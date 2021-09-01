U.S. markets open in 6 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,538.00
    +17.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,470.00
    +130.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,636.00
    +53.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,288.70
    +17.50 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.02
    +0.52 (+0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.10
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    -0.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1808
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.48
    +0.29 (+1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3757
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3000
    +0.3040 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,357.32
    +190.70 (+0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,225.93
    +30.33 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,170.90
    +51.20 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

Statkraft signs 10-year wind power agreement with Neste in Finland

Statkraft AS
·2 min read

Graphic_Neste

Graphic_Neste
Graphic_Neste
Graphic_Neste

Illustration photo: Ögonfägnaden wind farm

Illustration photo: &#xd6;gonf&#xe4;gnaden wind farm
Illustration photo: Ögonfägnaden wind farm
Illustration photo: Ögonfägnaden wind farm

Illustration photo - Ögonfägnaden wind farm

Illustration photo - &#xd6;gonf&#xe4;gnaden wind farm
Illustration photo - Ögonfägnaden wind farm
Illustration photo - Ögonfägnaden wind farm

(Oslo, Norway/Espoo Finland, 1 September 2021) – Statkraft, Europe's largest producer and marketer of renewable energy, and Neste have signed a 10-year power purchase agreement enabling the Finnish company to reduce greenhouse gas emissions with power from a Finnish wind farm under construction.

Deliveries to Neste's Porvoo refinery in Finland will start mid-2022 and the annual total volume of the wind power agreement is approximately 215 GWh, corresponding to some 18 percent of the electricity consumption at Neste's refinery in Porvoo, Finland.

The delivery originates from the Mastokangas wind farm currently under construction in the Finnish municipalities Raahe and Siikajoki. For this wind farm Statkraft has signed a power purchase agreement with Aquila Capital, the owner of the project.

The agreement supports Neste's target to reduce the carbon footprint of its production and reach carbon neutral production by 2035 as it will reduce indirect greenhouse gas emissions* of electricity purchases at the refinery annually by approximately 53,000 tons CO2 equivalent.

"Neste’s aim is to use 100% renewable electricity globally by 2023. We are increasing the use of renewable wind power at the Porvoo refinery, as it is one of the key measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions of our production," says Sami Oja, acting Executive Vice President, Oil Products at Neste.

As a leading PPA provider, Statkraft brings together electricity producers and companies from trade and industry across Europe and develops new innovative concepts. In Finland, Statkraft offers PPAs to industrial and commercial companies as well as to project developers and investors enabling the financing of new renewable power plants. As one of the most important actors in the European energy market, Statkraft trades energy and renewable energy certificates in Finland.

“As a major partner to industry customers, we believe that our solutions should fit our customer’s needs. We enable them to achieve their sustainability targets while matching their procurement goals with competitive pricing and taking on market and portfolio-related risks for them,” explains Frode Berntsen, Head of Industry Nordics & Baltics at Statkraft.

“We are very proud to contribute to Neste’s objectives to reduce emissions with renewable energy from a Finnish wind farm,” he adds.

*) Scope 2 emissions defined by the Greenhouse Gas Protocol.

About Statkraft
Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has 4,600 employees in 18 countries. www.statkraft.com

About Neste
Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates solutions for combating climate change and accelerating a shift to a circular economy. Neste refines waste, residues and innovative raw materials into renewable fuels and sustainable feedstock for plastics and other materials.

The company is the world’s leading producer of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel, developing chemical recycling to combat the plastic waste challenge. Neste aims at helping customers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions with its renewable and circular solutions by at least 20 million tons annually by 2030. As a technologically advanced refiner of high-quality oil products with a commitment to reach carbon-neutral production by 2035, Neste is also introducing renewable and recycled raw materials such as waste plastic as refinery raw materials.

The company has consistently been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and the Global 100 list of the world’s most sustainable companies. In 2020, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 11.8 billion, with 94% of the company’s comparable operating profit coming from renewable products. www.neste.com

For more information, please contact:
Lars Magnus Günther, press spokesperson, Statkraft AS
Tel.: +47 91241636
E-mail: lars.gunther@statkraft.com


Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks That Will Soar as Solar Costs Continue to Drop

    The cost to build a solar power plant has fallen around 90% in the last decade, according to Our World in Data, and costs are only going lower from here. The U.S. Department of Energy would like to reduce costs by another 60% over the next decade, which would make everything from utility-scale solar to residential rooftop solar financially compelling in nearly the entire country. As the cost of solar energy comes down, who will win on the stock market?

  • Coca-Cola's and Microsoft's Latest Gamble: A Giant CO2 Vacuum Cleaner

    A Swiss startup has created a giant vacuum cleaner to capture carbon dioxide from the air, helping companies offset their emissions. WSJ visits the facility to see how it traps the gas for sale to clients like Coca-Cola, which uses it in fizzy drinks. Composite: Clément Bürge

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Trillion-Dollar Infrastructure Bill Moves Forward?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Corn Crashes as Hurricane Ida Devastates Busiest U.S. Export Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn prices in Chicago sank to a seven-week low as broken grain elevators and power outages in the U.S.’s busiest agricultural port raised concerns about grain supplies with nowhere to go.Hurricane Ida left more than 1 million homes and businesses without electricity in southern Louisiana and also shuttered export terminals in New Orleans. Food supply chains were already under severe pressure amid the pandemic, with shortages of everything from packaging to truck drivers.The U.S.

  • Hexagon Purus, Ballard Partner To Launch Class 6 & 7 Fuel Cell Electric Trucks

    Hexagon Purus ASA (OTC: HPURF) and Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) collaborate to produce Class 6 & 7 Fuel Cell Electric Trucks powered by Hexagon Purus' turnkey electric drivetrain and hydrogen storage system solutions and Ballard's fuel cell module. This truck will provide a range of over 400 miles and refueling times compared to conventional trucks. Ballard's 8th generation of fuel cell module, the FCmove, provides a zero-emissions electric power source. Hexagon Purus' lightweight ty

  • Caldor Fire 7 p.m. Update: Spot Fire Detected At Kirkwood

    During this fly-through, Kurtis Ming shows the latest heat map depicting where the fires are burning, including in Kirkwood, and near neighborhoods in Meyers.

  • Scientists Capture Great White Shark Feeding Frenzy Near Cape Cod on Video

    Scientists from Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary found a group of eight or so sharks, including great whites, feasting on a whale carcass in the waters near Cape Cod

  • Letters to the Editor: South Lake Tahoe is on the brink. Now will politicians stop deferring to Big Oil?

    The possible destruction of South Lake Tahoe by the Caldor fire begs for us to get serious about lobbying policymakers on climate change.

  • Lithium fuels hopes for revival on California's largest lake

    Near Southern California’s dying Salton Sea, a canopy next to a geothermal power plant covers large containers of salty water left behind after super-hot liquid is drilled from deep underground to run steam turbines. The containers connect to tubes that spit out what looks like dishwater, but it's lithium, a critical component of rechargeable batteries and the newest hope for economic revival in the depressed region. Demand for electric vehicles has shifted investments into high gear to extract lithium from geothermal brine, salty water that has been overlooked and pumped back underground since the region's first geothermal plant opened in 1982.

  • Malaysian students invent device that makes ocean water drinkable for ‘sea nomads’

    An invention that could provide clean drinking water to "sea nomads" — communities living near the ocean — has earned three Malaysian students a spot to compete at the James Dyson Awards, an annual competition that recognizes young design engineers with inventive solutions to real-world problems. Malaysia's best: Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation (APU) sophomores Bennie Beh Hue May, Loo Xin Yang and Yap Chun Yoon won the top prize of 10,000 Malaysian Ringgit ($2,400) in Malaysia’s search for its official entry to the international design competition, MalayMail reported.

  • Al Roker almost knocked out covering hurricane Ida

    His viewers were left terrified after the video went viral and expressed concerns for his well being

  • Louisiana gov.: Levee system worked well during Ida

    Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said a preliminary survey of levees across his state showed they did exactly as they intended and held the water out during Hurricane Ida. (Aug. 30)

  • Sharks filmed feeding on dead whale off Cape Cod

    Researchers do no know what caused one-year-old whale’s death

  • Key U.S. Crop Export Elevator Damaged in Hurricane Ida

    (Bloomberg) -- A grain elevator damaged by Hurricane Ida in Reserve, Louisiana is responsible for nearly 9% of America’s bulk seaborne exports of corn, soybeans and wheat so far in 2021, according to Bloomberg’s analysis of U.S. Department of Agriculture data.USDA shipments show a total of 6.45 million tons of agricultural product loaded at the Cargill terminal, with 5.3 million tons of corn topping the list. The primary recipient of crops through the elevator this year has been China, receiving

  • South Lake Tahoe Residents Stuck In Major Traffic Jam After Ordered To Evacuate

    Traffic is moving slowly as residents of South Lake Tahoe leave town due to the Caldor Fire.

  • Louisiana Politicians Fume Over Prospect of Long Blackouts

    (Bloomberg) -- Two days after Hurricane Ida slammed into the Louisiana coast, tearing down power lines and transmission towers, Governor John Bel Edwards said it’s still not clear when homes and businesses plunged into darkness and heat will have their electricity restored. At least four people are dead and more than 1 million homes and businesses in Louisiana and Mississippi have no power in the storm’s wake. Entergy Corp., the main electric utility in New Orleans, said in a news release Tuesda

  • Lake Tahoe ski resort uses snow-making machines to fight wildfire

    Staff defending building and equipment turned to repurposed water cannons as huge Caldor fire approached A snow blower sprays water at the Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort during the Caldor fire. Photograph: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images As the flames of California’s Caldor fire approached a popular Lake Tahoe-area ski resort, staff used every tool they could to protect the property, including snowmaking equipment. Staff at Sierra-at-Tahoe spent days preparing to defend the 2,000-acre resort west of South

  • Ida's remains threaten once-in-a-century flood event in Northeast

    Ida's intense rain and winds are partly fueled by climate change.

  • Caldor Fire Threatening Homes In Meyers

    The wildfire burned into Christmas Valley overnight and is threatening homes in Meyers and it inches closer to South Lake Tahoe.

  • Lake Tahoe faces disastrous 'urban conflagration' if Caldor fire reaches communities

    Lake Tahoe faces disastrous 'urban conflagration' if Caldor fire reaches communities