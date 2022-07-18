Statistical Report: Global Directed Energy Weapons Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 11311.29 Million by 2028, at a 18.10% CAGR - Predicts Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors

[221+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Directed Energy Weapons Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 4,172.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 11,311.29 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 18.10% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), The Boeing Company (US), Thales Group (France), Leonardo SPA (Italy), BAE Systems (UK), Elbit Systems (Israel) L3Harris Technologies (US), and Others.

CALIFORNIA, July 18, 2022

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Directed Energy Weapons Market size & share in terms of revenue was worth of USD 4,172.50 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 11,311.29 million mark, by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 18.10% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What are Directed Energy Weapons? How big is the Directed Energy Weapons Industry?

Market Overview:

Weapons that emit focused energy and can transfer that energy to inflict damage on a target are referred to as directed energy weapons (DEW). It is common knowledge that the market for directed energy weapons is capable of producing beams of an exceptionally high power. The expansion of the market for directed energy weapons has come about as a consequence of the increasing demand for lasers, in particular within the navy, as well as the laws and legal considerations associated with DEWs. In addition, the demand for accuracy is another factor that has contributed to the success of the business.

On the other hand, market expansion has been significantly stunted by restrictive policies on the transfer of armaments and inadequate finance. On the other hand, higher expenditure on defence by several countries, as well as technical improvements, is anticipated to present key market participants with new prospects. One of the primary factors contributing to the expansion of the global directed energy weapons market is the need to protect civilian populations and a nation's national security from terrorist attacks, as well as chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear materials. This is done with the intention of preserving civilian lives.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 4,172.50 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 11,311.29 Million CAGR Growth Rate 18.10% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), The Boeing Company (US), Thales Group (France), Leonardo SPA (Italy), BAE Systems (UK), Elbit Systems (Israel) L3Harris Technologies (US), and Others Key Segment By Technology, Application, Platform, Product, Range, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Directed Energy Weapons Market: Growth Factors

The global directed energy weapons market is expected to expand due to increased demand for lethal and precise weapons. Huge investments in weapon development and demonstration are expected to boost the global market over the forecast period. Directed energy weapons (DEW) can select discrete targets. They operate at light speed and can cause havoc on personnel, facilities, and equipment. A weapon of this type also emits a beam of acoustic energy, atomic particles, and electromagnetic energy. The changing nature of warfare in the global environment is expected to drive the global market during the forecast period. Furthermore, directed energy weapons have the ability to damage the target while causing the least amount of collateral damage. This factor is expected to pick up speed.

Other features such as efficiency against fast-moving objects, multiple target area coverages, an unlimited magazine, long-range, and precise targeting are expected to have a positive impact on the global market during the forecast period. In the coming years, rising protests, turmoil, political disputes, and conflicts are expected to boost global demand. Defense is expected to be a major consumer of directed energy weapons. The arms transfer protocol, as well as the high weight cost, are expected to stymie the global DEW market during the forecast period. Development costs, combined with technological barriers, are expected to be major challenges restraining the global market during the forecast period.

Directed Energy Weapons Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the economies of several nations. The production of directed energy weapons, including its systems, subsystems, and components, has also been hampered. Although supply chain difficulties have temporarily halted their manufacture, directed energy weapons are essential for national integration. The extent of COVID-19 exposure, the level at which industrial operations are operating, and import-export laws are a few of the variables that affect when manufacturing activities can resume. Orders may still be accepted, but delivery dates might not be set in stone.

The entire research study examines the market for directed energy weapons from both a qualitative and a quantitative perspective. Investigations have been conducted on both the supply and demand sides of the market. Prior to comparing market revenue across all of the main nations, the demand side study looks at market income in distinct regions. The biggest competitors in the market are examined in the supply-side research, along with their regional and worldwide presence and business models. There is a thorough investigation of every significant nation in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Directed Energy Weapons Market: Segmentation Analysis

Typical product types include high-energy laser weapons, high-power radio frequency or microwave devices, and charged or neutral particle beam weapons. These weapons have a number of advantages over traditional munitions, including high-speed fatal force transfer, minimum effects of gravity or atmospheric drag, stealth-like performance with noise-free and invisible beams, and so on. As a result, directed energy weapons are found in a wide range of military ships, land vehicles, aircraft, and unmanned vehicles (UMVs).

Rail guns, electromagnetic bombs (e-bombs), plasma cannons (electrothermal accelerator), microwave guns, plasma grenades, navy laser cannon, gun-launched guided projectile, automated shotguns, and a variety of other dangerous items are among them. Large sums of money are being invested in R&D, demonstration, and testing of lethal directed energy weapons.

Weapons that are utilized in naval applications, such as battleships and submarines, are included in naval-directed energy weapon systems. Combat ships, submarines, and unmanned surface vehicles are all part of the naval component. Coast guards and navy forces utilize defense ships to protect the security of sea borders.

Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Directed Energy Weapons Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Directed Energy Weapons market include -

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

Raytheon Technologies (US)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

The Boeing Company (US)

Thales Group (France)

Leonardo SPA (Italy)

BAE Systems (UK)

Elbit Systems (Israel)

L3Harris Technologies (US)

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Directed Energy Weapons market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 18.10% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

In Terms Of Revenue, The Directed Energy Weapons market size was valued at around USD 4,172.50 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11,311.29 million, by 2028.

Based on the technology, the high-energy laser segment is expected to account for the highest share. During the forecast period, this segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR..

Due to an increase in demand for precision technology in lethal weapons from military forces worldwide, the military segment is likely to acquire the largest share of the directed energy weapons market on the basis of application segment.

On the basis of region, the “North America” region was the leading revenue generator.

Regional Dominance:

The North American directed energy weapons market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to increased investments in directed energy weapon technologies by countries in this region. The US and Canadian defense departments are involved in the development of technologically advanced directed energy weapon platforms such as high-energy lasers and high-power microwaves, which drives the market growth.

The global directed energy weapons market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

High Energy Laser

High Power Microwave

Electromagnetic Weapons

Sonic Weapons

By Application

Homeland Security

Military

By Platform

Land

Airborne

Naval

Space

By Product

Lethal Weapons

Non-lethal Weapons

By Range

Less than 1 KM

More than 1 KM

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



