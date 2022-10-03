Stay On Top of Energy Transition With These Top 10 Podcasts

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Antea Group:



Energy transition is the fastest and most effective route to mitigating the urgent climate crisis. In the fall of 2021, the United Nations hosted 130 heads of state and high-level stakeholders to map out a plan to achieve accelerated energy transition goals by 2030.

As the UN agreement notes, "No two national energy transition pathways will be identical." Energy transition is an ambitious but necessary undertaking that touches on the areas of economy, technology, environment, and culture.

To help you better understand all that energy transition encompasses, we've assembled a list of top energy transition podcasts that touch on a wide range of related topics, such as sustainable energy technology, policy news, economic impact, and global sustainability efforts.

Top Energy Transition Podcasts

1. The Energy Transition Show

Host: Chris Nelder

Publisher: XE Network

Frequency: Biweekly

Energy expert and journalist Chris Nelder interviews leading minds from around the world who specialize in fields related to energy transition. The Energy Transition Show covers all sources of energy, including fossil fuels, nuclear, solar, wind, and emerging renewable technologies. You'll also hear about the logistics and economics behind energy transition, including the latest news on policy, research, and industry events.

2. GreenBiz 350 Podcast

Hosts: Joel Makower and Heather Clancy

Publisher: GreenBiz

Frequency: Weekly

Joel Makower is the founder and owner of GreenBiz.com and has been a well-respected authority on sustainable business for over 30 years. Heather Clancy is an award-winning journalist focused on innovation and transformative technology as it relates to corporate climate action. Together they host the weekly GreenBiz 350 podcast, where they explore the organizations and individuals driving clean technology and sustainable businesses.

3. Insider's Guide to Energy Podcast

Hosts: Chris Sass and Johan Oberg

Publisher: Insider's Guide to Energy

Frequency: Weekly

Energy experts Chris Sass and Johan Oberg lead a team of fellow energy enthusiasts to publish a weekly podcast offering insight into what's happening now in energy transition. Through stories shared by industry experts and peers alike, this podcast explores the challenges energy transition poses to business, highlights energy innovations and disruptive technologies, and more.

4. Energy Transition Now Podcast

Host: David Linden

Publisher: Westwood Global Energy Group

Frequency: Limited Release Series

Westwood Head of Energy Transition David Linden holds a series of one-on-one conversations with industry stakeholders in the fields of energy transition and energy systems. These discussions cover a multitude of topics including what is driving the energy market, the opportunities and challenges posed by energy transition, energy supply chain, emerging technologies, and more.

5. Redefining Energy

Hosts: Gerard Reid and Laurent Segalen

Publisher: Redefining Energy

Frequency: Biweekly

Gerard Reid and Laurent Segalen meet twice monthly to discuss and debate current events and topics at the intersection of energy and business, such as technology, finance, regulations, and more. Through his position as Co-Founder and Partner at Alexa Capital, Reid seeks to help businesses mobilize capital toward achieving their net-zero goals. Segalen is a franco-British clean energy investment banker. He is the founder and head of London-based Megawatt-X, an energy transition meta-platform.

6. Columbia Energy Exchange

Hosts: Jason Bordoff and Bill Loveless

Publisher: Columbia University's SIPA Center on Global Energy Policy

Frequency: Weekly

Jason Bordoff is one of the world's leading energy and climate policy experts with credentials that range from prestigious positions in academia to National Security and National Economic Council positions within the Obama White House. Bill Loveless is a leading energy journalist who holds compelling conversations with key stakeholders in government and industry. Together these hosts lead in-depth conversations with international climate leaders, addressing what's current in the fields of energy technology and international economics, as well as exploring the geopolitical implications of climate change.

7. The Interchange Recharged

Host: David Banmiller

Publisher: Wood Mackenzie

Frequency: Biweekly

Global Head of Strategic Banking at Wood Mackenzie, David Banmiller goes deep with industry experts from the energy and tech industries, centering on innovations and solutions that will accelerate the transition to clean energy. These discussions often include policy and finance and their impact on energy innovation.

8. Energy in Transition

Hosts: Leslie Beyer and Dan Pickering

Publisher: Energy Workforce & Technology Council

Frequency: Biweekly

Exploring the role of oil and gas in energy transition, hosts Leslie Beyer, CEO of Energy Workforce & Technology Council, and Dan Pickering, Founder of Pickering Energy Partners, connect with key figures in the energy services sector, discussing emerging technologies and the best way to create a lower-carbon future.

9. NTNU Energy Transition Podcast

Host: Dr. Julius Wesche

Publisher: NTNU

Frequency: Biweekly

Produced by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology and hosted by energy researcher Dr. Julius Wesche, this podcast strives to be a center of knowledge for those in Europe and beyond who are interested in what it takes to mitigate climate change through carbon neutrality.

10. Switched On

Host: Dana Perkins

Publisher: Bloomberg

Frequency: Weekly

BloombergNEF Head of EMEA Dana Perkins hosts weekly conversations about what's driving energy transition around the globe. Joined by a different BloombergNEF analyst each week, Perkins leads discussions on topics ranging from commodity markets to new energy technologies. Guests share research and insights into the path to a more sustainable energy future.

