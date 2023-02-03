U.S. markets open in 50 minutes

Statkraft and INEOS Inovyn sign new long-term green power agreements ensuring operations and enabling new investments

Statkraft AS
·3 min read
Statkraft AS
Statkraft AS

INEOS INOVYN Rafnes

INEOS Inovyn Norway's facility at Rafnes, Norway. Photo: INEOS Inovyn
INEOS Inovyn Norway's facility at Rafnes, Norway. Photo: INEOS Inovyn

(Oslo/Rafnes, Norway, 3 February 2023) Europe’s largest generator of renewable power, Statkraft and chemical company INEOS Inovyn at Rafnes in Bamble have signed two new long-term power agreements. The agreements will secure the majority of the power needed for the existing manufacturing activities and also the additional power required for planned investments into electrification and hydrogen production as part of INEOS Inovyn Norway's plans to decarbonise its assets in Norway.


INEOS Inovyn, European leader of the Chlor-Vinyl industry operates a world scale integrated site in Norway producing fundamental raw materials for various industry sectors as diverse as automotive; building and construction; paints and adhesives; food; healthcare and medical; personal care; pulp and paper; textiles; and water treatment. Long term supply of clean energy is critical for the sustainability of the activity.

The largest agreed power contract covers a capacity of 100 MW, equal to an annual volume of 876 GWh of documented renewable energy. The new long-term agreement replaces the existing power contract, which expires in May 2023.

The second long-term power agreement covers up to 30 MW, adding 263 GWh per year for the period from 2026. The agreement is linked to INEOS Inovyn’s extensive development plan in process electrification and hydrogen production in order to further reduce carbon emission of the asset at Rafnes.

The power agreements are sourced from Statkraft’s renewable hydropower assets in Norway.

“Statkraft is proud to renew its long-standing partnership with INEOS Inovyn, securing their facilities at Rafnes access to renewable hydropower for another long-term period. The agreement emphasizes Statkraft's important role as a major supplier to Norwegian industry and shows that it is possible to secure long-term power contracts even in today's market,” says Hallvard Granheim, EVP Markets in Statkraft.

“The fact that we are also contributing to INEOS Inovyn Norway’s planned investments in extensive emission reductions is a value added, perfectly in line with our vision to renew the way the world is powered,” he adds.

“These long-term green energy supply agreements allow us to continue to competitively supply our customers in Europe and elsewhere in the world. They also allow us to pursue our ambitious asset development plans which we have put in place to reach our 2030 CO2 reduction targets and to continue the decarbonization of our operations to deliver net zero emissions by 2050,” Geir Tuft, CEO of INEOS Inovyn, commented.

“Statkraft’s support is critical for us to carry out this ambition as early movers in Norway and hence achieve our climate goals benefiting the full value chain for our customers”, he added.

Selling electricity to power-intensive industries is an important part of Statkraft’s activities. In 2023, Statkraft will deliver around 10 TWh on such contracts. In 2022, the company signed eight new contracts with a total volume of 25 TWh over the contract period and negotiations for more contracts are ongoing.

About Statkraft
Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has 5,000 employees in 20 countries. www.statkraft.com

About INEOS Inovyn Norway
INEOS Inovyn is Europe's leading producer of vinyls and in the top three worldwide. With an annual turnover of EUR 4.5 billion, INEOS Inovyn has approx. 4,200 employees and manufacturing, sales and marketing operations in 8 countries across Europe.

INEOS Inovyn’s portfolio consists of an extensive range of class-leading products arranged across General Purpose Vinyls; Specialty Vinyls; Organic Chlorine Derivatives; Chlor Alkali; Hydrogen and Vinyls Technologies. INEOS Inovyn's annual commercial production volume is circa 10 million tonnes. INEOS INOVYN in Norway is operating assets at the Rafnes site in Bamble and at the Herøya site in Porsgrunn.
www.inovyn.com and www.ineos.com

For further information, please contact:
Lars Magnus Günther, press spokesperson, Statkraft AS
Mob: +47 91241636
E-mail: lars.gunther@statkraft.com


