Statkraft to start construction of 80 MW wind power project in Brazil

Statkraft AS
·3 min read

Infographic Morro do Cruzeiro Brasil

Infographic
Infographic
Infographic

Infographic Morro do Cruzeiro Brasil 16-10

Infographic
Infographic
Infographic

Brotas de Macaubas

One of Statkraft&#39;s excisting wind farms in Brazil, Brotas de Macaubas
One of Statkraft's excisting wind farms in Brazil, Brotas de Macaubas
One of Statkraft's excisting wind farms in Brazil, Brotas de Macaubas

(Florianopolis/Oslo, 14 January 2022) Statkraft is ready to start construction of its Morro do Cruzeiro wind project in northeastern Brazil, after closing a turbine supply contract with German wind turbine manufacturer Nordex.

Morro do Cruzeiro is a greenfield wind project, developed by Statkraft in Brazil. The project entails two wind farms, 14 turbines and a total installed capacity of 80 MW. The wind farms are located in the state of Bahia, close to Statkraft’s existing wind power assets. Given the excellent wind conditions in the area, the project will generate 386 GWh of renewable energy per year, enough to power more than 190,000 Brazilian homes.

The wind project is being implemented in accordance with Brazil’s strict environmental and social permitting and monitoring systems, and Statkraft’s international standards. The wind farms have limited land acquisition, no resettlement, low environmental impact and no impact on red-listed species. In addition, Statkraft will carry out Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities for nearby communities, focused on education and infrastructure improvements.

Construction will start in June 2022, the first wind turbines are expected to start operation in October 2023 and completion is scheduled by beginning of 2024. The project will utilise the Nordex N163/5.7 MW wind turbine, the largest onshore wind turbines used by Statkraft to date. With a diameter of 163 meters, the rotors will cover an area equal to almost 3 standard football pitches.

The renewable energy generation from the wind farms will cover commitments from the public auction last autumn. Remaining energy will be sold in the free market.

“Statkraft's ambition in Brazil is to be a significant developer and operator of hydro, wind and solar power. The Morro do Cruzeiro project brings us closer to achieving this,” says Country Manager Brazil, Fernando de Lapuerta.

“I’m very happy to see our teams develop such a competitive project inhouse. Construction of Morro do Cruzeiro is part of Statkraft’s growth strategy in Brazil and together with our 520 MW Ventos de Santa Eugenia project, this significantly contributes to reaching our Group-wide goal of developing 6 GW of wind power globally by 2025,” says EVP International Power, Jürgen Tzschoppe.

Brazil is mainly a hydropower country, while wind power now has a share of 11 percent of the total power generating capacity. Brazilian wind power installation is expected to grow from around 21 GW today to 32 GW by 2026, according to the Brazilian Wind Energy Association, ABEEólica.

Statkraft has been present in Brazil since March 2012 and currently has a portfolio of 18 wind- and hydropower plants with a total installed capacity of 450 MW. The completion of the two wind projects Morro do Cruzeiro and Ventos de Santa Eugenia, currently under construction, will more than double the installed capacity to 1050 MW.


About Statkraft

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has 4,600 employees in 18 countries.

Media contacts:

Brazil

Race Comunicação
Rodrigo Freitas | Daniele Candido | Michele Colombo
Phone:+55 (11) 94039-5658
E-mail: imprensa.statkraft@agenciarace.com.br

International

Lars Magnus Günther, press spokesperson Statkraft AS
E-mail: lars.gunther@statkraft.com
Phone: +47 91241636


Attachments


