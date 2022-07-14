U.S. markets closed

Staypineapple Wins Comparably Award for Best Career Growth for Q2 2022

·2 min read

Based on Employee Reviews For Professional Development Opportunities

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Staypineapple, a hospitality company based in the Pacific Northwest, has been honored with a Comparably Award for "Best Career Growth" for Q2 2022 based on ratings from employees for professional development opportunities.

Staypineapple Wins Comparably Award for Best Career Growth for Q2 2022

"At Staypineapple our talented team members redefine hospitality and inspire out-of-the-ordinary experiences for our guests," said Michael Hirschler, Vice President of Human Resources for Staypineapple. "It is a priority for our company to provide our employees tools and opportunities for growth and development that empowers them to achieve their career goals."

The quarterly Comparably Awards honor the nation's top-rated companies based on anonymous employee feedback reported throughout the year across a variety of categories.

"The organizations on this year's Best Companies for Career Growth list continue to invest in resources and coaching for their teams to succeed," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar.

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous ratings on 70,000 companies. To view the complete list of winners and methodology for the 2022 Comparably Awards, please visit comparably.com.

For more information about Staypineapple and how to join its growing team, please visit the company's career page at staypineapple.com/careers.

About Staypineapple 

The award-winning Staypineapple brand consists of upscale, out-of-the-ordinary boutique hotels in urban markets nationwide, owned and managed by Pineapple Hospitality, based in Bellevue, Wash. Focused on thoughtful service and design, with an uncanny knack for anticipating needs, the dog-friendly hotels wholeheartedly embrace the pineapple's symbol of hospitality and joy. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Staypineapple.com or call (866) 866-7977. Follow Staypineapple on InstagramFacebook, and Twitter.

Staypineapple (PRNewsfoto/Pineapple Hospitality)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/staypineapple-wins-comparably-award-for-best-career-growth-for-q2-2022-301587165.html

SOURCE Pineapple Hospitality

