Statistics on Connected Logistics Market Size & Share to Surpass US$ 73.4 Billion by 2033, Exhibit a CAGR of 11.5% | Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The United States Connected Logistics Market is expected to skyrocket in the coming years, with revenue projected at US$ 16.5 billion by 2033 - an impressive 10.1% increase! Innovative technologies such as machine learning, IoT (Internet of Things), cloud computing and big data analytics are driving this growth surge forward for a brighter future on logistics technology landscape in America

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The connected logistics market size is projected to be valued at US$ 24.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at US$ 73.4 billion by 2033. The sales of connected logistics are anticipated to record a significant CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

The connected logistics market trend indicates a shift away from traditional transportation methods and toward IoT-enabled connected logistics solutions.

Rising fuel prices, as well as related environmental issues such as carbon emissions and pollution, are primarily driving the market trend.

Sensors, cloud computing, and automated processes are widely used to remotely monitor and manage supply chain processes. It also provides complete network issue visibility, allowing for quick and efficient decision-making.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4287

Improved supply chain visibility leads to long-term cost savings, necessitating the use of IoT-enabled solutions in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, transportation, and automotive.

It is expected that the target market will benefit from increased adoption of logistics 4.0 and ongoing work on improving autonomous logistics trucks.

One of the factors fueling market growth is the decreasing cost of loT sensors and connected logistics hardware. However, rising security and safety concerns in the logistics sector limit the market's growth to some extent.

Key Takeaways:

  • Asset tracking is the top priority for the players which is leading devices segment towards a strong growth of 12.5%. Organizations can collect massive amount of data during the shipping and transit processes by incorporating RFID chips and IoT devices.

  • In terms of mode of transportation, roadways hold the majority of market share and is showing a substantial growth of 12.2%. This is due to the increasing demand for road-based transportation to transport retail goods over long distances.

  • Usage of cutting-edge technologies like machine learning, the Internet of Things, cloud computing, big data, analytics, and deep learning is leading United States towards a revenue share of US$ 16.5 billion by 2033.

  • Rising public and private investment in the transportation sector is enhancing market expansion in the area is driving the United Kingdom regional market towards an impressive growth of 12.5%

  • Japan is the most lucrative region among all growing at an impressive rate of 15.7%. Japan began transforming logistics in order to strengthen its position in the Asia Pacific logistics industry by integrating new technologies with existing processes.

Get More Information on this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/connected-logistics-market

Manufacturers Eying Opportunities through Aggressive Strategies

The competitive landscape of this market is split moderately because of the presence of several developing and established companies in the industry. Moreover, it is forecasted that the technological developments in logistic sectors is anticipated to quicken the product development as well as investment growth.

In the market, there are different competitors aim at addressing the problems aggressively by framing plans which are going to leave overall impact on the market development. The growth prospects of this market have a lots of room to flourish during the forecast period.

Recent Development:

A top cloud-based logistics execution platform, BluJay Solutions was acquired by E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. for almost US$ 1.7 billion in May 2020. It is a foremost network-based provider of mission-critical, 100% cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management platform.

Key Players:

AT&T Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, SAP SE, Infosys Limited, Cisco Systems Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, Eurotech S.P.A., Microsoft, oracle, Cloud Logistics, Zebra technologies, ORBCOMM, and GT Nexus.

Request a Report Methodology @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-4287

Key Segments Covered in the Connected Logistics Market Report

By Component:

  • Connected Logistics Devices

    • Vehicle Telematics

    • Data Loggers

    • GPS Tracking Devices

    • RFID Tags

  • Connected Logistics Software

    • Fleet Management

    • Asset Tracking

    • Security Solutions

  • Connected Logistics Services

    • Consulting

    • Integration & Deployment

    • Support & Maintenance

By Transportation:

  • Connected Logistics for Roadways

  • Connected Logistics for Railways

  • Connected Logistics for Airways

  • Connected Logistics for Seaways

By Vertical:

  • Connected Logistics in Manufacturing

  • Connected Logistics in IT & Telecom

  • Connected Logistics in Automotive

  • Connected Logistics in Retail & Consumer Goods

  • Connected Logistics in Food & Beverages

  • Connected Logistics in Healthcare

  • Connected Logistics in Energy & Utilities

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Western Europe

  • Eastern Europe

  • Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

  • Japan

  • The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Request for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-4287

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Connected Logistics Market

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

  3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

4. Global Market Analysis 2017 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

  4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2017 to 2022

  4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2023 to 2033

5. Global Market Analysis 2017 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Component

  5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

  5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis by Component, 2017 to 2022

Integrated 3D Radar Market Size - The Integrated 3D radar market is likely to strengthen its hold in the global market at a promising CAGR of 12.7% between 2022 and 2032. The market is valued at US$ 16.6 Billion in 2022 and is likely to reach US$ 55 Billion by 2032.

In Vehicles Payment Market Growth - The In Vehicles Payment Market is projected to have a significant CAGR of 11.6% during the period of 2022-2032. The In Vehicles Payment Market is predicted to grow from US$ 4.2 Billion in 2022 to US$ 12.6 Billion in 2032.

5G Market in Aviation Demand - Newly-released 5G Market in aviation industry analysis report by Future Market Insights shows that global sales of 5G Market in aviation in 2021 was held at US$ 500 Million. The projected market growth during 2022 – 2032 is 26.4%.

5G Security Market Share - According to Future Market Insights research, the global 5G security market is estimated at US$ 1.2 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 12.5 Billion by 2032, at a robust CAGR of 26.4% from 2022 to 2032.

A2P Messaging Market Trends - As per newly released data by Future Market Insights, the A2P Messaging Market is estimated at USD 66.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 98.3 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


