Stay On Top of Your IT Game with 20 Years of Learning Virtual Event

·2 min read

NYC area IT and cyber security consultant offers full day of complimentary executive briefings and IT workshops with cloud, cyber security, executive, and business tracks

HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eMazzanti Technologies, a NYC area business technology and cyber security expert, is celebrating its 20th anniversary by offering a full day of executive briefing sessions and hands-on immersion workshops. The complimentary online event, 20 Years of Learning, is scheduled September 23, 2021, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM EDT.

(PRNewsfoto/eMazzanti Technologies)
(PRNewsfoto/eMazzanti Technologies)

More about eMazzanti Technologies 20 Years of Learning.

This hallmark event is designed to highlight what eMazzanti experts do every day—help customers be the best they can be with technology. The virtual event format allows attendees to register for the entire day or only a few sessions of their choice. Attendees will have the opportunity for real time Q and A along with prizes and giveaways.

Presenters include Corey Nachreiner, Chief Security Officer at WatchGuard Technologies, Jacquelyn Ciardi, Major Accounts, ADP, Carl Mazzanti, President and Co-founder at eMazzanti Technologies, and other business IT experts.

Register Now for 20 Years of Learning.

Cloud, Cyber Security and Business Tracks

The 20 Years of Learning event includes four all day tracks—Cloud Services, Cyber Security, Executive, and Enhance Your Business—that cover a broad spectrum of business IT concerns. Topics range from Cloud Automation to Staff Effectiveness with the New Hybrid Workforce and Dynamics 365 Business Central.

Partner with Business Technology Experts

For 20 years, eMazzanti Technologies has helped business leaders navigate technology and cyber security to grow revenues and protect business assets. With a new paradigm in business IT, eMazzanti encourages firms to update their technology and cyber security strategies.

Have you read?

Regain Control of the Cloud with Microsoft Cloud App Security

Clutch Names eMazzanti a Top Ranked Cybersecurity Firm

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, providing advanced digital marketing services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.

eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list 9X, is a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP and NJ Business of the Year! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

Media contact:
Kent Sorensen
480-334-5403
kents@mstar.net

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stay-on-top-of-your-it-game-with-20-years-of-learning-virtual-event-301380982.html

SOURCE eMazzanti Technologies

