to Drive Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The stationary fuel cell market share is expected to increase by 442.51 megawatts from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.22% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Stationary Fuel Cell Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Driver and Challenge

The rising energy consumption due to the rapid growth in urbanization is driving the global stationary fuel cell industry growth. Currently, fossil fuel meets most of the power demands. However, it is harmful to the atmosphere. Thus, various countries across the world are making efforts in decarbonizing the power system, which has increased the demand for a clean and efficient power source. Fuel cells are highly efficient. Power is generated through an electrochemical reaction in fuel cells, which does not involve any combustion. The by-products from the process are water and heat, thus making fuel cells one of the cleanest power sources. Therefore, the growing adoption of stationary fuel cells will drive the market during the forecast period.

The high cost of fuel cells is challenging the global stationary fuel cell market growth. The adoption of fuel cells has increased gradually over the years owing to their higher efficiency and environmental benefits. However, their cost is relatively higher than alternative technologies such as gas engines or micro-turbine. Thus, manufacturers need subsidies to stay competitive in the market to reduce initial costs and increase adoption. However, subsidies would gradually reduce, which would make it necessary to increase investments in technology developed to reduce the overall cost. Such factors may limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Stationary Fuel Cell Companies:

AFC Energy PLC

Aisin Corp.

Altergy Systems

AVL List GmbH

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Bloom Energy Corp.

Cellkraft AB

Ceres Power Holdings plc

Convion Ltd.

Doosan Corp.

Stationary Fuel Cell Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD MW, 2021-2026)

Prime power - size and forecast 2021-2026

Combined heat and power - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Stationary Fuel Cell Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD MW, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increase in investment in fuel cells and advances in technology will drive the stationary fuel cell market growth in APAC during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and China are the key countries for the stationary fuel cells market in APAC.

Stationary Fuel Cell Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.22% Market growth 2022-2026 442.51 MW Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.47 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AFC Energy PLC, Aisin Corp., Altergy Systems, AVL List GmbH, Ballard Power Systems Inc., Bloom Energy Corp., Cellkraft AB, Ceres Power Holdings plc, Convion Ltd., and Doosan Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 4

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 5

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis: Renewable electricity

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Electricity generation

2.2.3 Electricity transmission

2.2.4 Electricity distribution

2.2.5 End-users

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.2 Market size 2021

3.3 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (MW)

Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Application

5.3 Prime power - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Prime power - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MW)

Exhibit 25: Prime power - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Combined heat and power - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Combined heat and power - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MW)

Exhibit 27: Combined heat and power - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MW)

Exhibit 29: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 31: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MW)

Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MW)

Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MW)

Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MW)

Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MW)

Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 44: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rising energy consumption

8.1.2 Growing adoption of fuel cells for combined heat and power

8.1.3 Favorable government policies

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High fuel cell cost

8.2.2 Competition from alternative technologies

8.2.3 Declining lithium-ion battery price

Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Growing preference for self-generation

8.3.2 Increasing R&D funding for fuel cell development

8.3.3 Development of zero energy homes

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 49: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 50: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AFC Energy PLC

Exhibit 52: AFC Energy PLC - Overview

Exhibit 53: AFC Energy PLC - Business segments

Exhibit 54: AFC Energy PLC- Key news

Exhibit 55: AFC Energy PLC - Key offerings

Exhibit 56: AFC Energy PLC - Segment focus

10.4 Aisin Corp.

Exhibit 57: Aisin Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 58: Aisin Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 59: Aisin Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 60: Aisin Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Altergy Systems

Exhibit 61: Altergy Systems - Overview

Exhibit 62: Altergy Systems - Product and service

Exhibit 63: Altergy Systems - Key offerings

10.6 AVL List GmbH

Exhibit 64: AVL List GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 65: AVL List GmbH - Product and service

Exhibit 66: AVL List GmbH - Key offerings

10.7 Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Exhibit 67: Ballard Power Systems Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 68: Ballard Power Systems Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 69: Ballard Power Systems Inc.-Key news

Exhibit 70: Ballard Power Systems Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 71: Ballard Power Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Bloom Energy Corp.

Exhibit 72: Bloom Energy Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 73: Bloom Energy Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 74: Bloom Energy Corp.- Key news

Exhibit 75: Bloom Energy Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 Cellkraft AB

Exhibit 76: Cellkraft AB - Overview

Exhibit 77: Cellkraft AB - Business segments

Exhibit 78: Cellkraft AB - Key offerings

Exhibit 79: Cellkraft AB - Segment focus

10.10 Ceres Power Holdings plc

Exhibit 80: Ceres Power Holdings plc - Overview

Exhibit 81: Ceres Power Holdings plc - Business segments

Exhibit 82: Ceres Power Holdings Plc.- Key news

Exhibit 83: Ceres Power Holdings plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 84: Ceres Power Holdings plc - Segment focus

10.11 Convion Ltd.

Exhibit 85: Convion Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 86: Convion Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 87: Convion Ltd.- Key news

Exhibit 88: Convion Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 89: Convion Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Doosan Corp.

Exhibit 90: Doosan Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 91: Doosan Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 92: Doosan Corp.- Key news

Exhibit 93: Doosan Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 94: Doosan Corp. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and Caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 95: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 96: Research Methodology

Exhibit 97: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 98: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 99: List of abbreviations

