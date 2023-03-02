Stationery and cards market size to grow by USD 49.21 billion between 2022 and 2027; Driven by the rising number of commercial establishments and offices - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global stationery and cards market size is estimated to grow by USD 49.21 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.82% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (stationery and cards), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Global Stationery and Cards Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (stationery and cards), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the stationery segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing internet penetration, rising number of office spaces, and expanding student population in developing countries are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global stationery and cards market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global stationery and cards market.

Europe will account for 34% of the market growth during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors is North America. Vendors in the region are using technologically advanced solutions for gift personalization to increase sales. For instance, American Greetings uses 3D imaging to personalize its online greeting cards. These factors are driving the growth of the stationery and cards market in North America.

Story continues

Get insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Global Stationery And Cards Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growth of the market is driven by the rising number of commercial establishments and offices. Globalization coupled with favorable government policies has increased the number of multinational companies (MNCs) operating in developing countries such as China, Brazil, and India. The growing number of MNCs has increased the number of technology and business parks and office spaces as well as the number of employees. As a result of these factors, the demand for stationery and cards is increasing worldwide, which is driving the growth of the market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The inclination toward green stationery products is a key trend in the market. The rising levels of environmental pollution have prompted many end-users in the market to look for products that do not harm the environment. To capitalize on this trend, vendors are introducing a wide range of eco-friendly stationery such as notebooks, notepads, and cards made of recycled materials. With growing consumer awareness about environmental protection, the demand for eco-friendly variants of stationery and cards will increase during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Technological advances associated with digitized communication are challenging the growth of the market. Advances in technologies have led many end-users in the market to transition from the use of paper-based communication to digital networking platforms for communication. With the integration of IT, companies are storing their records in digital media storage through online and offline databases. These factors are gradually reducing the dependency on paper office products, which is reducing the growth potential in the market.

Find some more insights on market dynamics from a sample report.

What are the key data covered in this stationery and cards market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the stationery and cards market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the stationery and cards market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the stationery and cards market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of stationery and cards market vendors

Stationery and Cards Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.82% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 49.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ACCO Brands Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Canon Inc., Card Factory Plc, Claranova SE, Costco Wholesale Corp., F.I.L.A. Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini Spa, Faber Castell Aktiengesellschaft, Hallmark Card Inc., Kokuyo Camlin Ltd, Majid Al Futtaim Holding LLC, ODP Business Solutions LLC, Sanrio Co. Ltd., Shutterfly Inc., Staples Inc., Target Corp., Tesco Plc, The Hamelin Group, Walmart Inc., and WH Smith PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

