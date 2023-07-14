Stay cool at home with Amazon air conditioner deals on GE, Whynter and SereneLife

Stay cool this summer with these Amazon air conditioner deals available now.

The temperature and humidity are higher than they've ever been, so it's time to find a way to keep cool. The obvious solution is an air conditioner, but it can be a real pain to find something that can fit into your window or bedroom to keep you from sweating day and night. Fortunately, Amazon has plenty of top-rated air conditioners deals still available post-Prime Day.

In-window air conditioner units are typically more efficient and can help you save on floor space. Portable air conditioners are a great option for low-occupancy households that may only need to cool one room at a time. You can also move them around your home to chill wherever you are. Additionally, some older apartment buildings may not allow in-window units so a floor-based conditioner can come in handy. Whether you're looking for a window unit or a portable conditioner, we have you covered with the best air conditioner deals at Amazon.

1. Pro Breeze portable air conditioner

Avoid the heat and humidity this summer with the ProBreeze portable air conditioner on sale now.

This portable AC unit from Pro Breeze is a fantastic option for any home. It cools up to 450 square feet with ease, and can also act as a dehumidifier for muggy days, or as a basic fan for when you don't need additional cooling. You can pair it with your Alexa or Google smart home device for voice control, or use the included remote.

2. Whynter ARC-122DS portable air conditioner

The Whynter ARC-122DS is our favorite portable air conditioner and it's on sale at Amazon.

The Whynter ARC-122DS will keep you cool all summer long. It cools up to 400 square feet, and can also act as a dehumidifier or fan. We named it the best portable air conditioner in our tests thanks to its powerful cooling abilities. The included remote makes it easy to toggle between modes and its compact build comes in handy if you need to wheel it around the house.

3. GE Profile PHC08LY

Get multiple cooling options with this GE Profile air conditioner on sale at Amazon.

For an excellent window unit on sale, try the GE Profile PHC08LY. This quiet unit offers three fan speeds and four cooling options, as well as a dehumidifying setting, so you can easily tailor it to your needs. It can cool rooms up to 350 square feet, and reviewers love how easy it is to install.

4. SereneLife compact portable air conditioner

This SereneLife AC works great in small spaces and is on sale at Amazon right now.

The SereneLife compact portable air conditioner works well in smaller spaces, and may save you some money if you don't have as many square feet to cool down. It chills up to 300 square feet, and acts as an air conditioner, a dehumidifier, or a fan—you can easily choose which with the included remote.

5. Black + Decker portable air conditioner

Keep your bigger spaces chill with this Black + Decker air conditioner on sale at Amazon.

If you need a heavy-duty AC to chill a bigger space, try this option from Black + Decker. Designed to cool rooms up to 700 square feet, this powerful unit acts quickly to bring down the temp. It can also act as a dehumidifier and a fan, and has handles on the sides for easy transportation around the house. And bonus: It's also a heater, should you want to warm up in the winter.

