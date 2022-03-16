U.S. markets open in 7 hours 6 minutes

Stationary Generator Market: 5.55% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | By Product (diesel and gas) and Type (less than 300 kW, 301 kW to 800 kW, and greater than 800 kW) | Market Size, Share, and Regional Forecast, 2022-2026

·16 min read

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stationary Generator Market Share is expected to increase by USD 7.20 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 6.64%- according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Stationary Generator Market by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the Stationary Generator Market

Stationary Generator Market Facts at a Glance-

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Aggreko Plc, APR Energy, Atlas Copco AB, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Daewoo International Corp., Generac Power Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd., Kohler Co., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Multiquip Inc., Quanta Services Inc., Rolls-Royce Plc, Scotts Emergency Lighting and Power Generation Inc., Siemens AG, Wartsila Corp., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. among others

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Product (diesel and gas) and Type (less than 300 kW, 301 kW to 800 kW, and greater than 800 kW)

  • Geographies: APAC (China, Taiwan, and India), North America (US), Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America (Mexico)

Vendor Insights-

The stationary generator market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as finding ways to differentiate their product offerings in terms of enhanced quality and technological developments in the global market to compete in the market.

  • Aggreko Plc- The company offers gas and diesel generator rental services that are reliable, efficient, cost-effective and easy to use.

  • APR Energy- The company offers one of the largest fleets of mobile containerized generators in the world.

  • Briggs and Stratton LLC- The company offers commercial standby generators such as 80kW1 Liquid Propane Vapor Standby Generator, 60kW1 Standby Generator and many more.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

50% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Taiwan, and India are the key markets for stationary generators in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The demand for electricity has increased exponentially in APAC due to rapid industrialization and increasing per capita electric power consumption. Consequently, the existing power infrastructure came under tremendous pressure to ensure adequate supply to meet the required power demand. This will facilitate the stationary generator market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

  • Stationary Generator Market Driver:

The demand for energy across the world is rising rapidly, which is primarily due to a supply-demand imbalance and the growing focus on economic development, especially investments related to industrialization. Therefore, the need to mitigate power interruptions has led to substantial investments to enhance the power infrastructure in developed and developing countries. The aging of the power infrastructure has been a key concern for many countries as it increases the strain on power grids, which is a key cause of power disruptions in utilities. The frequency of power outages, which are usually caused by natural disasters, distribution station failure, load shedding, maintenance shutdown, vandalism, and cyberattacks, has also increased in developed countries such as the US and the UK. End-users are adopting stationary power generators to address the need for power during outages and shortages. Hence, the growing frequency of power grid failures is likely to drive the growth of the global stationary generator market during the forecast period.

  • Stationary Generator Market Trend:

The fuel used in stationary generators represents a substantial part of the overall operating cost of the end-users. The cost of fuel was volatile in the last decade as the price of oil and gas recorded periods of lows and highs depending on the demand-supply dynamics. Technological advances have made it possible for vendors to design dual-fuel and tri-fuel systems that enable diesel engines to operate on CNG without incorporating any prominent and permanent changes in the engines. Such systems are affordable and operationally reliable. The dual-fuel system is also believed to serve better under ideal operating conditions. The adoption of such generators is increasing among preppers or survivalists that need to be prepared for emergency situations. Most people tend to purchase generators that can be operated using three different fuels. Thus, when one or two of the fuels are not available, users can have an emergency backup fuel to meet their power needs. Though tri-fuel and dual-fuel generators are currently available as portable generators, their increasing popularity may encourage the major vendors in the global stationary generator market to launch them as standby generators in the coming years.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Turbine Control System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The turbine control system market share is expected to increase by USD 4.35 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.95%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Generator Market in the Healthcare Sector by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The generator market size in the healthcare sector is expected to grow by USD 802.85 million and record a CAGR of 2.62% during 2021-2025. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Stationary Generator Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.64%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 7.20 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.55

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 50%

Key consumer countries

US, Mexico, China, Taiwan, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aggreko Plc, APR Energy, Atlas Copco AB, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Daewoo International Corp., Generac Power Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd., Kohler Co., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Multiquip Inc., Quanta Services Inc., Rolls-Royce Plc, Scotts Emergency Lighting and Power Generation Inc., Siemens AG, Wartsila Corp., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Diesel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Less than 300 kW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 301 kW to 800 kW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Greater than 800 kW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Aggreko Plc

  • 11.4 APR Energy

  • 11.5 Briggs and Stratton LLC

  • 11.6 Caterpillar Inc.

  • 11.7 Cummins Inc.

  • 11.8 Daewoo International Corp.

  • 11.9 Generac Power Systems Inc.

  • 11.10 Kohler Co.

  • 11.11 Scotts Emergency Lighting and Power Generation Inc.

  • 11.12 Wartsila Corp.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 145: Inclusions checklist

Exhibit 146: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 147: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 148: Research methodology

Exhibit 149: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 150: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 151: List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stationary-generator-market-5-55-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022--by-product-diesel-and-gas-and-type-less-than-300-kw-301-kw-to-800-kw-and-greater-than-800-kw--market-size-share-and-regional-forecast-2022-2026--301503089.html

SOURCE Technavio

