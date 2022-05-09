U.S. markets open in 1 hour 37 minutes

Statkraft AS: Release of first quarter results 2022

Statkraft AS
·1 min read
Statkraft AS
Statkraft AS

Statkraft discloses first quarter results 2022 on Wednesday 11 May 2022 at 08:00 a.m. CEST.

The material will be available on Statkraft’s website www.statkraft.com/ir and Oslo Stock Exchange’s news service www.newsweb.no.

Live webcast
09:00 a.m. CEST: Statkraft presents the results in a live webcast at www.statkraft.com.

The presentation will be held in English and is open for investors, analysts and media at Statkraft’s head office, Lilleakerveien 6, Oslo.

To attend the presentation in Oslo, please send your registration to arild.ratikainen@statkraft.com.

Contact:
Arild Ratikainen, Investor Contact, tlf.: +47 971 74 132, e-mail: arild.ratikainen@statkraft.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


