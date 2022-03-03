U.S. markets open in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,379.25
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,845.00
    -4.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,212.00
    -27.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,055.00
    -1.10 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.18
    +1.58 (+1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.90
    +15.60 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    25.49
    +0.30 (+1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1095
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.80
    -2.52 (-7.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3388
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6620
    +0.1420 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,626.88
    -361.65 (-0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    979.89
    -17.64 (-1.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,375.32
    -54.24 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 225,000 Americans likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Stax gets $2.2M for its app that lets Africans make transactions via automated USSD codes

Tage Kene-Okafor
·5 min read

Stax, a startup that allows Africans to buy airtime, send and request money, and transfer funds between accounts via automated USSD codes, has raised a $2.2 million seed extension round.

U.S.-based VC firms World Within Ventures and Noemis Ventures co-led the round with Anthemis Group, Orange DAO, 500 Startups, Garuda Ventures and GAN Ventures participating.

In a market where internet-enabled app-based banking can reach 300 million subscribers on the continent, USSD technology, predominantly offline and used mainly by feature phones, outpaces it with 850 million connections. This technology allows people to send and receive money, pay for bills and buy data offline, and reports say more than 90% of digital transactions in sub-Saharan Africa are performed on its rails.

Telcos and banks dominate this mass market, providing the tech infrastructure that facilitates these code-based transactions. Typically, how it works is users dial a code for a service, say GTBank’s *737#, then follow a prompt asking if they want to send or receive money, pay bills or check their account balance, among other features, and the telco or bank acts upon that request.

But USSD does come with its unique challenges. Take Nigeria, for instance, where the average banked customer has three to five bank accounts and while some people use bank applications or fintech platforms to make online transactions, others rely on USSD codes. For the latter, memorizing one or two codes is one thing; cramming about five is a different ballgame.

Enter Stax. The company, founded by Ben Lyon, Jess Shorland and David Kutalek, fetches all these codes from multiple accounts together into an app users can access offline, letting them perform transactions without dialling any USSD code. The play here for Stax is to improve users’ experiences.

“Stax is all of your bank accounts, mobile wallets, crypto in a single app that works without mobile data. What we’re trying to respond to is tap into this recognition that you have about 300 million smartphone owners across Africa, who have a strong preference to transact via USSD instead of apps because they keep their mobile data turned off,” said CEO Lyon to TechCrunch.

“And so what we’re doing is building for them, because despite having a smartphone, they want to be offline. And that’s really the sweet spot where Stax comes out.”

Stax describes itself as a remote team with employees working from the U.S., the U.K, Nigeria and Kenya. Its platform is active in 10 African markets; however, it fully supports six countries — Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, Ghana and Ethiopia, where more than 100 banks and mobile money accounts are available for customers to use.

The platform came out of beta last May. It had fewer than 3,000 monthly active users in its first month but has since grown to acquire more than 170,000 customers, of which only 40,000 are active monthly users.

While USSD is hailed for its ease-of-use and offline features, experts have highlighted over the years that improper validation in the technology can lead to attacks from hackers with a propensity to leak sensitive information.

Lyon acknowledges this issue and draws attention to the lack of a unified data regulation, which he feels is somewhat responsible for these issues. “For any company that wants to go pan-African, then it’s going to be intensely difficult to comply with all of those local regulations. And so my view on that is that the only way to win that game is to play a different game,” he said.

When users download Stax, they are only required to allow permissions from the app to send and view messages, access contacts and make and manage phone calls. According to Lyon, these permissions don’t divulge customers’ personal information. Therefore, in the event of a hack, for example, hackers can’t harm users, do anything with the data stolen or move money.

“We’d like to know as little as possible about our users individually; we don’t want to know their personal and identifiable details. So just moving toward saying this is a utility app for your money void of advertisement and cross-selling, we’re never going to sell your data, we’re never going to try and narrow ads to you,” explained the CEO on how Stax combats this situation.

Cross-selling users with data-backed insights would’ve presented Stax with an opportunity to get ad dollars. But having designed its app for a different purpose, the company— which currently makes no revenue— intends to charge commissions from partner brands who provide additional services to its users down the line.

Before Stax, Lyon, head of product Shorland and CTO Kutalek, met in Kenya while running different fintech-related businesses. Mobile money is more used in Kenya than anywhere else globally. So, when it came to starting a new project, they brainstormed around the technology powering it and saw an opportunity to optimize USSD rails for future use cases.

“We recognized that almost all digital financial services in the continent use USSD as their primary channel. So we set out originally with the question of ‘how can we make USSD programmable and how can we open it up so that one could effectively kind of screen scrape USSD services to build new experiences on them?’” said Lyon.

Faster deals, less diligence: The African startup market mirrors its larger rivals

The first iteration of the company was Hover. It was an API platform that allowed developers to build apps on USSD rails. Two years later, after the platform did not make enough revenue from developers, the team chose to go vertical to what it is today, Stax, a universal money app on USSD rails for African users. The parent company remains Hover.

Stax plans to include several features in the course of its journey, including a self custody crypto wallet starting with USDC so users can buy airtime when they dial nonfinancial codes. The seed extension equips Stax to develop these features and expand its services from 10 African countries to 50 when it closes its Series A round.

Lyon said Stax is also eyeing an emerging market play where it will expand beyond Africa into other markets where USSD is prevalent, like South and Southeast Asia. But that will come much later.

Recommended Stories

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved for retirement, and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. I want to retire at 62. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • ‘Cathie’s a boom or bust investor’ — what Wood’s former boss says about the star fund manager

    Wood's former boss at AllianceBernstein says the Ark Invest fund manager "doesn't disinvest or risk manage"

  • Snowflake Stock Is Tumbling After Its Guidance Disappoints. Here’s What the CEO Says.

    The data-software firm projected fiscal 2023 results that were below Wall Street’s estimates. CEO Frank Slootman explains why.

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money?

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here’s exactly how much money is in the average savings account in America (and psst: it’s a lot more than you might guess)

    While there’s no magic number as to the amount of money someone should have in savings, experts agree that at least having an emergency fund — anywhere from 3-to-9 months of expenses — in savings is imperative. But accounts with higher APYs do exist.

  • Russian rouble falls to new lows after ratings downgrades

    The Russian rouble slid to new record lows against the dollar and euro on Thursday, after ratings agencies Fitch and Moody's downgraded Russia's sovereign debt to "junk" status. At 1012 GMT, the rouble was more than 9% weaker against the dollar at 116.8 and down almost 8% against the euro at 125.1 on the Moscow Exchange, marking the first time the rouble has traded weaker than 110 to the dollar in Moscow and the first time it has breached 123 to the euro. The Russian central bank imposed a 30% commission on foreign currency purchases by individuals on currency exchanges - a move brokers said appeared designed to curb demand for dollars - but that did little to halt the rouble's slide.

  • Grain Markets Set for Supply Shock of a Lifetime, Economist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could devastate global grain markets so deeply that it’s likely to be the biggest supply shock in living memory. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubThat’

  • Russian planes face being grounded as UK shuts Kremlin out of insurance market - live updates

    Russia's financial system teeters on the brink of collapse Kremlin holds 36 taxpayer-owned satellites hostage in OneWeb stand-off FTSE 100 falls 0.7pc Gas prices hit another record: Oil tops $118 a barrel Ben Marlow: Moscow's contempt for the West comes back to bite it as the first domino falls Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • ETFs are becoming Russia's 'entire market' as Moscow exchange remains closed: Strategist

    ETF Trends CIO and Director of Research Dave Nadig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russian ETFs and energy ETFs as MOEX remains closed and the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • Canadian Natural Resources profit surges on higher crude prices

    Thin supply and a recovery in economic activity drove up oil and gas prices last year, and global benchmark Brent crude has continued the rally this year to rise above $100 a barrel due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Canadian Natural Resources, one of the largest oil and gas producers in the country, said its average realized price for oil soared 79.5% to C$72.81 in the last three months of 2021.

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After the Recent Drop?

    Several factors have come together that have scared investors out of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock this week. In just the past two days, Rivian shares have plunged almost 20%.  The electric vehicle (EV) start-up will provide its operational and financial update next week, and investors are worried about what they'll hear.

  • TD BANK GROUP DECLARES DIVIDENDS

    The Toronto-Dominion Bank (the "Bank") today announced that a dividend in an amount of eighty-nine cents (89 cents) per fully paid common share in the capital stock of the Bank has been declared for the quarter ending April 30, 2022, payable on and after April 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 8, 2022.

  • Chamath Palihapitiya Sued Over Insider Sale of Virgin Galactic Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Chamath Palihapitiya took advantage of his insider role as chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. to sell 10 million shares of the struggling space travel company for $315 million before he abruptly quit the board last month, a shareholder alleged in a lawsuit.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedResignation Se

  • Ford just shocked the system: analyst

    Wall Street begins to weigh in on a major transformation just unveiled at Ford.

  • Paysafe Stock Soared Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) investors pushed the payment processing company's share price up 10% Wednesday after the company reported its fourth-quarter results. Investors were no doubt pleased that the company reported fourth-quarter sales that beat the company's own revenue guidance and outpaced Wall Street's expectations. Revenue was flat year over year at $371.7 million but beat management's own guidance of $365 million for the quarter and analysts' consensus estimate of $357.4 million.

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Putin's 7 biggest economic problems: Evercore ISI chairman

    It's getting uglier for Russia's economy, warns EvercoreISI chairman Ed Hyman.

  • C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good afternoon, and welcome to C3 AI's earnings call for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended January 31, '22. My name is Paul Phillips, and I'm the vice president of investor relations. With me on the call today is Tom Siebel, chairman and chief executive officer.