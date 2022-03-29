U.S. markets close in 5 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,611.42
    +35.90 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,235.58
    +279.69 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,547.21
    +192.30 (+1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,116.69
    +38.63 (+1.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.89
    -5.07 (-4.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.20
    -38.60 (-1.99%)
     

  • Silver

    24.37
    -0.83 (-3.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1137
    +0.0148 (+1.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4160
    -0.0610 (-2.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3137
    +0.0040 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.1920
    -1.6820 (-1.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,687.89
    +38.88 (+0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,105.93
    +12.55 (+1.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,549.84
    +76.70 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,252.42
    +308.53 (+1.10%)
     

STAY ENGAGED THIS SPRING WITH CASIO

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CSIOY

Products to Keep Your Mind and Body Active Until Summer Arrives

DOVER, N.J., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter is officially over, and it's time to trade those jackets and boots for shorts and sneakers. Just be sure to stay on top of your studies and finish the school year strong before catching spring fever. Keep your mind sharp and your body busy until summer with a diverse range of Casio product offerings including timepieces and educational tools.

Casio logo (PRNewsfoto/Casio America, Inc.)
Casio logo (PRNewsfoto/Casio America, Inc.)

Explore the Outdoors This Spring
The Casio PRO TREK PRT-B50 series is ideal for those who are keen to embrace the warm weather and explore the great outdoors this spring. The PRT-B50 series offers Smartphone Link functionality via the PRO TREK Connected app, which uses Bluetooth® to offer a host of functions that support outdoor activities. The series has three sensors that detect compass bearing, barometric pressure/altitude and temperature, plus an accelerometer for counting steps. With four color variations and functionality to support any outdoor activity, a PRT-B50 (MSRP: $200) timepiece is the perfect accessory to add to your repertoire this spring. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK collection of timepieces, please visit PROTREK.Casio.com.

Travel in Style
Mild spring weather means it's time to get out of the home and take that trip or vacation you've been waiting for. The new EFR573HG-AV (MSRP: $200) from Casio's EDIFICE collection is perfect for men seeking a sleek and sophisticated style for their wrist. This luxury chronograph, geared towards sports car enthusiasts, features a stainless-steel band with a spring bar clasp that accompanies the black ion plated bezel, in a 11.3 mm case to compliment the distinct face design and mineral crystal. The EFR573HG-AV reproduces the heat gradation effect of the titanium exhaust pipes of a sports car, with inset dial rings and an outer edge that goes from gold, to red, and then to blue for a sporty, yet elegant design. For more information on Casio's EDIFICE collection of timepieces, please visit EDIFICE.Casio.com.

Spring Spruce Your Math Skills
Although summer is approaching, school is still in session! Now is the perfect opportunity to sharpen your math skills and finish the semester strong – especially with standardized tests around the corner. Casio's fx-9750GIII graphing calculator is the perfect companion for students, with user-friendly capabilities that create a seamless and engaging learning experience. The fx-9750GIII leverages a natural display feature, which allows for 2D-templates for fractions, roots and other functions to appear on the screen as they are written in the textbook. Additional features include an improved keypad for fractions, standard-to-decimal conversion and scientific notation. Casio's fx-9750GIII (MSRP: $59.99) also includes expanded menu options for programs and capabilities including Exam Mode, Spreadsheet, Python, Probability Simulator and Geometry, plus Physium, which enables users to easily reference the periodic table. To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of calculators, please visit Casio.com/products/calculators.

About Casio America, Inc.
Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home.

About EDIFICE
Casio's EDIFICE collection reflects a distinct sense of style by providing men with features that are ideal for professional and weekend lifestyles. The collection speaks to upwardly, mobile men whose goals lie anywhere from the boardroom to the ballpark. With a variety of aristocratic, sleek styles, Casio's EDIFICE timepieces possess features including multi-layered dials, world time, daily alarms, and more. Made with strong, comfortable band materials of resin and stainless steel, each style exudes an attractive, sophisticated look. For additional information on Casio's EDIFICE line of timepieces, please visit www.EDIFICE.Casio.com.

About PRO TREK
PRO TREK is a line of men's watches designed and engineered to make them essential pieces of outdoor gear including Tough Solar Power, Triple Sensor Technology (i.e. altimeter/barometer, digital compass and thermometer), low temperature and water resistance, daily alarms, a stopwatch, and more. Whether individuals enjoy hiking, camping, mountain biking or hunting, Casio's PRO TREK collection offers rugged, stylish and versatile timepieces for men with features that enhance any outdoor experience. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK line of timepieces, please visit www.PROTREK.Casio.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stay-engaged-this-spring-with-casio-301512132.html

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Tech Stocks Roundup: Apple Is Working on a New Golden Opportunity

    Check out the latest news and performance numbers from the top technology stocks like Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Uber, and more.

  • 1 Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Gets Too Late

    Time may be running out for investors who haven't taken advantage of the slide in Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock price in 2022 to buy more shares of the smartphone giant. Of course, Apple is relatively expensive when compared to its five-year average earnings multiple of 23, but the stock looks like an enticing bet even after its latest rally thanks to its immense growth potential. Apple posted record revenue of $123.9 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, up 11% over the prior-year period.

  • WhatsApp: The Best Meta Purchase Ever?

    With so much cash thrown around in Silicon Valley, it’s not easy for an acquisition to cause a stir. Facebook's (FB) (now Meta) acquisition of WhatsApp in 2014 did just that—surpassing Google's $3.2 billion purchase of Nest Labs and Apple’s $3 billion Beats Electronics procurement—to become one of the largest tech buys of all time. WhatsApp, a text messaging app used widely across the globe, stole headlines with its initial $16 billion bid from Facebook.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Ukraine-Russia Crisis

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • BT halts removal of landline phones after vulnerable unable to call 999

    BT has halted plans to replace landline phones with digital ones in the wake of concerns highlighted by the Telegraph, as its chief executive apologised and admitted the company had got it "wrong".

  • 4 secret iPhone apps you probably didn’t know were hiding in iOS

    Over the past few months, we’ve covered a number of iPhone tips and tricks designed to improve the iPhone user experience. But today, we’re going to focus on something a little bit different. Today, we’re going to highlight a handful of hidden iPhone apps you likely had no idea existed. And while you might be … The post 4 secret iPhone apps you probably didn’t know were hiding in iOS appeared first on BGR.

  • CSG Forte Joins Forces with Velosimo, Creates Seamless No-Code Integrations for Govtech Agencies

    ALLEN, Mar. 29, 2022 – CSG Forte, a CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) company and the leader in complete and customizable digital payments, today announced a strategic partnership with Velosimo, the only provide...

  • Best Door-in-Door Refrigerators From Consumer Reports' Tests

    Hidden compartments offer easy access to items you use mostBy Daniel WroclawskiRefrigerator manufacturers continue to introduce new bells and whistles, such as sparkling-water dispensers, touch s...

  • Apple Stock Slides On iPhone, AirPod Production Cut Reports

    Slumping demand, surging inflation and supply chain disruptions are triggering production cuts in key Apple products, Nikkei reported Monday.

  • Apple cuts iPhone SE production by 20% less than three weeks after launch

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley details Apple's decision to cut iPhone SE production orders due to weak demand amid inflation and geopolitical events like the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in addition to commenting on the new iPhone's design.

  • Cloaked raises $25M Series A to generate privacy-friendly identities on the fly

    Cloaked, a Boston-based startup that allows users to generate unique email addresses and phone numbers when creating online accounts, has secured $25 million in Series A funding. Founded in 2020 by brothers Arjun and Abhijay Bhatnagar, Cloaked allows privacy-conscious individuals to create unique identifiers. The service, available as an app and a browser extension, creates "cloaked" identities — such as emails, phone numbers, passwords, and credit card numbers — that can be unique to any given online service.

  • Google Chrome update urgently required for billions of users after security flaw discovered

    Bug impacts anyone using the browser on Windows, Mac or Linux

  • Analyst Report: Itron Inc.

    Itron is a technology provider serving the global energy and water industries. Since its founding in 1977, the company has provided handheld computer systems for collecting data from meters. Itron also offers hardware, software, and services that integrate the creation, measurement, collection, management, and forecasting of data, thus allowing utilities to share critical knowledge with other market participants, including end users. More than 8,000 customers in more than 100 countries use the company's technology to optimize their delivery and use of energy and water. The company employs 6,000 people. ITRI shares are a component of the S&P 600 Small-Cap Index.

  • SHIB Tests Resistance at $0.000030 Before Easing Back

    SHIB makes up ground on DOGE, with SHIB striking an intraday high of $0.00002962 before a late slide back to sub-$0.000027 levels.

  • Apple Stock Falls and Suppliers Decline on Report of iPhone SE Output Cuts

    Shares of Apple and the tech giant’s suppliers were falling Monday following a Nikkei Asia report that said Apple plans to make about 20% fewer iPhone SEs next quarter. Earlier this month, Apple (ticker: AAPL) announced the latest version of its lower cost iPhone SE, starting at $429. The phone adds 5G wireless capability and uses the same A15 Bionic chip used in the company’s flagship iPhone 13.

  • When Nokia Pulled Out of Russia, a Vast Surveillance System Remained

    Nokia said this month that it would stop its sales in Russia and denounced the invasion of Ukraine. But the Finnish company didn’t mention what it was leaving behind: equipment and software connecting the government’s most powerful tool for digital surveillance to the nation’s largest telecommunications network. The tool was used to track supporters of the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Investigators said it had intercepted the phone calls of a Kremlin foe who was later assassinated.

  • Samsung's $700 Smart Monitor M8 is now available to pre-order

    You can control smart home devices using the 32-inch 4K display.

  • Amazon's kid-centric Glow video call device is now widely available in the US

    Amazon has announced that the kid-focused Glow is widely available in the US, complete with books, visual arts activities, play options and more.

  • Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

    The company plans to produce 20% fewer iPhone SEs - or about 2 million to 3 million units - next quarter than originally planned, the report said. It added that Apple has also reduced 2022 orders for AirPods by more than 10 million units. Apple, whose shares were down about 2% in premarket trading, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.