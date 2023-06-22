Stay safe for hurricane season 2023 with these deals on generators, first aid kits and more

Stay safe in rough weather with these hurricane season deals.

Summer is in the air but the weather outside is a bit frightful. Tropical Storm Bret has been creeping toward the Caribbean this week and the east coast has seen heavy spots of rain this month. If you're worried about strong winds and tough storms reaching your home during hurricane season 2023 (and beyond), we've found the 10 best deals on essentials to help keep you safe and protected.

Whether you've been through your fair share of hurricanes and severe storms or you are new to emergency preparedness, you won't want to miss these discounts. Keep scrolling to stock your storm shelter on a serious budget.

10 best deals to prepare for hurricane season 2023

1. Our favorite first aid kit

Prep for future emergency situations this hurricane season by picking up our favorite first aid kit, currently on sale at Amazon.

First aid kits are essential in any emergency situation. If you're prepping for hurricane season 2022, it's a good idea to keep a first aid kit on hand for all of those what-if situations. For a small and handy kit that will easily fit into your go-bag, consider the Protect Life 100-piece first aid kit, down from $19.99 to $13.95 at Amazon thanks to a 25% discount and an extra $1 coupon. Ranking as our favorite first aid kit, the compact bag is lightweight and roomy enough to hold basic essentials, like bandages, tape rolls and tweezers.

$13.95 with on-page coupon (Save $6)

2. These doomsday-level survival bundles

If hurricanes are in the forecast, a Judy survival pack can help keep you and your family safe. When we put the Judy Move Max survival kit to the test, we were seriously impressed—the grab-and-go emergency preparedness kit was waterproof and included essentials for virtually any emergency. Want to try Judy for yourself? Right now you can shop bundle deals on survival kits for up to six people for up to 30% off.

Save up to 30% on Survival Kit Bundles at Judy

3. This spacious cooler

Keep your essential foods fresh with this Igloo cooler on sale at Walmart.

If a generator is a little outside your budget, investing in a well-insulated cooler can help temporarily keep your food and drinks cold when power outages strike. Right now, you can pick up an Igloo Overland 52-quart cooler at Walmart for 34% off at $99. The developer says the wheeled accessory features extra-thick 1.5-inch foam-insulated walls and an insulated lid to keep any perishables going for a little while longer.

$99 at Walmart (Save $50.99)

4. Our favorite affordable flashlight

This Reviewed-approved flashlight is perfect for prepping for hurricane season 2022.

The Anker rechargeable bolder LC40 flashlight is already our best value pick for flashlights, but, right now, it's available for an even better price at Amazon. Usually retailing for $29.99, you can pick up the LED light for just $22.99 thanks to a 23% discount. In testing, we were impressed with the rechargeable battery and appreciated that it doubled as a striking tool—meaning you could use the light to escape a collapsed room without risking the bulb.

$22.99 at Amazon (Save $7)

5. This solar-powered radio

Stay in the know this hurricane season with this solar radio, on sale now at Amazon.

If you find yourself in an emergency situation this hurricane season, staying connected might be a top priority. Since blackouts can lead to spotty cell service and axed cable connections, you may want to opt for a solar-powered radio instead. Right now you can pick up the Kaito KA500 5-way powered emergency weather alert radio for just $49.98 at Amazon—a 37% markdown. The radio features a built-in flashlight and cellphone charger and a water- and impact-resistant design.

$49.98 at Amazon (Save $29.97)

6. Our best overall emergency kit

Tackle hurricane season 2023 with this convenient survival pack.

Cover all your bases in the event of an emergency by picking up the Ready America 72-hour deluxe emergency kit for $82.40 at Amazon—a savings of $27.59. Designed to hold enough supplies for two people to survive for three days, the kit includes everything from water purification tablets and a do-it-all survival whistle to ponchos and a hand crank-powered radio. In testing, we were especially impressed with the kit's multitool and large water bottle.

$82.40 at Amazon (Save $27.59)

7. This portable generator

Keep the lights on during the worst weather with this Generac generator on sale right now.

During a power outage, having a portable generator can make a huge difference. You can pick up the Generac GP 8000-watt gasoline portable generator right now on sale at Amazon for $1,070.94—$78.06 off the full $1,149 list price. According to the brand, the electric-start generator can run for as long as 11 hours at a 50% load.

$1,070.94 at Amazon (Save $78.06)

8. This compact charger

When the power goes off, this portable power station will help keep your electronics charged.

Being able to charge your essential devices can make a world of difference when you're hunkering down this hurricane season. Pick up the Mophie PowerStation for just $14.85 today at Walmart—10% off the list price of $16.50—to keep your smartphones and tablets juiced up. According to the brand, the charger works with USB-C and USB-A compatible devices and can provide up to 35 hours of battery.

$14.85 at Walmart (Save $1.65)

9. These convenient window clips

Protect your home this hurricane season with these durable window clips.

If a major storm is headed your way, you may want to consider boarding up your home's windows to prevent serious damage. To make that task a little easier, pick up a few Prime-Line S 5100 hurricane board-up clips today at Amazon. According to the brand, the steel clips can be used on brick, wood and stucco structures and fit 1/2-inch thick plywood. Typically selling for $20.99 in a 20-pack, you can get them today for $19.73 thanks to a 6% price cut.

$19.73 at Amazon (Save $1.26)

10. This easy-to-use gas can

Gear up for hurricane season 2023 with this No-Spill gas can.

When severe hurricanes strike, gas shortages often follow. Stay prepared by keeping extra gas on hand with the No-Spill 1405 poly gas can, down from $43.72 to just $29.23 right now at Amazon. This 2.5-gallon can has a convenient thumb button for a more precise pour and an included stainless steel screen.

$29.23 at Amazon (Save $14.49)

When is hurricane season 2023?

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Atlantic hurricane season 2023 began on Thursday, June 1 and will continue through Thursday, November 30.

Will 2023 be an active hurricane season?

NOAA claims that the 2023 hurricane season will be "near-normal," with a range of 12 to 17 total named storms and up to nine of those events potentially becoming hurricanes. Up to four of those hazardous events could become major hurricanes with winds of up to 111 miles per hour.

"With a changing climate, the data and expertise NOAA provides to emergency managers and partners to support decision-making before, during and after a hurricane has never been more crucial," said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D.

How should I prepare for hurricane season 2023?

Major hurricanes have been known to dislocate people and destroy property. Being prepared for hurricane season can help ease the burden of any potential emergency situations you may face during a storm, and, in the most extreme situations, increase your chances of survival. When preparing for this hurricane season, we suggest investing in a few emergency essentials, including a first aid kit, a generator, a powerful flashlight, a solar-powered radio and more.

