U.S. markets open in 7 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,826.25
    -9.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,082.00
    -93.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,086.50
    -7.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,807.30
    -5.90 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.77
    -0.14 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.20
    -3.80 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.39
    -0.12 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0064
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.54
    +1.19 (+4.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1535
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.7240
    +0.0610 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,434.30
    -1,414.33 (-7.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    426.40
    -35.51 (-7.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.14
    +6.15 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.43
    -155.68 (-0.56%)
     

Statkraft enters into a new long-term energy contract with Norske Skog Skogn

Statkraft AS
·3 min read
Statkraft AS
Statkraft AS

Signing Norske Skog and Statkraft

Norske Skog's CEO, Sven Ombudstvedt and Statkraft's EVP Markets, Hallvard Granheim signing the new power agreement.
Norske Skog's CEO, Sven Ombudstvedt and Statkraft's EVP Markets, Hallvard Granheim signing the new power agreement.

(Oslo, November 9, 2022) Statkraft and Norske Skog Skogn have entered into a new long-term industrial energy agreement, which together with previous contracts, will secure large parts of the mill's energy supply on competitive terms until 2030.

“This agreement will give the Skogn mill stable energy supply at predictable and acceptable prices. The agreement contributes to secure jobs and the long-term competitiveness of Skogn. At the same time, this is important for the forest sector in Central Norway,” says Sven Ombudstvedt, CEO of Norske Skog and chairman of Norske Skog Skogn AS.

Previously, Norske Skog Skogn had an energy contract with Statkraft corresponding to annual deliveries of around 0.9 TWh, which expires at the end of 2026. With the new energy contract, Norske Skog Skogn will secure almost the entire energy demand up to 31 December 2028, as well as parts of the demand until 2030. The new agreement with Statkraft will ensure the delivery of a total of 2.9 TWh over the contract period, and will enter into effect on 1 January 2024. To reduce currency exposure, the agreement has been entered into in euros. With this, the Norske Skog group is well covered with energy agreements in Norway.

“We are pleased to conclude another contract with the industry, which confirms that Statkraft offers competitive terms and is still a preferred supplier of energy to Norwegian industry,” says Hallvard Granheim, Executive Vice President for Markets at Statkraft.

About Statkraft
Statkraft is a leading international company in hydro energy, and Europe's largest supplier of renewable energy. The Group produces hydro, wind, solar and gas energy, and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global market player in energy trading and has 4,800 employees in 20 countries.

About Norske Skog
Norske Skog is a world leading producer of publication paper with strong market positions and customer relations in Europe and Australasia. The Norske Skog Group operates four mills in Europe, two of which will produce recycled containerboard following ongoing conversion projects. In addition, the Group operates one paper mill in Australia. Norske Skog aims to further diversify its operations and continue its transformation into a growing and high-margin business through a range of promising energy and bio product development projects. The Group has approximately 2 100 employees, is headquartered in Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker NSKOG.

About Norske Skog Skogn
Norske Skog Skogn has 360 employees and a turnover of around NOK 3.0 billion as well as a production capacity of 510,000 tonnes of newsprint with main markets in Europe.

For further information, please contact:

Statkraft
Lars Magnus Günther, Press contact
E-post: lars.gunther@statkraft.com
Mob: +47 912 41 636

Norske Skog
Carsten Dybevig, Vice President Communication and Public Affairs
Email: carsten.dybevig@norskeskog.com
Mob: +47 917 63 117

Even Lund, Investor Relation Manager
Email: even.lund@norskeskog.com
Mob: +47 906 12 919


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • MEDIA ADVISORY - MINISTER LAMETTI TO MAKE A FUNDING ANNOUNCEMENT

    The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, and the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, will announce funding for a project from the Black Legal Action Centre that provides legal supports to address anti-Black racism and discrimination and the overrepresentation of individuals from Black communities in the criminal justice system in Toronto.

  • Should You Be Adding Oriental Holdings Berhad (KLSE:ORIENT) To Your Watchlist Today?

    The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even...

  • A number of insiders bought Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

    Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying...

  • Election 2022: Republicans take big leads in Marion County commissioner races

    Two sitting Marion County commissioners and a judge face opposition in the November election.

  • We bought this stock and made a lot of money – here's what we're doing next

    We were unquestionably right to advise readers to buy shares in Frontier Developments, the video games company, at £11.50 in March 2020. Whether we were right to say hold on seven months later at £26.30 is more debatable.

  • Georgia is new CFP No. 1, followed by Ohio St, Michigan, TCU

    Georgia was the new No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night, followed by Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The Bulldogs' rise from No. 3 was no surprise after their dominant victory against previously top-ranked Tennessee on Saturday. Clemson, which was No. 4 in the selection committee's first rankings last week, also lost, clearing the way for changes in the top four.

  • Factbox-Michigan passes initiative protecting abortion rights

    Voters in five states considered abortion-related ballot measures on Tuesday, initiatives that have taken on new urgency since the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned the Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide. In August, voters in conservative Kansas defeated a ballot measure aimed at eliminating abortion rights from the state's constitution. Voters in the battleground state of Michigan backed a ballot initiative declaring abortion as a right protected by the state's constitution.

  • Chinese consumers flock to foreign brands on Alibaba platforms, providing a bright spot amid bleak Singles' Day shopping festival

    Chinese consumers, who have curbed spending amid the country's strict Covid-19 controls, are still keen to grab online bargains from trusted foreign brands, providing a rare bright spot in a lacklustre Singles' Day shopping festival this year. The branded stores on Tmall, a key e-commerce platform of Alibaba Group Holding, acquired more than 66 million new "members", a label given to loyal customers, during the pre-sales period starting October 24, according to data released by Alibaba. A total

  • Should You Exit Your Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy underperformed its benchmark index. The overall stock selection impacted the performance of the strategy in the quarter. The strategy also posted losses in […]

  • Tesla Stock Won’t Stop Dropping. Here’s How Low It Could Go.

    Tesla selling pressure just won't let up. Blame it on Twitter. Unless something changes, investors are in for more pain, according to traders.

  • Elon Musk Has a Very Bad Surprise for Tesla Shareholders

    The billionaire just sold Tesla shares days after he completed the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.

  • Elon Musk Sells $3.95 Billion More in Tesla Stock. The Timing Is Odd.

    Investors were waiting for stock sales from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, guessing he needed to sell more shares to finish his Twitter purchase. Musk disclosed the sale of 19.5 million shares of Tesla (ticker: TSLA), or about $3.95 billion of it, in 38 separate transactions on Nov. 4, 7 and 8. Tesla stock is down about 11% over the past three days.

  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jason Schmidt, vice president of investor relations. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Upstart's third quarter 2022 financial results. With us on today's call are Dave Girouard, Upstart's chief executive officer; and Sanjay Datta, our chief financial officer.

  • Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

    The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely

  • Meta will begin laying off employees on Wednesday morning - WSJ

    Zuckerberg appeared downcast in Tuesday's meeting and said he was accountable for the company's missteps and his overoptimism about growth had led to overstaffing, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter. He described broad cuts and specifically mentioned the recruiting and business teams as among those facing layoffs, the report said, adding an internal announcement of the company's layoff plans is expected around 6 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday. Meta's head of human resources, Lori Goler, said employees who lose their jobs will be provided with at least four months of salary as severance, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • ‘Get Ready to the Small-Cap Bull Run,’ Says BofA. Here Are 2 Small ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks to Consider

    Worn out from 2022’s unremitting bear market? Well, good news. According to Bank of America, the scene is set for a 2023 bull run. But more intriguingly, given the current conditions, the market leaders are not invited to this party with those further down the food chain set to the lead the way. Or as BofA’s Chief Investment Strategist Michael Hartnett puts it, "Secular trends of stagflation, reshoring, localization, fiscal stimulus = small cap bull in 2023." Hartnett has history on his side. Si

  • Lucid Falls After Maker of Luxury EVs Misses Profit Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Lucid Group Inc. shares fell in late trading after third-quarter sales and earnings trailed estimates and reservations declined for the company’s luxury electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackPutin's Elite Tremble as Hardliners Call for ‘Stalinist’ StepsElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for

  • Not just job cuts: Elon Musk eliminated Twitter's ‘Days of rest’ and work-from-home policies last week — pushing a '24/7' work culture hard. Here are 3 other investments the billionaire likes

    New boss. New rules.

  • Binance Takeover of FTX Is a Huge Red Flag for Crypto

    Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange, seen as a white knight when other industry players were collapsing this summer, has faced a run on its assets.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a central nervous system disorder specialist, is having a good day today. Although Axsome's management spent quite a bit of time discussing the commercial prospects of the excessive daytime sleepiness medication Sunosi during this latest earnings call, Wall Street and the company's shareholders alike are primarily interested in the ongoing commercial launch of Auvelity. Auvelity, which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration earlier this year as a novel treatment for major depressive disorder, became commercially available on Oct. 20.