STAY HAPPY AND COZY THIS WINTER WITH NEW SILKY-SMOOTH LATTES AT THE COFFEE BEAN & TEA LEAF®

Global Coffee and Tea Leader Kicks Off the New Year with the Introduction of Two Sea Salted Caramel Flavored Drinks - the Latte and the Macchiato

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter is here, making it the perfect time to cozy up and treat yourself to a tasty latte. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ® brand, one of the world's leading roasters and retailers of specialty coffee and tea, today launched its winter seasonal beverages that includes the new Sea Salted Caramel Latte and Sea Salted Carmel Macchiato. The silky-smooth lattes feature a rich caramel flavor, real sea salt and premium espresso.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf launch new winter menu. New Sea Salted Caramel Latte and Sea Salted Caramel Macchiato.

"Winter is the perfect time of year for indulging in a comforting beverage and there is no better way to do so than with the flavor of sea salted caramel," said Nurit Raich, Senior Director of Product Innovation, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. "The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is always innovating on new flavor profiles and is excited to have our guests beat the winter chill with the twist on their favorite caramel taste with added sea salt notes in a beverage that just hits the sweet spot that people are craving right now."

The new winter menu is available to guests now through March 7th and include:

Sea Salted Caramel Latte and Sea Salted Caramel Macchiato - A rich caramel flavor with a touch of real sea salt that is enhanced by the flavors of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's premium espresso. Can be ordered hot or iced.

Caramel Macchiato – The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's signature espresso is highlighted by the creamy, smooth and well-balanced notes of the iconic coffee stores Caramel Syrup. Can be ordered iced or hot.

Beverages can also be ordered with non-dairy options such as oat milk and oat milk foam, as well as lightened latte options.

The new winter beverages are also perfectly paired with the Homestyle Grilled Cheese, the warm oven-toasted breakfast items such as the Beyond Breakfast Sausage® Sandwich, Bacon, Egg, & Cheese English Muffin, the Egg & Chorizo Burrito, and any of the freshly baked goods.

Story continues

For more information, please visit www.coffeebean.com .

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Brand

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas. It is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world, and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has 1,094 retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations, including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stay-happy-and-cozy-this-winter-with-new-silky-smooth-lattes-at-the-coffee-bean--tea-leaf-301713037.html

SOURCE The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf