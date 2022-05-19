U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

Stax Data Analytics Continues Strategic Expansion Under Mark Bremer

·3 min read

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stax LLC, an analytically driven, global strategy consulting firm specializing in commercial due diligence, value creation, and exit planning for private equity firms, PE-backed companies, hedge funds, and investment banks is pleased to announce that Mark Bremer will formally assume leadership of Stax Data Analytics with the new title of Vice Chairman. With Stax's extraordinary growth within the private equity sector and rapidly expanding data and analytics practice, Mark will be responsible for the strategic expansion of Stax Data Analytics including oversight of the accompanying innovation and technology initiatives.

Mark Bremer, Vice Chairman, Stax Data Analytics
Mark Bremer, Vice Chairman, Stax Data Analytics

"Having been early providers of deal and operating data analytics for private equity firms and their portfolio companies, we see a great runway for innovation and talent to meet the demand and client base Stax has developed over the last three decades," said Mark Bremer, Vice Chairman, Stax Data Analytics. "This is a particularly exciting time for Stax to apply data science and tools to high-stakes client decisions and to help portfolio companies develop their own capabilities."

Stax Data Analytics has become a valuable resource for private equity firms, portfolio company management teams, and investment banks bringing companies to market. Through a combination of proprietary tools, specialized teams, and deep knowledge of data analytics software and infrastructure, Stax Data Analytics helps management teams make data-driven decisions and drive organizational change for continuously better use of data and analytics to deliver value. Mark has been the driving force behind Stax Data Analytics, in addition to his previous role as Stax President, where he led operational oversight of the core consulting business.

"Stax has continued its accelerated growth supporting private equity firms and the management teams of their portfolio companies and partnering with investment banks. Our resources have expanded, including the support of Blue Point Capital Partners. With our growth, we see increased opportunities for internal promotion and talent expansion in our current locations, new geographies, and through potential acquisitions," said Rafi Musher, Stax CEO and Founder.

"Stax has grown significantly since our initial investment as they continue to create value for their clients with both commercial due diligence and data analytics services," said Jeff Robich, Partner at Blue Point Capital. "It's great to see management continuously align its leadership responsibility to introduce new service offerings to deepen client relationships and create more opportunities for talent. Blue Point remains committed to our platform investment in Stax and we're excited for the continued success of the team."

About Stax LLC 
Stax is a global management consulting firm serving corporate and private equity clients across a broad range of industries including software/technology, healthcare, business services, industrial, consumer/retail, and education. The firm partners with clients to provide data-driven, actionable insights designed to drive growth, enhance profits, increase value, and make better investment decisions. Visit www.stax.com to learn about exciting career opportunities and follow Stax on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Blue Point Capital Partners 
Blue Point Capital Partners is a private equity firm managing over $1.5 billion in committed capital. With offices in Cleveland, Charlotte, Seattle, and Shanghai, Blue Point's geographical footprint allows it to establish relationships with local and regional entrepreneurs and advisors while providing the perspectives and resources of a global organization. Blue Point has over a two-decade history of partnering with lower middle-market businesses to build processes and capabilities to achieve dramatic growth. The Firm focuses on opportunities where it can leverage its collective experience, extensive network of operating resources, and unique toolkit, which includes supply chain / Asian capabilities, data and digital strategies, human capital strategy, and focused add-on acquisition efforts. Blue Point typically invests in businesses that generate between $30 million and $300 million in revenue.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stax-data-analytics-continues-strategic-expansion-under-mark-bremer-301550626.html

SOURCE Stax LLC

