Stationary Lead-Acid (SLA) Battery Market - 58% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Evolving Opportunities with EnerSys & Exide Industries Ltd. | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global stationary lead-acid (SLA) Battery market size is expected to grow by USD4.46 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 8.88% as per Technavio. 58% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for stationary lead-acid (SLA) batteries in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing use of industrial lead-acid batteries in the renewable energy and industrial sectors will facilitate the stationary lead-acid (SLA) battery market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Stationary Lead-Acid (SLA) Battery Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Stationary Lead-Acid (SLA) Battery Market Analysis Report by End-user (Telecom, UPS, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East, and Africa, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/stationary-lead-acid-sla-battery-market-industry-analysis

Stationary Lead-Acid (SLA) Battery: Drivers, Trends & Challenges

The stationary lead-acid (SLA) Battery market is driven by the increased investment in green telecom. In addition, the development of advanced lead-acid batteries is anticipated to boost the growth of the Stationary Lead-Acid (SLA) Battery Market. However, factors such as shortfalls of lead-acid batteries may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers, trends & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Some of the key Stationary Lead-Acid (SLA) Battery Players with offerings:

The stationary lead-acid (SLA) Battery market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The stationary lead-acid (SLA) battery market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

hoppecke.com - The company offers stationary lead-acid batteries that have a special feature which is the pocketing of the negative plates this protects the active mass and effectively prevents short circuits, which ensures maximum reliability

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. - The company offers stationary lead-acid batteries to aftermarket and top original equipment manufacturers.

C and D Technologies Inc. - The company offers stationary lead-acid batteries that are sealed and emit no gas during normal operation, they contain potentially explosive gases, which may be released under abnormal operating conditions.

EnerSys - The company offers stationary lead-acid batteries that deliver long life, high energy density, and superior shelf life for a wide range of wireless and fixed-line communication applications.

Exide Industries Ltd. - The company offers stationary lead-acid batteries that are designed for Home UPS to ensure the availability of uninterrupted and regulated power during mains failure or dip in input voltage.

Stationary Lead-Acid (SLA) Battery Market - Segmentation Analysis

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Telecom - size and forecast 2021-2026

UPS - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 UPS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH

10.4 Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

10.5 C and D Technologies Inc.

10.6 Clarios

10.7 Coslight International Group

10.8 Crown Micro

10.9 East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

10.10 EnerSys

10.11 Exide Industries Ltd.

10.12 GS Yuasa Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

