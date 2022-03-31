U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,603.00
    +7.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,130.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,142.50
    +71.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,091.40
    +2.90 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.00
    -5.82 (-5.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.20
    -8.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    -0.21 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1130
    -0.0032 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.95
    +1.05 (+5.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3131
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0540
    +0.1940 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,253.41
    -147.01 (-0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,099.54
    +3.44 (+0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.27
    -2.48 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.43
    -205.82 (-0.73%)
     

Statkraft and ABO Wind conclude 10-year power purchase agreement in Finland

Statkraft AS
·3 min read
Statkraft AS
Statkraft AS

  • Statkraft receives electricity from Pajuperänkangas wind farm for ten years

  • Commissioning of the 14 turbines in Finland planned for 2023

  • ABO Wind covers the complete value chain of the 86.8-megawatt project

(Wiesbaden/Helsinki, 31 March 2022) Statkraft and ABO Wind have concluded a ten-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for the Finnish wind farm Pajuperänkangas. The Norwegian company also receives the rights to the Guarantees of Origins of the electricity produced.

The 14 turbines are scheduled to be connected to the grid in autumn 2023 and can produce enough electricity to supply approximately 14,000 electricity-heated Finnish households. With an installed capacity of 86.8 megawatts, it is the largest project to date in which ABO Wind covers the complete value-added chain of planning and turnkey construction. The development works have been previously carried out on a close partnership basis together with Infinergies Finland Oy.

"For us, the conclusion of the power purchase agreement is another milestone on the way to the independent implementation of a project of this size. We are very happy about the fact, that we are about to build our fourth wind farm in Haapajärvi this year and that we have found a reliable partner in Statkraft,” says Dr. Klaus Pötter, the ABO Wind General Manager responsible for Finland.

“Thanks to our solid capitalization ABO Wind is now in a position to generally develop wind farms such as Pajuperänkangas on its own and to construct them on a turnkey basis. Our internal financing and PPA departments also negotiated and concluded the power purchase agreement without external help," Pötter adds.

"Providing developers with the right power purchase agreement to enable the financing and construction of their projects while optimizing the risks over many years to come is one of Statkraft's core strengths. Our partnership with ABO Wind has been very positive and we are pleased to have contributed to quickly unlocking the next steps in the construction project thanks to our PPA," says Arne Wist, Head of Origination and Portfolio Management Nordics at Statkraft.

Currently, preparatory construction measures at the wind farm are underway. Construction of the foundations is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of this year. 14 V162 turbines with a hub height of 169 metres each will be erected. The wind farm helps increasing the renewable share in the Finnish energy mix, adding another significant share of emission-free electricity every year.

About ABO Wind:
ABO Wind successfully develops and builds wind and solar energy projects. Founded in 1996, the Germany-based company has realised more than 3,700 megawatts of capacity to date and built more than half of them. The company’s annual investment amounts to 500 million euros. More than 900 employees in 16 countries work with enthusiasm on the planning, financing, construction, operational management and maintenance of plants for a sustainable energy supply.

About Statkraft:
Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has 4,800 employees in 19 countries.

Contacts:

Dr. Daniel Duben, ABO Wind AG, +49 (0) 611 267 65-577, presse@abo-wind.de

Lars Magnus Günther, Statkraft AS, press spokesperson, +47 91 24 16 36, lars.gunther@statkraft.com


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Are Poised for a Rebound

    We all know how the stock market started out 2022 with a sudden reversal of last year’s bull run. By the end of February, it was clear that stocks had entered correction territory; the sell-off was broad-based, across all segments of the market. But is the sell-off over? There are indications that may be the case. Since bottoming out on March 14, the market has staged a strong rebound, and year-to-date is no longer in correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 10% in that period, and the NASDAQ, wh

  • Stocks Fall Wednesday as UiPath, Expensify Disappoint on Guidance

    The stock market finally took a break on Wednesday from its string of big wins. Wall Street remained hopeful for favorable resolutions on key issues like inflation and the war in Ukraine, but that didn't stop the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) from giving up some ground after an impressive rally over the past few weeks.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Putin Agrees To This; Robinhood Stock Explodes; 3 Stocks Test Buy Points

    The Dow Jones moved higher amid positive Russia-Ukraine cease-fire talks. Visa and Nike stock impressed. Robinhood stock exploded.

  • Rouble extends recovery gains, stocks up on 5th trading day

    Stocks inched higher on the fifth trading day after a month-long hiatus. At 1147 GMT, the rouble was 2% higher at 83.50 against the dollar and had touched 82.55 on the Moscow Exchange, a level last seen on Feb. 25, the day after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. The rouble is now driven by export-focused companies that are obliged to sell foreign currency as well as by month- and quarter-end tax payments that boost demand for roubles, while importers' activity is low, said Natalia Orlova, chief economist at Alfa Bank.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 2 Stocks for 80% Upside (Or More)

    The markets started 2022 with heavy losses – but the last two weeks have seen sharp gains that have lifted stocks back out of correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 11% from its March 14 trough, while the NASDAQ, which had fallen farther, had gained 16% in the last couple of weeks. Goldman Sachs' David Kostin sees an interesting pattern, as we go forward. According to the chief US equity strategist, institutional investors will pull back, while households will be the major source of purchase ac

  • 3 reasons why Apple stock is on fire

    Apple's stock has been rocking of late. Here's why.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/30: Micron, Devon Energy, Tesla

    Jim Cramer says not every company can pull off the transition from cyclical to secular growth stock.

  • Stock Surge Is a Bear-Market Trap With Curve Inverted, BofA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- The 11% surge in U.S. stocks in the past two weeks has the hallmarks of a bear-market rally that might give way to deeper losses.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesThat’s the conclusion of analysts at Bank

  • Why Nvidia Stock Slumped Today

    There was no bad news for Nvidia specifically -- but the good news wasn't all that great. Take semiconductors peer company Micron (NASDAQ: MU) for example. Micron reported a big earnings beat for its second quarter of fiscal 2022 last night, and guided investors to expect another beat in the third quarter.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Crypto Stock, Buys and Sells EVs

    Cathie Wood's Ark bought and sold shares of electric-vehicle makers and snapped up shares of two biotech companies.

  • Why RH Stock Was Tumbling Today

    Shares of RH (NYSE: RH) were sliding today after the high-end home furnishings retailer turned in disappointing results in its fourth-quarter earnings report. The company, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, also offered weaker-than-expected guidance for 2022. Home furnishings retailers boomed during the pandemic as Americans spent to adapt to work-from-home and learn-from-home conditions.

  • Why Tesla, Google, and Amazon want to do stock splits

    On March 28, Tesla announced that it will split its stock for the second time in two years. The decision also follows similar plans from Amazon and Google parent company Alphabet to do 20-for-1 stock splits, drastically lowering their respective share price. If approved, Amazon stock will drop from about $3300 to $165 while Alphabet will drop from about $2800 to $140.

  • Oil Slumps as U.S. Mulls Bigger Reserve Release to Cool Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled on signs the U.S. is considering tapping its reserves again in a potentially massive release aimed at managing inflation and supply shortages following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin ‘Misinformed’ by Advisers on the War, White House SaysBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of Oil to Combat InflationApple and Meta Gave User Data to Hackers Who Used Forged Legal RequestsUkraine Update: Talks

  • Why Vir Biotechnology Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) were skyrocketing 19.4% higher as of 12:33 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The big jump came after S&P Global announced that Vir will replace Matador Resources on the S&P SmallCap 600 index effective before the market open on April 4.

  • Micron posts Q2 earnings beat, stock jumps

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss second quarter earnings for Micron Technology.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Are on Track for Massive Gains, Says Oppenheimer

    What kind of stocks stir up controversy like no other? Penny stocks. These tickers trading for less than $5 per share have earned a reputation as some of the most divisive names on Wall Street, with these plays either met with open arms or given the cold shoulder. On the positive side, the pennies offer the best cost of entry in the stock market. Anyone who truly believes the adage ‘buy low and sell high’ simply can’t ignore the pennies, because this is where you can buy low. And because the sha

  • Tesla signed secret nickel supply deal with Vale - Bloomberg News

    The price of nickel, which is essential to making batteries for electric vehicles, had been rising steadily even before the conflict in Ukraine drove it up even further and triggered chaos at the London Metal Exchange in early March. Tesla, the world's largest automaker, signed the multi-year supply deal with Vale for nickel from Canada, Bloomberg reported.

  • Trulieve CEO: No one should be ‘behind bars for cannabis’

    Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, weed legalization, criminal justice relief, and the outlook for growth in the cannabis space as the demand for cannabis continues to surge.

  • Why Nikola Stock Stalled on Wednesday

    The company's CEO did a fine job in a TV interview, but it dredged up long-standing concerns for investors.