U.S. markets close in 4 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,890.07
    +26.91 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,450.85
    +162.59 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,587.76
    +135.34 (+1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,768.01
    +23.64 (+1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.70
    +4.11 (+4.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.00
    +10.40 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    18.90
    +0.30 (+1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0192
    +0.0104 (+1.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9930
    +0.0630 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2017
    +0.0151 (+1.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.0370
    -0.4190 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,197.96
    +999.77 (+4.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.71
    +22.52 (+4.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.80
    +64.79 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

Statistical Report: Global Directed Energy Weapons Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 11311.29 Million by 2028, at a 18.10% CAGR - Predicts Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors
·11 min read
Facts &amp; Factors
Facts & Factors

[221+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Directed Energy Weapons Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 4,172.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 11,311.29 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 18.10% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), The Boeing Company (US), Thales Group (France), Leonardo SPA (Italy), BAE Systems (UK), Elbit Systems (Israel) L3Harris Technologies (US), and Others.

CALIFORNIA, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Directed Energy Weapons Market - Global Industry Overview, Market Size, Share, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends and Forecast 2022–2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Directed Energy Weapons Market size & share in terms of revenue was worth of USD 4,172.50 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 11,311.29 million mark, by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 18.10% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What are Directed Energy Weapons? How big is the Directed Energy Weapons Industry?

Market Overview:

Weapons that emit focused energy and can transfer that energy to inflict damage on a target are referred to as directed energy weapons (DEW). It is common knowledge that the market for directed energy weapons is capable of producing beams of an exceptionally high power. The expansion of the market for directed energy weapons has come about as a consequence of the increasing demand for lasers, in particular within the navy, as well as the laws and legal considerations associated with DEWs. In addition, the demand for accuracy is another factor that has contributed to the success of the business.

On the other hand, market expansion has been significantly stunted by restrictive policies on the transfer of armaments and inadequate finance. On the other hand, higher expenditure on defence by several countries, as well as technical improvements, is anticipated to present key market participants with new prospects. One of the primary factors contributing to the expansion of the global directed energy weapons market is the need to protect civilian populations and a nation's national security from terrorist attacks, as well as chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear materials. This is done with the intention of preserving civilian lives.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/directed-energy-weapons-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

  • Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

  • The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

  • About 221+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

  • Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

  • Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

  • Includes Tables and figures have been updated

  • The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

  • Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 4,172.50 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 11,311.29 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

18.10% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Key Market Players

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), The Boeing Company (US), Thales Group (France), Leonardo SPA (Italy), BAE Systems (UK), Elbit Systems (Israel) L3Harris Technologies (US), and Others

Key Segment

By Technology, Application, Platform, Product, Range, and Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Purchase Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Directed Energy Weapons Market: Growth Factors

The global directed energy weapons market is expected to expand due to increased demand for lethal and precise weapons. Huge investments in weapon development and demonstration are expected to boost the global market over the forecast period. Directed energy weapons (DEW) can select discrete targets. They operate at light speed and can cause havoc on personnel, facilities, and equipment. A weapon of this type also emits a beam of acoustic energy, atomic particles, and electromagnetic energy. The changing nature of warfare in the global environment is expected to drive the global market during the forecast period. Furthermore, directed energy weapons have the ability to damage the target while causing the least amount of collateral damage. This factor is expected to pick up speed.

Other features such as efficiency against fast-moving objects, multiple target area coverages, an unlimited magazine, long-range, and precise targeting are expected to have a positive impact on the global market during the forecast period. In the coming years, rising protests, turmoil, political disputes, and conflicts are expected to boost global demand. Defense is expected to be a major consumer of directed energy weapons. The arms transfer protocol, as well as the high weight cost, are expected to stymie the global DEW market during the forecast period. Development costs, combined with technological barriers, are expected to be major challenges restraining the global market during the forecast period.

Browse the full “Directed Energy Weapons Market By Technology (High Energy Laser, High Power Microwave, Electromagnetic Weapons, Sonic Weapons), By Application (Homeland Security, Military), By Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Space), By Product (Lethal Weapons, Non-lethal Weapons), By Range (Less than 1 KM, More than 1 KM), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Market Size, Share, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends and Forecast 2022–2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/directed-energy-weapons-market

Directed Energy Weapons Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the economies of several nations. The production of directed energy weapons, including its systems, subsystems, and components, has also been hampered. Although supply chain difficulties have temporarily halted their manufacture, directed energy weapons are essential for national integration. The extent of COVID-19 exposure, the level at which industrial operations are operating, and import-export laws are a few of the variables that affect when manufacturing activities can resume. Orders may still be accepted, but delivery dates might not be set in stone.

The entire research study examines the market for directed energy weapons from both a qualitative and a quantitative perspective. Investigations have been conducted on both the supply and demand sides of the market. Prior to comparing market revenue across all of the main nations, the demand side study looks at market income in distinct regions. The biggest competitors in the market are examined in the supply-side research, along with their regional and worldwide presence and business models. There is a thorough investigation of every significant nation in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Directed Energy Weapons Market: Segmentation Analysis

Typical product types include high-energy laser weapons, high-power radio frequency or microwave devices, and charged or neutral particle beam weapons. These weapons have a number of advantages over traditional munitions, including high-speed fatal force transfer, minimum effects of gravity or atmospheric drag, stealth-like performance with noise-free and invisible beams, and so on. As a result, directed energy weapons are found in a wide range of military ships, land vehicles, aircraft, and unmanned vehicles (UMVs).

Rail guns, electromagnetic bombs (e-bombs), plasma cannons (electrothermal accelerator), microwave guns, plasma grenades, navy laser cannon, gun-launched guided projectile, automated shotguns, and a variety of other dangerous items are among them. Large sums of money are being invested in R&D, demonstration, and testing of lethal directed energy weapons.

Weapons that are utilized in naval applications, such as battleships and submarines, are included in naval-directed energy weapon systems. Combat ships, submarines, and unmanned surface vehicles are all part of the naval component. Coast guards and navy forces utilize defense ships to protect the security of sea borders.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/directed-energy-weapons-market

Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Directed Energy Weapons Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Directed Energy Weapons market include -

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

  • Raytheon Technologies (US)

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

  • The Boeing Company (US)

  • Thales Group (France)

  • Leonardo SPA (Italy)

  • BAE Systems (UK)

  • Elbit Systems (Israel)

  • L3Harris Technologies (US)

Key Insights from Primary Research:

  • As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Directed Energy Weapons market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 18.10% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

  • In Terms Of Revenue, The Directed Energy Weapons market size was valued at around USD 4,172.50 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11,311.29 million, by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

  • Based on the technology, the high-energy laser segment is expected to account for the highest share. During the forecast period, this segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR..

  • Due to an increase in demand for precision technology in lethal weapons from military forces worldwide, the military segment is likely to acquire the largest share of the directed energy weapons market on the basis of application segment.

  • On the basis of region, the “North America” region was the leading revenue generator.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/directed-energy-weapons-market

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Directed Energy Weapons industry?

  • What are the main driving factors propelling the Directed Energy Weapons Market forward?

  • What are the leading companies in the Directed Energy Weapons Industry?

  • What segments does the Directed Energy Weapons Market cover?

  • How can I receive a free copy of the Directed Energy Weapons Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

  • Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Technology, Application, Platform, Product, Range, and Region

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Dominance:

The North American directed energy weapons market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to increased investments in directed energy weapon technologies by countries in this region. The US and Canadian defense departments are involved in the development of technologically advanced directed energy weapon platforms such as high-energy lasers and high-power microwaves, which drives the market growth.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/directed-energy-weapons-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global directed energy weapons market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

  • High Energy Laser

  • High Power Microwave

  • Electromagnetic Weapons

  • Sonic Weapons

By Application

  • Homeland Security

  • Military

By Platform

  • Land

  • Airborne

  • Naval

  • Space

By Product

  • Lethal Weapons

  • Non-lethal Weapons

By Range

  • Less than 1 KM

  • More than 1 KM

By Region

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

    • Rest of North America

  • Europe

    • France

    • UK

    • Spain

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • South Korea

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • The Middle East & Africa

    • Saudi Arabia

    • South Africa

    • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest of Latin America

Spectacular Deals

  • Comprehensive coverage

  • Most number of market tables and figures

  • Subscription-based option offered

  • Best price guarantee

Request For Free Sample Report of the Global Directed Energy Weapons Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/directed-energy-weapons-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors:

IoT in Defense Market By Application Type (Equipment Maintenance, Health Monitoring, Real-Time Fleet Management, Training & Simulation, and Inventory Management), By Element (Software, Hardware, and Services), By Accessibility (Cellular, Wi-Fi, Radio Frequency Identification, and Others) and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Outline, Market Insights, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028

Military Vehicle Electrification Market By Technology (Hybrid, Fully electric), By Platform (Combat Vehicles, Support Vehicles, and Unmanned Armoured Vehicles), By System (Power Generation, Cooling Systems, Energy Storage, Traction Drive Systems, and Power Conversion), and By Operation (Manned, and Autonomous/Semi-autonomous): Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026

Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Market By Unsaturated Elastomer (Polyacrylic Rubber, Silicone Rubber, Polyether Block Amides, Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate, Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), and Others), By Saturated Elastomer (Polybutadiene, Chloroprene Rubber, Butyl Rubber, Nitrile Rubber, Synthetic Polyisoprene, and Others), By Application (O-Rings & Gaskets, Seals, Profiles, Hoses, and Others), and By Sales Channel (Direct Distribution and Indirect Distribution): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026

Ammunition Market By Caliber (Small Caliber, Medium Caliber, Large Caliber, & Rockets, Missiles, And Others), By Product (Rimfire & Centerfire), By Application (Civil & Commercial & Defense), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 - 2026

Military Ammunition Market By Product (Bullets, Mortar Ammunition, Aerial Bombs, Artillery Shells, and Grenades), By Category (Ball, Full Metal Jacket, Armor Piercing, and Jacketed Hollow Point), By Application (Training and Combat), and By Size (Small Caliber, Large Caliber, and Medium Caliber): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2018 – 2027

VSAT and Wireless Equipment Market By Offering (Integrated Systems and Standalone Products) and By Application (Army, Navy, and Air Force): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2018 – 2027

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Blog: http://fnfnewsblog.com


Recommended Stories

  • General Electric reveals new details about its spin-off plans

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down General Electric’s spin-off plans.

  • Ether Futures See $230M in Liquidations as Merge Pushes ETH to $1.5K

    Shorts took on the most losses as buying pressure built up on ether over the weekend.

  • Elon Musk Adds a New Twist to the Twitter Saga

    The legal battle between the CEO of Tesla and the management of the microblogging website promises sparks.

  • Saudis Say Oil Decisions Are for OPEC+ as Biden Leaves Kingdom

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi ministers insisted that oil policy decisions would be taken according to market logic and within the OPEC+ coalition, just as US President Joe Biden wrapped up a landmark trip to the kingdom.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandBid

  • Elon Musk Warns U.S. and EU About This Delicate Issue

    The Russian war in Ukraine and soaring oil prices have revived the debate on the energy independence of rich countries.

  • Twitter-Musk, Starbucks closures, Google and antitrust: 3 legal stories to watch

    Major legal disputes are heating up as the summer gets into full swing.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • I lived in motels and ‘forgot to live’: I’m 48, have almost $900,000 and want to retire next year. What can I do?

    Many people, like you, try to strike some sort of balance between living in the moment and paying for the necessities now and in the future. First, you need to think about what your annual income needs to be in retirement to meet your cost of living, plus any emergencies, such as a health crisis or an unexpected move. Are you just trying to make it last until Social Security kicks in, or are you intending to see this money last your lifetime?

  • 'TikTok got me fired.' Here's what you should ponder before hitting send

    A Denver-area woman said she got fired from her tech job for talking about her salary and sharing tips on TikTok.

  • Some older workers are being welcomed back to the workforce

    Tad Greener’s career and expertise was mostly related to electric and natural gas utilities. Toward the end of 2019 he unexpectedly found himself subject to a “reduction in workplace” at the university where he worked at the time.

  • GE says new aerospace brand points to 'wider strategic aperture'

    General Electric Chief Executive Larry Culp said on Monday a new "GE Aerospace" brand for its aviation business pointed to a "wider strategic aperture" that could eventually lead the industrial giant entering new businesses. Asked at the Farnborough Airshow if it could trigger acquisitions, Culp said the approach would be "first and foremost organic and then and only then inorganic opportunities". "It is a wider strategic aperture but it would be premature to talk about this or that area being of particular interest," he added.

  • Tesla’s Chinese Battery Maker Is Scoping Out Factory Sites in Mexico

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., the world’s biggest maker of batteries for electric vehicles, is considering at least two locations in Mexico for a manufacturing plant to potentially supply Tesla Inc. and Ford Motor Co.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Got Married in Las Vegas Drive-Through ChapelChina Seeks to Stem M

  • Musk moves to delay Twitter trial, Starbucks eyes sale of UK business, heatwave hits UK, Skittles sued

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down leading business headlines around the Twitter vs. Musk lawsuit, Starbucks, deadly heatwaves, and Mars being sued over an alleged toxin in Skittles.&nbsp;

  • Oil Rallies Above $100 With Saudis Circumspect About More Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil resumed trading above $100 after the Saudis declined to make any promises regarding future output increases. A weaker dollar also helped put wider commodity markets on firmer footing.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Got Married in Las Vegas Drive-Through ChapelChina Seeks to Stem Mortgage Boycott With Developer LoansWest Texas Int

  • Sezzle sues GameStop after retailer drops buy now, pay later service

    Sezzle Inc., the Minneapolis-based fintech business, has sued GameStop Corp., claiming the video game retailer breached a financial contract when it dropped Sezzle's payment services.

  • GE’s Latest Invention? ‘Vernova,’ the New Name for Its Power Business

    GE Vernova will be the name of General Electric ’s power business when it splits off from the company in 2024. The other two companies will be called GE Aerospace and GE HealthCare. The healthcare business is expected to split off in early 2023, and GE said the shares will trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker “GEHC.”

  • Elon Musk asks court to delay Twitter trial start to February 2023

    Elon Musk’s lawyers allege Twitter is pushing for an unreasonably fast trial over allegations the Tesla and SpaceX CEO improperly ended his $44 billion bid to buy the social media platform.

  • Bank of America puts aside $200mln for probe into bankers' use of personal devices

    Bank of America has set aside around $200 million for a regulatory matter connected to the unauthorized use of personal phones, its chief financial officer Alastair Borthwick said on Monday, adding that he expects the matter to be settled soon. Last year, Reuters reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was looking into whether Wall Street banks have been adequately documenting employees' work-related communications, such as text messages and emails, during the work-from-home period of the pandemic. The remainder, roughly $200 million, is earmarked for other probes into how the bank kept track of employee communications on their personal devices, like cell phones, Borthwick said.

  • Bitcoin Soars to a Monthly High. 2 Signs People Are Bullish on Crypto Again.

    Bitcoin prices have rallied up above $22,000 as the largest crypto claims its highest level since a dramatic selloff in mid-June.

  • Is JPMorgan Chase Stock a Buy After Missing Earnings and Halting Share Repurchases?

    JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), the largest bank in the U.S. by assets, disappointed the market last week after reporting second-quarter earnings results that fell short of analyst expectations. The bank also suspended share repurchases so it could build capital to prepare for higher regulatory capital requirements in 2023 and 2024. The headline numbers from JPMorgan's Q2 are certainly not what investors wanted to see, but I do think most of this was expected.