U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,900.79
    -22.89 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,253.13
    -236.94 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,388.50
    -29.66 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.22
    +1.38 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.44
    -0.77 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.90
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0582
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8550
    -0.0310 (-1.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2464
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8680
    +0.0740 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,339.66
    +1,577.28 (+5.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    669.81
    +17.58 (+2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,302.74
    -135.35 (-1.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

Staypineapple Wins 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards

·1 min read

Great Reviews Land Its Hotels a Place Among Travelers' Favorites

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Staypineapple, a hospitality company based in the Pacific Northwest, has been recognized as a 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award winner in the hotel category for hospitality excellence.

Staypineapple Wins 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards
Staypineapple Wins 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards

Recognizing the best in tourism and hospitality, the awards celebrate businesses that have received great reviews from travelers around the globe on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. Recipients of the Travelers' Choice awards are ranked in the top 10 percent of hotels worldwide.

"We are incredibly thankful to be recognized by our amazing guests through their reviews," said Dina Belon-Sayre, Vice President of Operations and Real Estate Assets for Staypineapple. "It is a testament to our talented team that inspire out-of-the-ordinary experiences at our hotels."

Each Staypineapple hotel is outfitted with colorful, stylish decor, and one-of-a-kind ambiance. Fun and unique amenities include The Naked Experience with cloud-like European-style individual duvets, big thirsty towels, and cozy robes. Afternoon Delights of freshly brewed coffee and pineapple treats are available to guests during their visits. Staypineapple also welcomes dogs with open paws and treats at all of its 10 properties.

About Staypineapple

Staypineapple is a brand of upscale, out-of-the-ordinary boutique hotels in urban markets nationwide, owned and managed by Pineapple Hospitality, based in Bellevue, Wash. Focused on thoughtful service and design, with an uncanny knack for anticipating needs, the dog-friendly hotels wholeheartedly embrace the pineapple's symbol of hospitality and joy. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Staypineapple.com or call (866) 866-7977. Follow Staypineapple on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Staypineapple (PRNewsfoto/Pineapple Hospitality)
Staypineapple (PRNewsfoto/Pineapple Hospitality)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/staypineapple-wins-2022-tripadvisor-travelers-choice-awards-301551753.html

SOURCE Pineapple Hospitality

Recommended Stories

  • Carnival Cruise Line Crew Shortage Leads to Cancellations

    Carnival Cruise Line has struggled to keep its ships fully staffed. This problem is not unique to Carnival. Rival Royal Caribbean International has also experienced intermittent crew shortages while land-based hospitality businesses have also dealt with labor problems.

  • Disney's About to Make it Harder to Use Genie+

    Ever since its launch in October 2021, Disney's Genie+ experience has struck many users as a mixed bag. Marketed as an upgrade to the complimentary Genie service found within the My Disney Experience mobile app, Genie+ offers a paid option to replace the now-defunct FastPass system (which was free to use). Now guests have to pay $15 for access to Disney's exclusive Lightning Lane entrances, allowing them to go to select attractions without waiting in line.

  • American Airlines Wins Just $1 From Sabre in 11-Year-Old Antitrust Case

    Airlines huffed at global distribution services companies like Sabre Corp. for decades. They puffed about how excessive fees and anti-competitive terms imposed by businesses that provide flight schedules, fare discount information, and booking services to travel agents were costing them hundreds of millions of dollars in profits. And on Thursday, a federal court jury in […]

  • Southwest Air Has New Perks (For a Price)

    Customers have a lot of complaints about the modern airplane travel experience, and we don't have the time nor the space to elucidate them all here. What Is Southwest Airlines Offering? This week Southwest Airlines has introduced Wanna Get Away Plus, its first new fare class since 2007.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip

    The growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite has plunged 27% since peaking in November, and many individual stocks have fallen even further. For instance, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) are down 59% and 46%, respectively, from their own all-time highs. MercadoLibre and Airbnb are important players in massive markets, and both stocks are backed by a compelling investment thesis.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The consumer price index moderated slightly in April, rising 8.2% over the past year on a seasonally adjusted basis. While that indicates some improvement from March, prices are still climbing quickly, and inflation has exceeded the Federal Reserve's 2% target for fourteen consecutive quarters. Here are two growth stocks worth buying right now.

  • TikToker reveals how she makes six figures a year through Airbnb rentals: ‘[It] changed our life’

    A TikToker is going viral after sharing how Airbnb arbitrage properties "changed" her life.

  • Disney Park Tells How to Get on Much-Anticipated Ride

    When "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance" opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in December 2019 and at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., in January 2020, Disney implemented a virtual-queue system as an answer to anticipated massive crowds. One of the disadvantages of the virtual queue system was that, because of such high demand, reservations for the ride would be full and unavailable not long after the reservations opened each day, usually at 7 a.m. Reservations would go fast when the virtual queue open up again later in the day. The parks shut down in March 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and when they reopened, the virtual queue continued for the ride.

  • Air Canada sees business travel rebound as early as Sept., executive says

    Air Canada sees higher-margin business travel coming "quite close" to pre-pandemic levels by as early as September, in the latest encouraging sign for the once hard-hit sector, a top executive told Reuters. Globally, business travel has lagged leisure in bouncing back from a COVID-19-induced slump, but airlines say it is now rebounding in North America as offices reopen and COVID restrictions ease. Air Canada said earlier this year it expects business travel to reach 40% below 2019 levels by June, and return to 75% to 80% of pre-pandemic levels by 2023.

  • Woman Goes Viral After Reporting She Was 'Scammed' In A Resort In Jamaica

    The decision to spend vacations in an all-inclusive resort located on the paradisiac Montego Bay, in Jamaica, has turned out as a nightmare for an American couple.

  • Air Transat Unveils Its Ambitious Winter 2022-2023 Program

    Air Transat, named World's Best Leisure Airline in 2021 by Skytrax, is proud to announce today that it is diversifying and expanding its international offering for winter 2022–2023. For the first time in its history, it will fly to more than 350 destinations worldwide, about 50 of which will be served by its own aircraft and some 300 others through its exclusive virtual interlining service, connectair by Air Transat, as well as its code-sharing agreements.

  • Woman tumbles off cruise ship deck in middle of night and vanishes, Alaska officials say

    Her fall was caught by a security camera.

  • Memorial Day travel in full swing, despite record high gas prices

    It's not just the airport that will be busy, millions of families are going to be out on the roads on Memorial Day weekend

  • Travel boom spurs sales of suitcases, cigarettes and cosmetics

    (Reuters) -As more people resume travel and plan vacations, retailers and consumer product companies including U.S. discount chain Target and cosmetics maker Coty are benefiting from a jump in luggage sales and increased spending at airports. Duty-free shops and makers of travel-related items, such as suitcases, saw sales stall during COVID-19 lockdowns across the world, but travel-related business is taking off again. United Airlines last month forecast the highest quarterly revenue in its history.

  • 2022 is the year of all-inclusive travel, and here’s why

    For some travelers, all-inclusive hotels conjure up images of flavorless food served under a heat lamp in lush and vibrant destinations where guests never actually leave the resort grounds. Many hotel companies are rapidly adding all-inclusive resorts to their portfolio. Hyatt’s acquisition of Apple Leisure Group in November 2021 made it one of the largest owners of luxury all-inclusive resorts in the world.

  • Why Buying Property in These Vacation Destinations Could Be a Great Investment

    Real estate in general has long been a way for Americans to generate wealth. However, most Americans don't venture outside of their primary residence when it comes to investing in real estate. Owning...

  • Airport travel hacks: how to reduce your summer holiday costs

    Don't forget to look at your options when it comes to travelling to the airport this summer.

  • Tom Cruise on Why ‘Top Gun’ Sequel Would “Never” Go to Streaming and Why He Does His Own Stunts

    Tom Cruise still goes to the movies — “I put my cap on,” he said — and he wants audiences to keep going, too. Prior to Top Gun: Maverick making its Palais debut at the Cannes Film Festival, Cruise sat down for what was billed as a “MasterClass Conversation” with French journalist Didier Allouch in […]

  • What’s next for Brightline and SunRail's shared Orlando route?

    Brightline and SunRail's shared Orlando route is being crafted by local political, transportation and business stakeholders.

  • By 2023, American Travelers Can Expect to Pay an Entry Fee to Travel in Europe

    If you're planning a trip to Europe next year, don't get caught off guard by this new change.